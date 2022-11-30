ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Lakewood, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Lakewood.

The Fort Collins High School basketball team will have a game with Green Mountain High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.

Fort Collins High School
Green Mountain High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Adams City High School basketball team will have a game with Bear Creek High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.

Adams City High School
Bear Creek High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

