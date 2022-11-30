ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

The Rock rights his wrong at Hawaii 7-Eleven store

By Kaile Hunt, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZBd6X_0jRosHpK00
Actor Dwayne Johnson poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Jumanji The Next Level’, in central London in 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

HONOLULU (KHON) – The Rock is paying it back in more than one way.

Recently, Dwayne Johnson visited his childhood 7-Eleven store to pay back what he took years ago.

Johnson posted on his Instagram account saying “We were evicted from Hawaii in ‘87 and after all these years – I finally got back home to right this wrong.”

He is referring to stealing a king-size Snickers bar from his neighborhood 7-Eleven. He didn’t steal a Snickers bar once – he stole one bar every day for almost an entire year.

Just like the popular chocolate bar’s slogan, “You’re not you when you’re hungry,” Johnson admits these actions had been eating at his conscience for more than 30 years.

“I was broke as hell, so I used to steal a king-sized Snickers every day from 7-11 for almost a year when I was 14 years old, on my way to the gym,” Johnson wrote.

He said after more than three decades, he has exorcised this chocolate demon that has been gnawing at him all this time.

“I’ve exercised [sic] a few big demons over the years (I still have a few left;) so I know this one seems very silly,” said Johnson. “But every time I come back home to Hawaii and drive by 7-11 I always knew I needed to go in and clean out every Snickers bar they had – the right way.”

That’s exactly what he did, Johnson walked into the 7-Eleven he used to steal from and bought every Snickers bar on the shelf, costing him close to $300.

You can watch Johnson walk into the 7-Eleven store and pay it back on his Instagram page.

“We can’t change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while, we can add a little redeeming grace note to that situation,” said Johnson. “Maybe put a big smile on some stranger’s faces.”

Thomas Bishop
3d ago

How did he right his wrong? He should have paid the store for the years worth of snickers he stole not bought the ones that were in the store! I like the Rock but this story is crap

A Smith
3d ago

It says he bought every Snickers n the store. It doesn't say he paid for what was stolen years ago. He didn't make anything right! He's just looking to get his name in the news. smdh

Ashton Aikens
3d ago

the amount of people on here filled with hate is amazing. he said he knows he can fix the past but can do something to try to right that wrong. in 87-88 Snickers would have been what about $.60? He was decent enough to do something to clear his conscience and help out the store. with the lesson, it's never too late to do the right thing. The Rock has always seemed like a genuine guy and things like this are par for the course with him. He admitted fault during a troubled time in his life and was man enough to admit it publicly and do something about. Not like he can time travel back in time and not do it

