Modesto, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

A grant from Legacy Health Foundation will help feed the hundreds of local senior citizens who are struggling to make ends meet. A recent survey undertaken by Legacy Health Endowment and the EMC Health Foundation found that 56% of senior citizens across Stanislaus and Merced counties said they were living paycheck to paycheck. Moreover, 26% have had to choose between purchasing gasoline and food, gasoline and medicine, or other healthcare services.

MERCED COUNTY, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO