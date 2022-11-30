Read full article on original website
connect-bridgeport.com
Investigation Under Way for What was Called a Small Fire at Closed Elementary School in Harrison County
According to WBOY, multiple agencies responded Tuesday night to a small fire at the former Lost Creek Elementary School building at 72 College St. The call came in just after 8 p.m. When the fire department arrived on the scene, Lost Creek Fire Chief Walter Knight said firefighters noticed smoke along with a broken window at the old school building, which is currently up for sale.
Construction is complete on North View Bridge in Clarksburg
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that all lanes of Route 50 near the North View Overpass Bridge were opened starting Friday.
WDTV
Crashes impact commute in Mon, Marion County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crashes in Monongalia County and Marion County are slowing the Friday morning commute. As of 7:30 a.m., officials say an accident involving a fuel leak in the area of Cheat Rd. and I-68 had one lane shut down for an extended period of time. In Marion...
Missing woman found dead in Barbour County, West Virginia
A woman who was reported missing was found dead Thursday morning, the Barbour County Sheriff's Department announced.
WATCH: Video shows gravel on I-79 near scene of tractor-trailer accident
A section of Interstate 79 southbound is down to one lane Friday morning after a tractor-trailer accident.
mountainstatesman.com
WV News expands footprint with purchase of Taylor and Upshur County newspapers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — WV News, West Virginia’s largest print and digital news organization, has expanded its footprint in North Central West Virginia with the purchase of the Buckhannon-based Record Delta in Upshur County and the Grafton-based Mountain Statesman in Taylor County. The purchase was announced Thursday...
wajr.com
One flown from Lewis County I-79 crash scene
WESTON, W.Va. – One person was flown from the scene of an I-79 northbound crash in Lewis County Thursday. Around 3 p.m. multiple agencies responded to mile marker 97 and found the person had been ejected from the vehicle. No names have been released. The investigation is ongoing.
Man in West Virginia allegedly held gun to women’s head at Speedway gas station
A Washington, D.C. man has been charged after he allegedly held a gun to a woman's head and threatened to kill her in Randolph County.
West Virginia teen receives maximum sentence in father’s death case
A teenager charged in the death of his father in Preston County has received the maximum sentence of 15 years.
WDTV
Lane of I-79 in Mon County to be closed Monday
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One lane of I-79 in Monongalia County will be closed on Monday for road work. According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, the slow traffic lane southbound on I-79 from mile marker 157 to mile marker 158 will be shut down on Monday. The...
Person ejected during crash on I-79 near Weston
One person was ejected during a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 79 northbound near Weston at around 3 p.m. on Thursday.
2-vehicle accident leads to fuel spill near I-68
Crews are cleaning up after a two-vehicle accident on the Cheat Road on-ramp that takes drivers onto Interstate 68 Eastbound Friday morning.
Person killed in believed hit-and-run on Grafton Road identified, charges pending
The person found dead on Grafton Road after what was believed to be a hit-and-run victim earlier this month has been identified, and so has the alleged driver.
WDTV
Person ejected in I-79 crash, HealthNet responds
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - HealthNet was called for an accident Thursday afternoon on I-79 after one person was ejected. The crash happened around 3 p.m. near mile marker 97 northbound on I-79, according to the Lewis County 911 Center. Authorities said only one vehicle was involved in the crash, and...
Several injured in collision in Mount Clare, West Virginia
Several people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident on Buckhannon Pike in Harrison County Monday evening.
WATCH: West Virginia man catches vehicle driving the wrong way on a highway
7News got some answers after a viral video surfaced on Facebook showing a vehicle driving the wrong side of the road in Marshall County on a highway The driver was coming from Ohio into West Virginia, crossing the Arch Moore Bridge in Moundsville. Officials told 7News that no one was injured after the vehicle went […]
WDTV
Man threatens to shoot manager for making him leave store, police say
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he threatened to shoot a convenience store manager for making him leave. 48-year-old Peter Dumas entered a convenience store on University Ave. on Nov. 10 that he had previously trespassed several times, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
Deputies find missing Barbour County woman’s body
JUNIOR, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (12/1/22 at 2 p.m.) The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said 32-year-old Brittany Paige Mearns’ body was found Thursday morning. Authorities said she was reported missing on Wednesday by family members, and officers searched the area into the night to pursue any further leads of her whereabouts.
WDTV
Police release identity of body found in Grafton hit-and-run
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a body found earlier this month in a hit-and-run on Grafton Rd. Authorities have positively identified the victim as 29-year-old Michael Mobley, who is also known as Kimmy Rose. The driver of the vehicle involved...
WDTV
Former Upshur County sheriff dies
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Upshur County Sheriff David Coffman has died, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. Coffman passed away Tuesday at age 69 after several years battle with cancer. In a Facebook post, the UCSO says they are mourning the loss of a wonderful sheriff and...
