Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourquadcities.com
Join in reindeer games at Bettendorf Family Museum
Reindeer Day is back again this year at Bettendorf’s Family Museum on Saturday, Dec. 3 from noon to 5 p.m. You will be able to see a real live reindeer, make reindeer antlers in the Imagination Studio, play some reindeer games in the Great Hall, and enjoy a “Frozen” dance performance from the Family Museum Dance Company.
ourquadcities.com
QC Battle of the Bands coming to Rascals
The latest QC Rock Academy Battle of the Bands has seen such an overwhelming demand for tickets, they have changed the start time and the format for the Saturday. Dec. 3 event. There will be first “Division 2” bands (7 Ark, Impossible Wonder, Nonetheless, Hartwood and Spirit of Vengeance) playing...
ourquadcities.com
Christmas in LeClaire will be especially bright
The 38th Annual Christmas in LeClaire will be especially lit this weekend, a three-day event full of shopping, fun, and activities for all ages. Downtown LeClaire will be packed with crafts, baked goods, and silent auctions throughout the city, plus plenty of opportunities for your little ones to meet Santa Claus himself — or one of his counterparts from around the world with Strolling Santas.
ourquadcities.com
Explore the legend of the Krampus with the German American Heritage Center & Museum
You’ve heard of mean one himself, the Grinch, but there’s a far more sinister character associated with the holiday season you may have never heard of – the Krampus. Rooted in the 18th century, the history and folklore of the Krampus is based mostly in Austria and Germany and has become a part of holiday celebrations and observances all across the world, even in the United States. Whereas his counterpart, Saint Nicholas, rewards good children, the Krampus is said to deal with the naughty ones.
Mississippi Valley Fair announces Jordan Davis as grandstand act, tickets on sale Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday, the Mississippi Valley Fair announced one of the three remaining grandstand acts for the fair's 2023 rendition, the fair announced via their Facebook page. Country music star Jordan Davis will perform at the fair on Wednesday, Aug. 2. Limp Bizkit, Sam Hunt, HARDY and...
Tour new Genesis ER on December 3
The new Emergency Department at Genesis Bettendorf HealthPlex is having a Holiday Open House and the public is invited. Visitors can tour the new ER, located at 2140 53rd Avenue in Bettendorf on Saturday, December 3 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. There will be family friendly activities to introduce kids to the emergency room in a […]
ourquadcities.com
PHOTOS: Local 4 teams with the Toys for Tots Quad Cities program
Thank you, Quad Cities, for making our Local 4 Toys for Tots Toy Drive November 30 at Blain’s Farm and Fleet in Moline a success and helping the Marine Corps. Reserve in its quest to ensure every child has something special to unwrap Christmas morning!
Lighting up East Galesburg for the holidays. Corbin’s Light Show returns after fire
Starting tonight, it will begin to look a lot like Christmas in the village of East Galesburg. Corbin’s Light Show — featuring thousands of lights, dozens of holiday displays and even an occasional appearance from Santa Claus — returns Thursday (Dec. 1) and runs through Dec. 31 at the home of Darrell and Sandi Corbin, 104 Indiana Ave. in East Galesburg. The light show can be viewed nightly from 5 to 10 p.m.
ourquadcities.com
QC leaders hail new ‘beacon’ and ‘postcard’ for downtown Davenport
The $24-million Main Street Landing project for downtown Davenport was hailed Friday by community leaders as another iconic landmark that will help draw more visitors, businesses, residents and economic development. Davenport has been awarded $9,600,000 (from the Destination Iowa program) toward three signature projects that combine art, architecture and play....
ourquadcities.com
MHS again shares joy with community
The Moline High School Share Joys will take place Dec. 5-9, according to a news release. This year’s campaign will kick off with the second annual “Share Joys Cookie Cram”, sponsored by Olde Town Bakery, on Friday, Dec. 2 during halftime of the Moline Boys Varsity Basketball game at Wharton Field House. The varsity game begins at 7 p.m.
Back Road Music Fest announces lineup
The Back Road Music Festival in Galva may be nine months away, but they’ve just announced their acts for next year and tickets go on sale Friday, December 3 at 8 a.m. Tickets would make the perfect gift for any country music fan, because Trace Adkins will be headlining the 2023 festival, joined Lonestar and […]
KWQC
Comfort and holiday party foods from The Machine Shed
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demonstrates how to prepare a variety of delicious comfort foods perfect for winter and the holiday season. Catering services are available from the restaurant, too. Watch the videos to see how he makes Fried Mushrooms, Spinach Pie, and Ham & Potato...
New Restaurants To Visit In The Quad Cities This Month
It looks like 2022 is wrapping up with some awesome new spots in the Quad Cities. This month we will be looking at a handful of new places. One of the openings I was most excited about was 53rd street and Division Street finally opening back up... I know it's not a restaurant, but hey no more roadwork.
'Enough is enough' | Knoxville resident is speaking out her concerns with open leaf burning
KNOXVILLE, Ill. — For 24 years, Becky Conner has expressed her concerns about open leaf burning to city hall. The town allows its residents to burn its leaves six days in a week, and residents are divided on the subject. “Leaf burning in the fall is a volatile type...
ourquadcities.com
Fundraiser aims to boost new QC art-supply store
For the past five years, QC muralist and painter Heidi Sallows has heard the siren song of an art dream. Now, that dream is sailing into reality in a new business called Siren Ship, being established in rented space on the second floor of the Village Market Place, 1019 Mound St., in the Village of East Davenport. Sallows, a former art teacher in Arizona, has organized the new nonprofit to collect art supplies, to be donated free to area teachers and sold to others at affordable prices.
KWQC
Lights and flights: Clinton airport offering aerial tours of holiday light displays
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton airport is offering aerial light tours of holiday displays. The flights last 45 minutes and fly over the Symphony of Lights - a 1.1-mile loop of holiday lights at Eagle Point Park in Clinton. The aerial light tours run from November 30 through December...
A Quad Cities Favorite Mexican and Breakfast Restaurant Is Opening New Location
If you want tacos and margaritas but somebody else in the family is craving pancakes and eggs what do you do? Stop at one place and then go to another. Seems inconvenient. For many in the Quad Cities, they simply go to D'Lua. And now, more of the Quad Cities...
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf High alum wins new scholarship
Bettendorf High alum and University of Northern Iowa graduate student Eboni Springfield is the first recipient of a $2,000 scholarship from Strategic America (SA), an integrated marketing agency headquartered in West Des Moines. The company is led by brothers and UNI alums Mike and John Schreurs. The new scholarship was...
ourquadcities.com
City of Davenport awarded $9.6M in Destination Iowa funding
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today announced $13.97 million in grant funding for two projects (in Davenport and Clear Lake) through Destination Iowa. The $100-million program, announced in April, invests in transformational projects that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract...
ourquadcities.com
Genesis to open new emergency department in Bettendorf
The public is invited to a community open house Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon to celebrate the opening of a new Genesis emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex, 2140 53rd Ave., Bettendorf. The nine-bed emergency department represents the first Genesis ER in the growing Bettendorf and Scott...
Comments / 0