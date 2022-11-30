ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

Food Lion organizations participate in Giving Tuesday

By Alex Fusari, for Food Lion, Shannon Baker
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gmqIE_0jRoozVk00

SALISBURY, NC (WNCT) — Food Lion Feeds was an active participant in the Giving Tuesday movement, as they helped to provide 500,000 meals to families and people that need them.

The total number of meals donated by Food Lion Feeds is now closer to 100 million in 2022.

Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion with a mission to assist Feeding America in securing meals.

“Feeding America’s role is vital and goes to the heart of Food Lion’s purpose to feed neighbors in the towns and cities we serve and to help families live healthier and happier lives,” said Kevin Durkee, on behalf of Food Lion Feeds.

Just $1 helped to provide 10 meals to families and individuals through Feeding America. Since the founding of Food Lion Feeds, more than 970 million meals have been provided and efforts are continuing with a new goal in mind, donating 1.5 billion meals by 2025 through financial and equipment donations, disaster relief efforts, campaign support and volunteer hours.

Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation, founded in 2001, also contributed during Giving Tuesday by awarding $1.1 million in grants for 2022. It is an organization operated by a volunteer board of associates from different areas of the company. Focusing on fighting child hunger, providing nutrition education and helping partner organizations provide resources to families, the Foundation has donated $17 million in grant funding to organizations dedicated to those same values.

“With the demand for food relief increasing as more Americans face hunger, we are working harder than ever to ensure our community partners provide meals to those in need,” said Adam Bass, president of Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

NC MedAssist hosting free medicine giveaway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Anyone in need of over-the-counter medicine will have the chance to get some on Friday. NC MedAssist is partnering with the Camino Health Center and Atrium Health to give away free pre-packaged medication at the Camino Health Center on Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rowan Co. Public Health: Share the cheer, not the flu

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Health Department is urging residents to spread the cheer, not the flu, during the Holiday season. A news release provides information on how to stay safe and well. As of late last week, the CDC reported that North Carolina continues to see...
WBTV

Citizens graduate from Kannapolis 101 Academy

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Kannapolis residents who completed the Kannapolis 101 Academy were recently recognized by the Kannapolis City Council. The residents completed the ten-week program this fall. The academy includes visiting city departments, meeting staff and getting a behind the scenes look at the services and function of the City. They learn about the police, fire and parks and recreation departments, learn how to plan a budget for the City, gain an understanding about economic development and how planning guidelines impact development. Streets, transit and the Downtown Revitalization Project are also topics that were explored.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
rhinotimes.com

BackPack Beginnings To Show Off New Store Where All The Food Is Free

In most grocery stores you go into these days, shoppers are highly frustrated by dramatically increasing prices; so it’s good to know that, at one new Greensboro grocery store, everything is always free. BackPack Beginnings is a Greensboro-based non-profit with a mission to “deliver child-centric services to feed, comfort...
GREENSBORO, NC
Taylorsville Times

Prison outreach New Hope Initiative asks public for assistance

Plans for New Hope Initiative (NHI), a locally-based Christian prison outreach organization, have been delayed by unexpected personnel issues and a lack of funding, said founder and president Chris Johnson, an inmate at Alexander Correctional Institution in Taylorsville. Johnson is still hoping to improve the lives of convicted felons, reduce...
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
focusnewspaper.com

The Grinch Is Coming To Hickory, December 12 & 15

Hickory – Get ready to meet the Master of Mean, to greet the Greatest of Grouches, the King of the Crankiest – the one and only – – – – Mr. Grinch! For one week in December he will be joined by the delightful Cindy Lou Who and his loyal dog Max as they share his holiday story at our Hickory Public Libraries. This is an event you will not want to miss, it will be far more than just a reading, there will be laugh-out-loud comedy, great music and an extreme, yes extreme amount of silliness. This program is free and open to the public and brought to you by the talents of Sigmon Theatrical. Please know that registration** is required for the library performances.
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

Details announced for Kannapolis Christmas parade

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m., on December 10, in downtown Kannapolis traveling down Laureate Way and West Avenue. The route offers the crowds many comfortable areas to watch the parade comfortably with the beautiful backdrop of the North Carolina Research Campus, Kannapolis City Hall & Police Headquarters and West Avenue. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the sights and sounds of the holiday season.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WXII 12

Wilkes Central High School's shooting hoax leaves community on edge

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — WXII is learning more about how the Wilkes County School District reacted to Thursday's hoax at Wilkes Central High School. The Wilkes County Sheriff's Office received a threat that there was an active shooter on the Wilkes Central High School Campus, prompting the school to go on lockdown shortly after 11 a.m.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus County reopens Emergency Rental Assistance Program

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County Government has reopened applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) for a limited time. Applications will be accepted until funds are exhausted. The application portal temporarily closed in September so staff could process pending applications. That backlog has since been cleared. Since...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem music store is closing after 7 years

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — For seven years, Salem Music was a place for residents of Winston-Salem to learn and explore the world of music, but now it's shutting its doors. Brent Bristow, the owner of Salem Music, said over the years, it was a place for the community to have a good time and experience something special.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFAE

Do we need a new bridge across the Catawba River?

If you’re in Mecklenburg County and want to head west — to Gastonia or Shelby, or to the mountains — you have limited options. The Catawba River is in your way. There are just four bridges connecting Mecklenburg and Gaston counties, and none along a 10-mile stretch between Wilkinson Boulevard (U.S. 74) and the Buster Boyd Bridge at the Mecklenburg/South Carolina line.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Union Oral Surgery And Dental Implant Center—Where Patients Are The Priority

MINT HILL, NC – Union Oral Surgery And Dental Implant Center is a long-standing institution in Union County, where they not only better the lives of individuals through unparalleled oral surgery procedures but also enrich and support the community at large through education and public service projects. They have recently opened a new location at 10801 Woodland Beaver Road, Suite 103, in Mint Hill. Read on to hear more about the doctors, the practice, and the mission of Union Oral Surgery And Dental Implant Center.
MINT HILL, NC
WNCT

WNCT

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy