New traffic light along Kostoryz, Masterson to be operational next week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The intersection of Kostoryz Road and Masterson Drive is welcoming a new traffic signal next week. The new signal comes as a way to increase driver and pedestrian safety. Work on activating the traffic signal will begin Wednesday morning after school zone hours, in order to not interrupt the flow of traffic.
Nueces County traffic stop turns into largest liquid fentanyl drug bust in US history
NUECES COUNTY, Texas — A traffic stop on Interstate 77 just south of Robstown on Wednesday morning has turned into a history-making drug bust. Authorities stopped a vehicle that had the largest amount of liquid fentanyl ever seized in the United States. This was also the first time liquid...
Corpus Christi physician sees uptick in fentanyl overdoses, explains danger of improper use
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Corpus Christi doctor told 3NEWS just how dangerous fentanyl can be when it is misused. On Thursday, 3NEWS reported how a traffic stop on Hwy. 77 south of Robstown led to a the largest reported liquid fentanyl seizure in the country as the drug continues to be trafficked across the border.
History Making Drug Bust Made Just Outside of Robstown
A traffic stop on Interstate 77 just south of Robstown on Wednesday has turned into a history-making drug bust and for the first time, liquid fentanyl has been found in Nueces County. Authorities stopped a vehicle that had the largest amount of liquid fentanyl ever seized in the United States as reported by KIIITV.COM.
Alice Walmart evacuated after bomb threat is reported to police
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bomb threat has closed the Walmart in Alice. The call came in from a male voice at around 2:15 p.m., said Alice Police Department Chief Eden Garcia. Police responded to the store and evacuated shoppers while Corpus Christi Police Department, Kleberg, and Nueces County...
ALERT: Beware Scammers Attempting to Illegally Solicit Accident Victims
Barratry, commonly known as “ambulance chasing,” is the practice of illegally soliciting clients who are in need of the services of a lawyer. Texas attorneys are prohibited from initiating personal contact with potential clients who have not invited such contact. Runners or ambulance chasers are people that work...
Assault call leads officer to apartment with ‘possibly over 100’ beer cans, roaches
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After officers responded to an assault call that led to a man’s arrest, they discovered what they described as unsanitary conditions at an apartment. Edgar Garcia was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and injury to a child, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. His bond was set at $300,000. On […]
14 migrants found in U-Haul in Orange Grove, police say
ORANGE GROVE, Texas — 14 migrants who were in the country illegally were discovered in the back of a U-Haul van during an Orange Grove traffic stop Thursday night, according to the Orange Grove Police Department. A post from the department on social media said OGPD officer Matteo Karstedt...
Harlingen man Eliff pleads not guilty to murder of Corpus Christi woman
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen man already awaiting a trial for a 2020 murder pleaded not guilty to a separate murder of a Corpus Christi woman in 2019. Anthony Eliff III on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder, a first degree felony, according to Cameron County records. According to previous […]
Nueces County's $900K auxiliary court works to quickly clear case backlog
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The State's Office of Court Administration sent Nueces County $900,000 to run an auxiliary court to clear out the backlog of criminal cases slowed down by the COVID-19 pandemic. The court focuses on clearing out the criminal-case backlog in district courts that are at least...
Trial Set For Harlingen Man In Corpus Christi Woman’s Murder
A Harlingen man will stand trial early next year for the shooting death of a Corpus Christi woman more than three years ago. A February trial date was set for 47-year-old Anthony Eliff after he pleaded not guilty to the murder of his girlfriend, 32-year-old Elyn Loera. Loera was killed...
Coast Guard seizes 330 pounds of illegally caught red snapper
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday seized 330 pounds of illegally caught fish off the coast of southern Texas. According to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard, the command center in Corpus Christi received a notification of four fishermen illegally fishing on a Mexican fishing vessel, referred to as a lancha, 55 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.
Operation Safe Delivery: Rockport PD helps protect porches, property this holiday season
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rockport Police Department are working to crack down on package thefts, especially during this time of year. Rockport Police Capt. Nathan Anderson said they are taking a stand against what he calls 'porch pirates.' Anderson adds that residents can safeguard their parcels against opportunists with Operation Safe Delivery.
Charter schools in the Coastal Bend look to add school zones
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — School zones help play an integral part in keeping children safe as they head to the classrooms, but not all charter schools have designated zones. 3NEWS reached out to six charter schools and found that some do not have a designated zone to alert drivers of nearby students.
Single Vehicle Accident FM 70 Bishop
BISHOP (News Release) - This morning at around 3:30 a.m., Bishop Police Department Patrol Officers, along with Nueces County PCT-3 Constable and Nueces County Sheriff Office Deputies, Texas DPS Troopers, and first responders from Nueces County ESD-3 Fire and Rescue and ESD-6 EMS, were on the scene of a single vehicle traffic accident in the area of FM 70 & CR 67, outside of Bishop.
Badge exodus, or is it bogus?
Nationwide, officers are leaving the force. KRIS 6 looks into whether the Coastal Bend is also hit by this problem.
Temporary Road Closures on State Highway 44
CORPUS CHRISTI – (News Release) AEP Texas will temporarily close area road crossings on State Highway 44 while crews replace wires along a power line route in the Corpus Christi area. The upcoming wire-pulling activities begin Saturday, December 3. Temporary road closures will occur on State Highway 44 near...
Falfurrias High School evacuated for second day in a row due to another bomb threat, FBI now assisting in the investigation
FALFURRIAS, Texas — Students and staff at Falfurrias High School were forced to evacuate for a second day in a row due to a bomb threat, according to the superintendent and Falfurrias Police Department. Students and staff were evacuated to the elementary campus, Falfurrias PD said in a social...
CORPUS CHRISTI WOMAN ARRESTED TUESDAY
Giving a fictitious name did not help a Corpus Christi woman Tuesday. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 8:50, Officers responded to a business in the 200 block of Highway 290 East in reference to a welfare concern. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female on location who provided a fictitious name. The female was positively identified as Alexandra Saldana, 24 of Corpus Christi, and was found to have a parole warrant out for her arrest. Saldana was taken into custody for the warrant as well as Failure to ID by a Fugitive Giving False Info.
'Its all in black and white': Agua Dulce marshal sends stern warning to poachers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City Marshal Joe Martinez in Agua Dulce is warning poachers about the consequences they could face after body cam footage shows one being arrested along County Road 44. The man on the police body cam video is seen being confronted for poaching on another person's...
