Giving a fictitious name did not help a Corpus Christi woman Tuesday. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 8:50, Officers responded to a business in the 200 block of Highway 290 East in reference to a welfare concern. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female on location who provided a fictitious name. The female was positively identified as Alexandra Saldana, 24 of Corpus Christi, and was found to have a parole warrant out for her arrest. Saldana was taken into custody for the warrant as well as Failure to ID by a Fugitive Giving False Info.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO