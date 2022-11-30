Food Lion organizations participate in Giving Tuesday

SALISBURY, NC (WNCT) — Food Lion Feeds was an active participant in the Giving Tuesday movement, as they helped to provide 500,000 meals to families and people that need them.

The total number of meals donated by Food Lion Feeds is now closer to 100 million in 2022.

Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion with a mission to assist Feeding America in securing meals.

“Feeding America’s role is vital and goes to the heart of Food Lion’s purpose to feed neighbors in the towns and cities we serve and to help families live healthier and happier lives,” said Kevin Durkee, on behalf of Food Lion Feeds.

Just $1 helped to provide 10 meals to families and individuals through Feeding America. Since the founding of Food Lion Feeds, more than 970 million meals have been provided and efforts are continuing with a new goal in mind, donating 1.5 billion meals by 2025 through financial and equipment donations, disaster relief efforts, campaign support and volunteer hours.

Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation, founded in 2001, also contributed during Giving Tuesday by awarding $1.1 million in grants for 2022. It is an organization operated by a volunteer board of associates from different areas of the company. Focusing on fighting child hunger, providing nutrition education and helping partner organizations provide resources to families, the Foundation has donated $17 million in grant funding to organizations dedicated to those same values.

“With the demand for food relief increasing as more Americans face hunger, we are working harder than ever to ensure our community partners provide meals to those in need,” said Adam Bass, president of Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.