NMSU granted bowl eligibility
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State will head to a bowl game after it received an NCAA waiver Thursday. On Tuesday, NMSU filed a waiver with the Football Oversight Committee. The Aggies are scheduled to play their 12th game against the Crusaders Saturday at NMSU. The game...
NMSU installs metal detectors for basketball game Pan American following deadly shooting
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — On Wednesday UTEP and NMSU had a rivalry game in Las Cruces. This came after a deadly shooting on the UNM campus involving a NMSU basketball player. NMSU told KFOX14 this was the first time in recent memory the university added metal detectors for a basketball game.
NMSU basketball player involved at UNM deadly shooting comments on social media
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The New Mexico State University basketball player who was involved in the deadly shooting at the University of New Mexico posted comments about the incident for the first time on social media. New Mexico State Police officials said an NMSU student and basketball player...
UTEP's College of Business renamed after Woody L. Hunt
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The College of Business at the University of Texas at El Paso has a new name. Woody L. Hunt College of Business was revealed as the new name Thursday. Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation donated $25 million to the university. The contribution is...
Rain chances increase for this weekend
After near record warmth, Friday, we return to a cooler weekend. A cold front will move in on Saturday. This, along with more clouds and rain will keep us in the 60s for afternoon highs. As of right now, our best chance for rain is on Saturday. We are looking...
Hiker in his 30s injured, rescued at Hueco Tanks State Park
HUECO TANKS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man in his 30s was injured while hiking Hueco Tanks State Park Friday afternoon. The combined search and rescue team with the El Paso Fire Department is helping get the man down, according to a spokesman with EPFD. No other information was provided...
NMSU grad workers protest for tuition coverage at campus
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Graduate workers from New Mexico State University held a protest Thursday calling for tuition coverage. A flyer on social media by NMSU grad workers called for graduate workers to picket for tuition coverage and a union contract for the semester. The protest was held...
Gateway West near Hawkins closed after semi-truck fire
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a semi-truck on fire Friday morning. TxDOT cameras showed emergency crews and police blocking off all lanes on Gateway West before Hawkins, near the Fountains at Farah because of the fire. The fire happened at 5 a.m. and no...
El Paso ice cream shop employs individuals with intellectual, developmental disabilities
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new ice cream shop in El Paso is employing teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Howdy Homemade, located at 601 N Oregon St., was started by Tom Landis in Dallas in December 2015. Adam Tirres, program officer for the El Paso...
Woman severely injured by 2 dogs who ran out of south-central El Paso home, report says
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was attacked by two dogs in south-central El Paso as she was making a visit to a home, a case report from El Paso Animal Services revealed. According to the report, Christina Rivera suffered severe injuries to her legs, her right hand,...
Sunland Park mayor out of office for more than a month for conference, personal time
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Mayor of Sunland Park, Javier Perea, has been out of the office in another country for more than six weeks and will continue to be out for a little while longer, according to a copy of his schedule obtained by KFOX14. Perea has...
Texas governor Greg Abbott accepts Yvonne Rosales' resignation
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas governor Greg Abbott accepted the El Paso District Attorney, Yvonne Rosales, resignation on Friday. Rosales submitted her resignation to the governor on November 28. Rosales' resignation will be effective Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. Rosales' resignation comes after several issues within the El...
'Cookies, Cocoa and Holiday Cheer' event returns to TTUHSC El Paso campus
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Tech University Health Science will hold its 8th annual "Cookies, Cocoa, Holiday Cheer" event on Friday. The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Center of TTUHSC El Paso campus at 5001 El Paso Drive. It will be...
Man saves driver from burning car in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Alex Mayorga stationed in El Paso from Hesperia, California pulled a man out of his car after it had rolled over and caught fire on the east side of El Paso late Friday evening. Alex, 21, and his girlfriend Karla Araujo were out on...
Greta Van Fleet band to perform in El Paso in 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Greta Van Fleet will perform in El Paso next year. The rock band was previously scheduled to perform at the Don Haskins Center at the University of Texas at El Paso. The new date is set for March 21, 2023, at 8 p.m. Tickets...
DPS arrests man after vehicle, foot pursuit in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 38-year-old man from El Paso was arrested after the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said he led a trooper on a pursuit on Wednesday. A DPS trooper attempted to stop Rogelio Fernando Guevara near Joe Battle and Zaragoza for a defective tail light when the pursuit began, according to DPS.
Crash in Santa Teresa sends 3 to hospital
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Santa Teresa Friday night, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department. Two cars collided at Pete Domenici Highway and McNutt Rd. The individuals have non-life-threatening injuries, the fire department said. Sunland Park Police...
El Paso DA, former ADA invoke Fifth Amendment at Walmart shooting case hearing
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales and former Assistant District Attorney Curtis Cox repeatedly invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination at hearings in the Walmart mass shooting case this week. Rosales, who was ordered to appear at Thursday's hearing, did not answer any...
El Paso DA shows up for day 2 of Walmart shooting case status hearing
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales showed up to court Thursday after she failed to appear Wednesday. Rosales was facing a "show cause" court order after not appearing Wednesday. The embattled DA was called to the stand to answer questions from the defense. She...
Novipax to open manufacturing facility center in El Paso; create jobs
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Novipax, a leading absorbent manufacturer for the fresh protein, produce, food service and healthcare markets, is opening a new manufacturing facility in the region. This new facility, located southeast of downtown El Paso, will create up to 130 full-time jobs and an investment of...
