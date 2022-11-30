Read full article on original website
WKRC
Hamilton County aims to revitalize suburb with demolition of school, other aid
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Lincoln Heights long has been a nearly all-Black Cincinnati suburb that has struggled, facing the lack of a grocery store, the shut down of its police department in 2014 and a land-grab by white suburbs in the 1940s that denied the village a major industrial tax base.
WKRC
Private visitation, service held for medical pioneer and former coroner, Dr. O'dell Owens
BOND HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A visitation and private funeral service were held Friday for Dr. O'dell Owens. He died last week following a heart attack. Dr. Owens was the former Hamilton County coroner and president of Cincinnati State. He was also a renowned fertility specialist, interim health commissioner and most recently served as the president of Interact for Health until his retirement in 2021.
WKRC
Federal jury convicts 2 people, including local woman, in foreclosure rescue scam
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A federal jury in Cincinnati convicted two people of running a foreclosure rescue scam. Lorin Kal Buckner of Hamilton, Ohio and Dessalines Sealy of Brooklyn, New York defrauded nearly 800 homeowners from 2013-2018. Two other defendants, Joel Harvey and Garrett Stevenson, both from Cincinnati, pleaded guilty during...
WKRC
Cincinnati Health Dept. handles thousands of rental complaints from no heat to mold
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Health Department Environmental Health Director Antonio Young says the department receives all kinds of complaints, from no heat, no water, mold or insect infestations. Local 12 asked how the Cincinnati Health Department handle renters’ complaints. “We have to see it for ourselves, almost like a...
WKRC
Officials find student responsible for swatting call at Winton Woods High School
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police have identified the student behind a swatting incident at Winton Woods High School. Winton Woods High School was placed on lockdown after police received a call stating that there was a "shooter" hiding in the bathroom of the school. The call was made on an unregistered...
WKRC
1 dead after double shooting in Elmwood Place
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police responded to a double shooting in Elmwood Place Friday night. Police say that the shooting happened at 10:05 p.m. at Beech and Vine streets. Two men were reportedly shot and were taken to the hospital. One was pronounced dead. There is no word on...
WKRC
Suspicious envelope forces evacuation of Cincinnati federal building
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Workers were evacuated from the federal building downtown after a mail room employee reported a suspicious package. The employee said the cardboard postal envelope sent to the building on Main Street had a suspicious residue on the outside. The fire department was called in at about 8...
WKRC
Cincinnati Magazine names "Best of City" in its December issue
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is one of those cities that people fall in love with. And it's no surprise, this place is great. Editor-in-chief John Fox from Cincinnati Magazine talks about the "Best of the City".
WKRC
Hamilton County Coroner searching for family of woman who died alone at hospital
KENNEDY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - A Kennedy Heights woman died alone in the hospital, and the Hamilton County Coroner wants to find her relatives so she can have a proper burial. 66-year-old Joanne Riley passed away November 2 at UC Medical Center. That was six days before her birthday. She...
WKRC
2 men, including man already in jail, indicted for fatal Millvale shooting
MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - The investigation into a deadly shooting takes more twists. A man is indicted for murder even though he was in jail when the shooting happened. Davonte Hollis was shot and killed on Beekman Street in Millvale in October. Friday, the Hamilton County grand jury indicted Arthur...
WKRC
Police investigating shooting in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Police in Newport are investigating an early-morning shooting. The report came in about 1:30 a.m. near Sixth and Monmouth streets. Police blocked off the area with crime scene tape. Crews were there for hours gathering information. Details about the incident have not been released yet.
WKRC
Saint Vincent de Paul hosts coat distribution event for winter
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - Saint Vincent de Paul plans to hold another coat distribution event. It is scheduled for Saturday at the Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy in the West End from 9 a.m. to noon. People in need can pick out one coat, and if you need one for...
WKRC
Lawsuit filed against care facility by family of boy with autism who drowned in Ohio River
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The family of a boy with autism who drowned in the Ohio River after running away from the Children's Home of Northern Kentucky is suing the facility, and the state. On June 4, nine-year-old Ian Sousis was reported missing after leaving the Children's Home around 9:30...
WKRC
Over-the-Rhine restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A stalwart Over-the-Rhine restaurant that prided itself on its natural wine program and seasonal food is closing its doors by the end of the year. Daniel Souder and Joanna Kirkendall, who opened Pleasantry at 118 W. 15th St. in Over-the-Rhine in May 2016, announced in...
WKRC
New restaurant sets opening in former La Petite Pierre space
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The owners of a shuttered West Chester Township restaurant are opening a new concept inside of the former La Petite Pierre space in Madeira. Calvin and Christina Tam, owners of West Chester's old Sushi Monk, are opening Monk at 7800 Camargo Road on Dec. 2.
WKRC
Florida police arrest suspect in Paddock Hills fatal shooting
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police have arrested a suspect who was wanted in connection with a homicide. On Oct. 11, officers were called to Reading Road in Paddock Hills for a double shooting. One victim was treated at the hospital. The other, 27-year-old Monty Reid, died at the scene. Investigators named...
WKRC
New year could put Cincinnati's white-hot housing market to the test
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Steve Eha and his wife, Laura, put their home on the market on a Friday, had 25 showings and by the next day, it was under contract. That short 24-hour turnaround is no surprise, as the average days on market for homes in Hamilton, Butler,...
WKRC
Man previously pardoned by former Ky. governor found guilty of strangulation
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A man, previously pardoned by former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin, could spend several years in jail after he was found guilty of strangulation. A Kenton County jury recommended five years in prison for Joheim Bandy, 20. Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders said he was...
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo says goodbye to old train for more sustainable version
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For the first time Friday, Cincinnati visitors have the opportunity to ride a new train that is all electric. It will save about $35,000 annually on fuel and maintenance costs. Workers say while it was sentimental to say goodbye to the old diesel version, the more sustainable...
WKRC
Police identify homicide victim as young mother of three
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – There is new information about a homicide victim whose body was found on the side of a local road earlier in November. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said she was a 24-year-old mother of three named Amanda Witschger. Richard Stewart was driving down the...
