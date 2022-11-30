ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Private visitation, service held for medical pioneer and former coroner, Dr. O'dell Owens

BOND HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A visitation and private funeral service were held Friday for Dr. O'dell Owens. He died last week following a heart attack. Dr. Owens was the former Hamilton County coroner and president of Cincinnati State. He was also a renowned fertility specialist, interim health commissioner and most recently served as the president of Interact for Health until his retirement in 2021.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 dead after double shooting in Elmwood Place

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police responded to a double shooting in Elmwood Place Friday night. Police say that the shooting happened at 10:05 p.m. at Beech and Vine streets. Two men were reportedly shot and were taken to the hospital. One was pronounced dead. There is no word on...
ELMWOOD PLACE, OH
WKRC

Suspicious envelope forces evacuation of Cincinnati federal building

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Workers were evacuated from the federal building downtown after a mail room employee reported a suspicious package. The employee said the cardboard postal envelope sent to the building on Main Street had a suspicious residue on the outside. The fire department was called in at about 8...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police investigating shooting in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Police in Newport are investigating an early-morning shooting. The report came in about 1:30 a.m. near Sixth and Monmouth streets. Police blocked off the area with crime scene tape. Crews were there for hours gathering information. Details about the incident have not been released yet.
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

Over-the-Rhine restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A stalwart Over-the-Rhine restaurant that prided itself on its natural wine program and seasonal food is closing its doors by the end of the year. Daniel Souder and Joanna Kirkendall, who opened Pleasantry at 118 W. 15th St. in Over-the-Rhine in May 2016, announced in...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Florida police arrest suspect in Paddock Hills fatal shooting

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police have arrested a suspect who was wanted in connection with a homicide. On Oct. 11, officers were called to Reading Road in Paddock Hills for a double shooting. One victim was treated at the hospital. The other, 27-year-old Monty Reid, died at the scene. Investigators named...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police identify homicide victim as young mother of three

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – There is new information about a homicide victim whose body was found on the side of a local road earlier in November. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said she was a 24-year-old mother of three named Amanda Witschger. Richard Stewart was driving down the...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy