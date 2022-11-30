Read full article on original website
Related
NFS Unbound Review – Great Overall Except for One Thing
It has been a while since Criterion Games worked on one of the biggest racing game franchise, Need For Speed and they have done justice to the game except for one thing. After a year-long delay, the new NFS game finally arrived to wow us with its amazing visuals and overall art style. Criterion Games’ […] The post NFS Unbound Review – Great Overall Except for One Thing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Need For Speed: Unbound – Great Overall Except for One Thing
It has been a while since Criterion Games worked on one of the biggest racing game franchise, Need For Speed and they have done justice to the game except for one thing. After a year-long delay, the new NFS game finally arrived to wow us with its amazing visuals and overall art style. Criterion Games’ […] The post Need For Speed: Unbound – Great Overall Except for One Thing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Latest VALORANT PBE Patch Nerfs almost every Agent
Riot Games posted the temporary changelist for VALORANT Patch 5.12, and it includes some substantial nerfs and changes to many Agents as well as some Game System updates. All of the Ultimates that have “large, site-wide footprints” have had their point costs increased. Some of the abilities are also having their prices adjusted. Most AoE abilities that deal damage over time (most mollies) will now damage enemy utility, the HP of these utilities are being adjusted accordingly.
Team Liquid’s Korean Speaking LCS 2023 Roster
Team Liquid is looking to build an all-Korean speaking League of Legends roster for the upcoming LCS 2023 season with three World Champions. Edited December 2, 2022: Team Liquid has officially revealed their whole roster for 2023. Team Liquid LoL LCS 2023 Roster Top Lane Park “Summit” Woo-tae is Liquid’s top laner for 2023. The […] The post Team Liquid’s Korean Speaking LCS 2023 Roster appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
123K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0