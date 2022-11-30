ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lost Creek, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

connect-bridgeport.com

Investigation Under Way for What was Called a Small Fire at Closed Elementary School in Harrison County

According to WBOY, multiple agencies responded Tuesday night to a small fire at the former Lost Creek Elementary School building at 72 College St. The call came in just after 8 p.m. When the fire department arrived on the scene, Lost Creek Fire Chief Walter Knight said firefighters noticed smoke along with a broken window at the old school building, which is currently up for sale.
WDTV

Crashes impact commute in Mon, Marion County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crashes in Monongalia County and Marion County are slowing the Friday morning commute. As of 7:30 a.m., officials say an accident involving a fuel leak in the area of Cheat Rd. and I-68 had one lane shut down for an extended period of time. In Marion...
MARION COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

One flown from Lewis County I-79 crash scene

WESTON, W.Va. – One person was flown from the scene of an I-79 northbound crash in Lewis County Thursday. Around 3 p.m. multiple agencies responded to mile marker 97 and found the person had been ejected from the vehicle. No names have been released. The investigation is ongoing.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Lane of I-79 in Mon County to be closed Monday

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One lane of I-79 in Monongalia County will be closed on Monday for road work. According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, the slow traffic lane southbound on I-79 from mile marker 157 to mile marker 158 will be shut down on Monday. The...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Person ejected in I-79 crash, HealthNet responds

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - HealthNet was called for an accident Thursday afternoon on I-79 after one person was ejected. The crash happened around 3 p.m. near mile marker 97 northbound on I-79, according to the Lewis County 911 Center. Authorities said only one vehicle was involved in the crash, and...
WDTV

Man threatens to shoot manager for making him leave store, police say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he threatened to shoot a convenience store manager for making him leave. 48-year-old Peter Dumas entered a convenience store on University Ave. on Nov. 10 that he had previously trespassed several times, according to a criminal complaint.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Deputies find missing Barbour County woman’s body

JUNIOR, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (12/1/22 at 2 p.m.) The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said 32-year-old Brittany Paige Mearns’ body was found Thursday morning. Authorities said she was reported missing on Wednesday by family members, and officers searched the area into the night to pursue any further leads of her whereabouts.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Police release identity of body found in Grafton hit-and-run

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a body found earlier this month in a hit-and-run on Grafton Rd. Authorities have positively identified the victim as 29-year-old Michael Mobley, who is also known as Kimmy Rose. The driver of the vehicle involved...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Former Upshur County sheriff dies

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Upshur County Sheriff David Coffman has died, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. Coffman passed away Tuesday at age 69 after several years battle with cancer. In a Facebook post, the UCSO says they are mourning the loss of a wonderful sheriff and...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV

