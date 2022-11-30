ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Modesto.

The Buhach Colony High School basketball team will have a game with Johansen High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.

Buhach Colony High School
Johansen High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Ripon High School basketball team will have a game with Thomas Downey High School on November 29, 2022, 19:30:00.

Ripon High School
Thomas Downey High School
November 29, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Ripon High School basketball team will have a game with Thomas Downey High School on November 30, 2022, 02:00:00.

Ripon High School
Thomas Downey High School
November 30, 2022
02:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

