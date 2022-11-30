ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kleberg County, TX

History Making Drug Bust Made Just Outside of Robstown

A traffic stop on Interstate 77 just south of Robstown on Wednesday has turned into a history-making drug bust and for the first time, liquid fentanyl has been found in Nueces County. Authorities stopped a vehicle that had the largest amount of liquid fentanyl ever seized in the United States as reported by KIIITV.COM.
ROBSTOWN, TX
ALERT: Beware Scammers Attempting to Illegally Solicit Accident Victims

Barratry, commonly known as “ambulance chasing,” is the practice of illegally soliciting clients who are in need of the services of a lawyer. Texas attorneys are prohibited from initiating personal contact with potential clients who have not invited such contact. Runners or ambulance chasers are people that work...
Trial Set For Harlingen Man In Corpus Christi Woman’s Murder

A Harlingen man will stand trial early next year for the shooting death of a Corpus Christi woman more than three years ago. A February trial date was set for 47-year-old Anthony Eliff after he pleaded not guilty to the murder of his girlfriend, 32-year-old Elyn Loera. Loera was killed...
HARLINGEN, TX
Coast Guard seizes 330 pounds of illegally caught red snapper

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday seized 330 pounds of illegally caught fish off the coast of southern Texas. According to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard, the command center in Corpus Christi received a notification of four fishermen illegally fishing on a Mexican fishing vessel, referred to as a lancha, 55 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.
TEXAS STATE
Single Vehicle Accident FM 70 Bishop

BISHOP (News Release) - This morning at around 3:30 a.m., Bishop Police Department Patrol Officers, along with Nueces County PCT-3 Constable and Nueces County Sheriff Office Deputies, Texas DPS Troopers, and first responders from Nueces County ESD-3 Fire and Rescue and ESD-6 EMS, were on the scene of a single vehicle traffic accident in the area of FM 70 & CR 67, outside of Bishop.
BISHOP, TX
Temporary Road Closures on State Highway 44

CORPUS CHRISTI – (News Release) AEP Texas will temporarily close area road crossings on State Highway 44 while crews replace wires along a power line route in the Corpus Christi area. The upcoming wire-pulling activities begin Saturday, December 3. Temporary road closures will occur on State Highway 44 near...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
CORPUS CHRISTI WOMAN ARRESTED TUESDAY

Giving a fictitious name did not help a Corpus Christi woman Tuesday. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 8:50, Officers responded to a business in the 200 block of Highway 290 East in reference to a welfare concern. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female on location who provided a fictitious name. The female was positively identified as Alexandra Saldana, 24 of Corpus Christi, and was found to have a parole warrant out for her arrest. Saldana was taken into custody for the warrant as well as Failure to ID by a Fugitive Giving False Info.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
