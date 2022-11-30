ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

NMSU granted bowl eligibility

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — New Mexico State will head to a bowl game after it received an NCAA waiver Thursday. On Tuesday, NMSU filed a waiver with the Football Oversight Committee. The Aggies are scheduled to play its 12th game against the Crusaders Saturday at NMSU. The game...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

McDonald's basketball tournament to be held this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The McDonald's classic basketball tournament will be held this weekend. The event will take place from Dec. 1-3 at Eastlake High School. The tournament will host top-ranked girls and boys teams from different parts of the country. The tournament was founded 11 years ago...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

UTEP's College of Business renamed after Woody L. Hunt

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The College of Business at the University of Texas at El Paso has a new name. Woody L. Hunt College of Business was revealed as the new name Thursday. Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation donated $25 million to the university. The contribution is...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Rain and wind return

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — After near record warmth, Friday, we return to a cooler weekend. A cold front will move in on Saturday. This, along with more clouds and rain will keep us in the 60s for afternoon highs. As of right now, our best chance for rain...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

NMSU grad workers protest for tuition coverage at campus

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Graduate workers from New Mexico State University held a protest Thursday calling for tuition coverage. A flyer on social media by NMSU grad workers called for graduate workers to picket for tuition coverage and a union contract for the semester. The protest was held...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Gateway West near Hawkins closed after semi-truck fire

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a semi-truck on fire Friday morning. TxDOT cameras showed emergency crews and police blocking off all lanes on Gateway West before Hawkins, near the Fountains at Farah because of the fire. The fire happened at 5 a.m. and no...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Texas governor Greg Abbott accepts Yvonne Rosales' resignation

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas governor Greg Abbott accepted the El Paso District Attorney, Yvonne Rosales, resignation on Friday. Rosales submitted her resignation to the governor on November 28. Rosales' resignation will be effective Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. Rosales' resignation comes after several issues within the El...
TEXAS STATE
cbs4local.com

Fort Bliss breaks ground on center to treat traumatic brain injuries, PTSD

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund (IFHF), and Fort Bliss’ William Beaumont Army Medical Center broke ground on a new center that will diagnose and treat Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS) in regional active-duty service members at Fort Bliss. The Intrepid...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Greta Van Fleet band to perform in El Paso in 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Greta Van Fleet will perform in El Paso next year. The rock band was previously scheduled to perform at the Don Haskins Center at the University of Texas at El Paso. The new date is set for March 21, 2023, at 8 p.m. Tickets...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

DPS arrests man after vehicle, foot pursuit in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 38-year-old man from El Paso was arrested after the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said he led a trooper on a pursuit on Wednesday. A DPS trooper attempted to stop Rogelio Fernando Guevara near Joe Battle and Zaragoza for a defective tail light when the pursuit began, according to DPS.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Crash in Santa Teresa sends 3 to hospital

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Santa Teresa Friday night, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department. Two cars collided at Pete Domenici Highway and McNutt Rd. The individuals have non-life-threatening injuries, the fire department said. Sunland Park Police...
SANTA TERESA, NM
cbs4local.com

List: Holiday cheer happening in Borderland throughout December

December 2 - 24 "Photos with Santa:" Bring the family to capture holiday moments with Santa at Sunland Park Mall. Reserve your spot. The Nutcracker: Presented By El Paso Ballet Theatre: Watch the performance at UTEP Magoffin Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. December 2, 3, 9, 10, 16,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Novipax to open manufacturing facility center in El Paso; create jobs

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Novipax, a leading absorbent manufacturer for the fresh protein, produce, food service and healthcare markets, is opening a new manufacturing facility in the region. This new facility, located southeast of downtown El Paso, will create up to 130 full-time jobs and an investment of...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy