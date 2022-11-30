Fort Worth, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Fort Worth.
The L G Pinkston High School basketball team will have a game with O.D. Wyatt High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.
L G Pinkston High School
O.D. Wyatt High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The North Side High School basketball team will have a game with Western Hills High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.
North Side High School
Western Hills High School
November 29, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
