Read full article on original website
Related
Empire woman dead following crash on Highway 78
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Empire woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Highway 78 on the call of a crash around 6:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they realized that during the accident one of the vehicles involved had flipped several […]
3 Morgan County women charged with stealing vehicle
Three women were arrested after a vehicle was reported stolen in Hartselle, according to law enforcement officials.
Commercial vehicle accident blocks Highway 72 eastbound
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a single-vehicle accident has blocked the eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 72 near mile marker 105.
Section of Memorial Parkway shut down after wreck
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says a motor vehicle accident has left part of Memorial Parkway in Huntsville shut down.
WAFF
Commercial vehicle crash causes downed powerlines, power restored
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-commercial vehicle crash on Friday afternoon has caused a lane closure. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the eastbound lane of U.S. 72 near mile marker 105 in Madison County is blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. The WAFF 48...
WAFF
Victims identified in three-vehicle Marshall County crash
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Marshall County on Tuesday night. According to the coroner’s office, a call came in around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday referencing a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Beulah Rd. and McVille Rd.
WAFF
Shooting suspect in Madison County Jail following six-week search
New Pre-K classrooms are coming soon after the approval. Kirk Giles appointed as new Huntsville Police Chief. The appointment was finalized on Thursday evening in a 3-0 vote. Madison County Sheriff's Office warns of 15 dangerous apps. Updated: 17 hours ago. Madison County Sheriff's Office warns of 15 dangerous apps.
2 arrested after burglary reported in Morgan County
Two people were arrested after a weekend burglary in Priceville.
WAFF
Former Wayne Farms employee files a lawsuit for negligent hiring after being stabbed by coworker
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A former employee of Wayne Farms has filed a lawsuit against the company after he was stabbed by a previous coworker in 2021. According to court documents Cedric Owens was hospitalized after he was stabbed by his coworker Detavious Sellers in January 2021 while at work. Sellers was arrested by officers with the Decatur Police Department and charged with assault.
3 arrested for involvement in multi-state theft ring
DADE COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple police agencies have linked one truck to a ring of thefts around Georgia. Beginning in early September, the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and the Trenton Police Department started getting reports of storage units being burglarized in the Piney Area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
wvtm13.com
Gadsden investigation leads to seized gaming machines, cash
GADSDEN, Ala. — A total of $13,000 and 108 gaming machines were seized, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton. This came after a two-week investigation after complaints from an East Gadsden neighborhood. The Etowah County Drug Unit found makeshift gambling halls in the area. Three of the five locations had previously been given "cease and desist" orders.
wbrc.com
Over 100 gambling machines, $13K seized in Etowah County
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton says 108 illegal gambling machines and over $13,000 were seized after a two-week investigation. Horton says after following up on some complaints from residents in one East Gadsden neighborhood, Etowah County Sheriff’s Investigators and Etowah County Drug Unit opened an investigation into makeshift gambling halls. They found that it was causing unsafe issues in these neighborhoods, like traffic hazards, loud noise and music at night.
Second man charged with attempted murder in connection to Huntsville shooting
A second man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Huntsville two months ago, according to police.
WHNT-TV
Retrial Set for Teen Accused of Killing 5 Family Members
A Limestone County teenager charged with killing five of his family members in Elkmont in 2019 appeared in court Friday morning. Retrial Set for Teen Accused of Killing 5 Family …. A Limestone County teenager charged with killing five of his family members in Elkmont in 2019 appeared in court...
Confession of Mason Sisk, Alabama teen accused of killing 5, not admissible, lawyer argues
One of the most critical days in the capital murder trial of Mason Wayne Sisk, charged with the fatal shooting of his five family members when he was 14 years old, may take place before the Limestone County jury is even selected. Sisk’s defense team is seeking to exclude all...
WAFF
Madison officials approve school renovations
Shooting suspect in Madison County Jail following six-week search. Kirk Giles appointed as new Huntsville Police Chief. The appointment was finalized on Thursday evening in a 3-0 vote. Madison County Sheriff's Office warns of 15 dangerous apps. Updated: 17 hours ago. Madison County Sheriff's Office warns of 15 dangerous apps.
WAFF
Huntsville man arrested by U.S. Marshals on attempted murder warrant
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The United States Marshals arrested a Huntsville man on an attempted murder warrant for a shooting that happened on Oct. 24 on Drake Avenue. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, Tyhree Moore was arrested by Marshals and transported to the Madison County Jail on Nov. 30. The charges came after a shooting sent one person to the hospital in October.
WAFF
Mental health programs available for fire fighters, other first responders
Shooting suspect in Madison County Jail following six-week search. New Pre-K classrooms are coming soon after the approval. Kirk Giles appointed as new Huntsville Police Chief. The appointment was finalized on Thursday evening in a 3-0 vote. Madison County Sheriff's Office warns of 15 dangerous apps. Updated: 20 hours ago.
Decatur woman charged with fraudulently using debit card
A woman is facing five counts of fraudulently using a credit or debit card at her workplace, according to Decatur Police.
allongeorgia.com
Dade County Sheriff’s Office, Trenton PD, Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, Summerville PD, Trion PD, Rainsville PD, and Fort Payne PD work together to bust theft ring
Beginning in early September 2022, Dade County Sheriff’s Office and Trenton PD began receiving reports of storage units being burglarized in the Piney Area. Fortunately, Trenton PD had video of a truck that was used in one of the burglaries. Dade and Trenton Investigators later saw a post on social media of a stolen trailer posted by Summerville PD, that appeared to involve the same suspect vehicle that burglarized our storage units. Dade and Trenton Investigators contacted Summerville PD Investigators and spoke to them about the theft and compared case notes. It was determined that the trucks posted online, were the same vehicle involved in both agencie’s thefts.
Comments / 2