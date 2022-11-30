Read full article on original website
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Ben Roethlisberger, Maurkice Pouncey Believe Chris Boswell Called Out Matt Canada
Did Chris Boswell bash on the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator?
Cowboys Jerry Jones Responds to LeBron Accusations
Cowboys helping Frogs and chasing Eagles, desperate Mavs' hobbled risk-reward, Rangers' bounce-back blueprint and The Freak's floundering radio ratings, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.
Lamar Jackson says he deleted his tweet because his girlfriend told him he should
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not take kindly to a tweet from a critical fan after Sunday’s loss, responding with a vulgar tweet back at him. After talking it over with his girlfriend, Jackson thought better of it. Jackson said today that he deleted the tweet because his girlfriend...
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Packers star Aaron Rodgers drops shocking injury status update ahead of Week 13 vs. Bears
For anyone and everyone who still has doubts about Aaron Rodgers’ toughness, then this recent development is for you. There was doubt surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s status for Sunday’s matchup against the Chicago Bears after Rodgers suffered a rib injury in their Week 12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Well, Rodgers himself has erased any and all doubt after declaring himself fit for their upcoming game.
NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game. Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery...
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. not planning to work out for Giants, Bills, Cowboys
Months in the making, Odell Beckham Jr.‘s free agency tour will begin Thursday with a Giants visit. Friday, Beckham will depart for Buffalo, with perhaps his most pivotal meeting — with Dallas, which is viewed as the favorite — set for Monday. These visits will not involve...
Kyler Murray responds to Patrick Peterson's podcast comments
Peterson said Murray "Only cares about Kyler Murray" on his podcast earlier on Wednesday.
Tom Brady: Exploring His Options Beyond This Season
When exploring Tom Brady's many options beyond this season, it's hard to envision him pursuing anything other than one of these three scenarios.
Aaron Rodgers on possibility of Packers QB switch: 'I'll approach that with an open mind'
The Green Bay Packers' season looks beyond saving, and that's created a change in incentives for the would-be contender. Currently sitting at 4-8 after a 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Packers are suddenly in the position of considering whether or not to bench star quarterback Aaron Rodgers and give his back-up, former first-round pick Jordan Love, the opportunity to start the season's remaining games.
Report: Deion Sanders tells recruits he’ll pick a school by Saturday
Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders officially has become a big-time college football coach. Big-time college football coaches treat lower-level jobs as stepping stones to something bigger and better. Deion seems to be on the bring of taking a bigger and better job. Via Kevin O’Donnell of Fox 13 in...
Possible Candidates to Replace Green Bay Packers DC Joe Barry
Green Bay Packers fans have seen enough. Against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Packers’ defense once again failed to show up. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed for 157 yards on just 17 carries. Running back Miles Sanders also chipped in 143 yards on 21 carries with two touchdown carries. On Sunday night, it was the Packers run defense that failed. In other games, it was the pass defense that failed.
Broncos come to Russell Wilson's defense over latest insult
The Denver Broncos haven't been able to adequately protect Russell Wilson, who is on pace to get sacked a career-high 56 times this season behind a patchwork offensive line and a bunch of replacements at receiver and running back. Several of his teammates, though, doggedly defended their clobbered quarterback from the latest arrow directed his way, a report on an NFL Network podcast that the QB had "lost" some members of the locker room as the Broncos spiral through a hugely disappointing season. "I'll say this: I'll say Russ is an amazing leader," safety Justin Simmons said. "He's an amazing...
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback John Hadl, part of an infamous 1974 trade, dies at 82
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback John Hadl, who became the unfortunate centerpiece of an epic failed trade in 1974, died Wednesday at age 82, according to his alma mater the University of Kansas. Hadl's career included six Pro Bowl selections, but Green Bay fans remember him as the player Packers coach Dan...
James White has interesting take on Mac Jones' sideline tirade
The New England Patriots offense has struggled mightily for most of the season, and the frustration among the players seemed to reach a boiling point Thursday night in a 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was seen on the Amazon Prime broadcast yelling...
Do the Steelers Have a 'Little Angry Person' on Their Team?
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has a big contributor in a small body.
Analyst says Packers should rebuild with Aaron Rodgers trade haul
The Aaron Rodgers era in Green Bay may be coming to an end, but two-time Super Bowl champion and defensive end-turned-NFL analyst Chris Long believes that may not necessarily be a bad thing. On a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Long made the case for Green Bay to...
