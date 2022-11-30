Read full article on original website
Undefeated No. 1 Buckeyes look for third-straight NCFA Championship against No. 2 Gordon StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Playoff Chances: Can the No. 5 Buckeyes still make the CFP?The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Buckeyes ‘set the tone,’ defeat Tennessee State 3-0 to advance to NCAA Tournament second roundThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes rout St. Francis 96-59The LanternColumbus, OH
Medical school degree track aimed to prepare students to help rural, underserved communitiesThe LanternLima, OH
Yardbarker
Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl
Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
Michigan football team captain charged with felony
Just days before Michigan football is set to embark upon its second Big Ten championship run, the Wolverines got some bad news. Team captain, defensive tackle Mazi Smith was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith on Wednesday was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a...
Report: Ohio State's Bowl Game Preference Revealed
The Ohio State Buckeyes made the Rose Bowl last year. They don't want to go back this year. Ohio State is still hoping for a College Football Playoff berth, but if they don't make it, the Buckeyes would prefer to not go back to Pasadena. The Buckeyes would prefer to...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
College football bowl games schedule 2022-23: Matchups, dates, times
The college football regular season has reached its end, and we’re approaching bowl season. Here is the full schedule for all of the bowl games. Once the conference championship games conclude, that means the bowl game portion of the 2022 college football season officially begins. On Sunday, Dec. 3, bowl-eligible teams will learn which games they will be participating in. Most importantly, teams, media, and fans will find out the two teams that will compete in the College Football Playoff.
LOOK: Twitter reacts to USC losing, Alabama's playoff hopes stay alive
For the second time in the 2022 college football season, USC lost to Utah. Though the Trojans dropped an October meeting against the Utes as the program’s only regular season loss, Lincoln Riley’s crew fell short in the one that mattered most: the Pac-12 Championship game. USC entered...
Promiment SEC Team Officially Eliminated From Bowl Game Contention
With just a few more games remaining in the 2022 college football regular season, 79 FBS programs have already clinched bowl eligibility. One team that won't be making late-December plans, though, is the Auburn Tigers. A loss in their regular season finale against Alabama dropped the ...
thecomeback.com
Herschel Walker addresses horrible new controversy
In order to represent a state as a Senator, you have to be a resident of that state. And that might be a problem for Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker as he faces incumbent Raphael Warnock in a critical run-off election for Georgia senate to close out an extremely combative election in the 2022 midterms. Walker wants to represent Georgia in the Senate, but it’s recently been revealed that Walker might not even live in Georgia – though he’s denying that claim.
FOX Sports
College Football Bowl Projections: Ohio State or Penn State to the Rose Bowl?
Selection Sunday is almost upon us, and despite all the attention being paid toward the College Football Playoff this weekend, there are a full 82 teams that will have their postseason destination laid out by the time heads hit pillows on Dec. 4. There are two big dominoes to keep...
Heisman hot board after Week 13: One alone at the top
Heisman voters Matt Zenitz and Mike Huguenin provide weekly updates on who leads the Heisman race for them. Here is how each has the field after Week 13. 1. USC QB Caleb Williams: Barring a drastic turn in events, Williams will win the Heisman. + Season stats: 268-of-407 (65.8 percent),...
College Football Playoff Officially Announces 12-Team Expansion
The College Football Playoff will expand in the coming years past the current four-team format.
USC loses to Utah in Pac-12 Championship, opens door for Ohio State's playoff chances
It’s not a done deal, but you have to feel pretty good about the Ohio State football team finishing among the top four teams when the College Football Playoff rankings are released on Sunday. That’s because USC lost for the second time to the Utah Utes this season, 47-24, this time in the most crucial fashion when everything was on the line in the Pac-12 Championship game.
College Football Fans Are Upset With SEC School For Reportedly Refusing To Play Its Rival
Kansas and Missouri haven't played in its rivalry game, the Border War, since 2011. Now, with one request from Missouri, the two teams won't play in 2022, either. With both teams at 6-6, there was an opportunity to meet in the Liberty Bowl in December, but Missouri doesn't want to play ...
Rose Bowl Changes Direction, CFP Expansion Expected in 2024
An announcement could be made later this week that the College Football Playoff field will go from four teams to 12.
FOX Sports
Steelers go for first winning streak of season vs Falcons
ATLANTA (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing out the season with some very un-Steelers-like goals. A winning streak would be a start. Perhaps a late spurt to avoid coach Mike Tomlin's first losing season. The Steelers (4-7) will try to put together their first back-to-back wins of the...
Big Ten Commissioner Reveals Conference Is Considering Significant Change
As usual, it's been a wild and dramatic season in college football. But conference championship week is looking like a bit of an anticlimax. That's especially true in the Big Ten, where No. 2 Michigan is currently favored by more than two touchdowns against unranked Purdue. There's not much on ...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 13: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters gives you everything you need to know going into Week 13. We'll tell you about all the games, players and matchups you should be watching out for, as well as give a prediction for each game on this week's slate. Thursday, Dec. 1. Buffalo...
College Football World Reacts To Significant 'College GameDay' News
This Saturday's edition of College Gameday will likely be the last for one of the show's most noteworthy figures. Chris "The Bear" Fallica - who joined the set of ESPN's highly-popular College Gameday in 1996 - will reportedly leave ESPN for Fox after this weekend's slate of ...
thecomeback.com
Big Ten commissioner reveals insane Ohio State Buckeyes opinion
Last weekend, the Ohio State Buckeyes fell to the Michigan Wolverines in a blowout loss that severely hurt their chances of making the College Football Playoff. But according to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, the Buckeyes should still have a shot to make the four-team field. In an interview with...
College football schedule, picks today: Championship games you should watch
It all comes down to this. The college football schedule has pushed past the regular season and moved into Championship Week, with playoff selection coming up after that and the race for the national championship. But there's still a lot of consequential football to be played before then and the ...
