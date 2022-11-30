Read full article on original website
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Week 13 Fantasy Football Stats Notebook: How high can Isiah Pacheco climb up rankings?
Isiah Pacheco had five more red-zone touches (12) than any other running back last week. While he doesn't have an ideal passing-down role, a back with scoring-area equity in the Chiefs offense is pretty valuable in fantasy football. Pacheco hasn’t been a perfect player. He took quite some time to...
LeBron James wants to know why media hasn't asked him about 1957 Jerry Jones photo
LeBron James spoke with the media Wednesday night following the Los Angeles Lakers' 128-109 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, but turned the tables for a few minutes and took control of the presser to ask the media a question about two seemingly unrelated people: Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
