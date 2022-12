At the point where the Tuolumne and San Joaquin rivers converge near Grayson, River Partners has been leading the decade-long effort to turn the clock back for the 2,100 acres at Dos Rios Ranch. What was a working dairy and almond orchard has been transformed into and environment resembling the natural habitat it once was, long before the soil was ever tilled.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO