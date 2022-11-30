Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenArlington, TX
Texas woman found by family 51 years after being kidnapped as a babyB.R. ShenoyFort Worth, TX
6 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
TxDOT Breaking Ground on New Project Impacting Drivers for YearsLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
TCU’s Sonny Dykes ‘concerned’ about College Football Playoff chances after loss to Kansas State
Sonny Dykes’ TCU squad lost a tight Big 12 Championship game in overtime by a score of 31-28, putting their College Football Playoff hopes on shakier ground with Selection Sunday looming. TCU’s playoff chances were a popular topic in the postgame press conference. Dykes was asked for his thoughts on TCU football’s odds of making […] The post TCU’s Sonny Dykes ‘concerned’ about College Football Playoff chances after loss to Kansas State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TCU’s Big 12 Championship upset loss to Kansas State sends Twitter into frenzy
In one of the most thrilling games of the college football season so far, the Kansas State Wildcats prevailed over the TCU Horned Frogs by a 31-28 score on Saturday to claim their first Big 12 title since 2012. The Wildcats had multiple keen contributors on offense in this conference matchup, from Will Howard throwing […] The post TCU’s Big 12 Championship upset loss to Kansas State sends Twitter into frenzy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Max Duggan emotional after Big 12 title loss puts TCU’s College Football Playoff berth in question
TCU football star quarterback Max Duggan left it all on the field Saturday, but it wasn’t enough as the Horned Frogs suffered their first loss of the season in the Big 12 Championship to the Kansas State Wildcats in overtime. Now, TCU’s College Football Playoff chances are in jeopardy and Duggan couldn’t hold back the emotions knowing they might miss out on the New Year’s Six.
Kansas State HC Chris Klieman puts College Football Playoff committee on notice with TCU take
The Kansas State Wildcats shook up the college football world on Saturday, as they took home their first Big 12 title since 2012 after picking up a three-point win over the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs. Kansas State not only came into this conference showdown with an eye on clinching a spot in a […] The post Kansas State HC Chris Klieman puts College Football Playoff committee on notice with TCU take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Big 12 commissioner surprises no one with TCU College Football Playoff take
The TCU Horned Frogs are well on their way to locking up a spot in the College Football Playoffs. Ranked as the third team in the latest rankings, their undefeated record should guarantee their passage to the Final Four. However, there are some people that feel that if they lose their last game, their position […] The post Big 12 commissioner surprises no one with TCU College Football Playoff take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
K-State fans flock to Arlington for Big 12 title game
ARLINGTON, Texas (KSNT)- K-State football fans are ready to roll for the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday in Arlington, Texas. “What better time to be a Wildcat?” K-State graduate Cole Hickerson said. K-State plays TCU for a Big 12 title on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the home of the Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium. […]
CBS Sports
Linked by more than DNA, USC's Lincoln Riley and TCU's Garrett Riley enter title games on cusp of playoff bids
Injected into the top four of the latest College Football Playoff Rankings are stories of redemption, turnarounds, sacrifice and -- in the case of Georgia -- a possible national championship defense. No one is talking about the cold calls. That would be the one TCU coach Sonny Dykes placed to...
College Basketball Odds: Saint Mary’s vs. Houston prediction, odds and pick – 12/3/2022
The Saint Mary’s Gaels take on the Houston Cougars in Fort Worth, Texas. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Saint Mary’s Houston prediction and pick. The Saint Mary’s Gaels began their season with a 26-point win over Vermont and a 30-point win over North Texas, two mid-major teams which have made notable […] The post College Basketball Odds: Saint Mary’s vs. Houston prediction, odds and pick – 12/3/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
uhcougars.com
Houston Falls to UT Arlington
HOUSTON – Despite senior Tiara Young scoring 21 points and a season-high 40.7 percent field goal shooting performance as a team, the University of Houston women's basketball team lost 67-64 to UT Arlington inside Fertitta Center on Thursday night. Young's 21 points comes after a career-high 23 last Saturday...
NFL Odds: Colts vs. Cowboys prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The Indianapolis Colts will travel to take on the Dallas Cowboys in the Sunday Night Football game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Colts-Cowboys prediction and pick, laid out below. Indianapolis has already...
Mavs star Luka Doncic reveals hilarious reason why he loves playing day games after win over Knicks
The Dallas Mavericks logged an important win on Saturday afternoon, taking down the New York Knicks, 121-100, in Madison Square Garden. Luka Doncic put on a show yet again as he led the Mavs with a 30-point eruption in another memorable performance for the All-Star point guard. After the game,...
High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard
Just when it looked as if Argyle would take its last gasp in the state quarterfinals on Friday night, the Eagles began to rage against the dying of the light. Argyle overcame a 14-7 third quarter deficit to defeat Abilene Wylie by a score of 35-21. The Eagles scored first...
Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson share special moment after Mavs throttle Knicks
It’s more than safe to assume Jalen Brunson was none too pleased at the New York Knicks’ performance on Saturday. They were blown out by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in a matinee at Madison Square Garden, trailing by 32 points midway through the fourth quarter en route to 121-100 loss. Just because Brunson […] The post Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson share special moment after Mavs throttle Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Burleson, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
K12@Dallas
The Golden Bears are almost there
The defending 5A Division II State Champions are making us proud and clawing their way back to the top. The South Oak Cliff Golden Bears are the only Dallas ISD football team still standing in the UIL Football Playoffs. In the Regional Semifinals of the UIL Football Playoffs, the reigning...
Mavs star Luka Doncic left to handle Knicks on his own after Christian Wood update
Luka Doncic’s carry job with the Dallas Mavericks has been absolutely insane to watch this season. The offense runs through Doncic alone, and without him, it seems like the operation completely fails. The fans have started to get more and more frustrated with Dallas’ supporting cast, and the star has also shown the same frustration.
Going to Denton to Support the Wichita Falls Coyotes on Friday? Check Out This Burger Place While You’re There
We have a BIG high school football game on Friday and if you're planning on making the trip and want some food. I recommend this place. Congratulations to Wichita Falls Coyotes on advancing into another round in the playoffs. Their next game is Friday night in Denton at CH Collin Stadium against the Decatur Eagles. As someone who is a Dallas Cowboys fan, I have no respect for ANY team that calls themselves the Eagles (Sorry Holiday).
Golf.com
This is what’s holding you back from breaking 80, says top teacher
Golf is full of small goals and mini milestones, and few are bigger than breaking 80 and recording that magical two-digit score that starts with a 7. Heck, it can be 79, we don’t care — just anything in the 70s and us struggling golfers will take it.
It Looks Normal From The Outside, But This Texas Home Will Surprise You
Don't judge a home by its exterior!
dallasexpress.com
Why Are Texas Leaves More Colorful This Year?
While Texas is not typically known for its fall foliage, this year, the autumn leaves have been particularly glorious in the Lone Star State, brightening the season in vibrant red, gold, and even purple hues. Cecilia Stariha, a current Dallas resident, told The Dallas Express, “Actually, the leaves were looking...
