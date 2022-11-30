Riot Games posted the temporary changelist for VALORANT Patch 5.12, and it includes some substantial nerfs and changes to many Agents as well as some Game System updates. All of the Ultimates that have “large, site-wide footprints” have had their point costs increased. Some of the abilities are also having their prices adjusted. Most AoE abilities that deal damage over time (most mollies) will now damage enemy utility, the HP of these utilities are being adjusted accordingly.

6 HOURS AGO