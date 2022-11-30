ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

NMSU granted bowl eligibility

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State will head to a bowl game after it received an NCAA waiver Thursday. On Tuesday, NMSU filed a waiver with the Football Oversight Committee. The Aggies are scheduled to play their 12th game against the Crusaders Saturday at NMSU. The game...
LAS CRUCES, NM
UTEP's College of Business renamed after Woody L. Hunt

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The College of Business at the University of Texas at El Paso has a new name. Woody L. Hunt College of Business was revealed as the new name Thursday. Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation donated $25 million to the university. The contribution is...
EL PASO, TX
Rain chances increase for this weekend

After near record warmth, Friday, we return to a cooler weekend. A cold front will move in on Saturday. This, along with more clouds and rain will keep us in the 60s for afternoon highs. As of right now, our best chance for rain is on Saturday. We are looking...
EL PASO, TX
Hiker in his 30s injured, rescued at Hueco Tanks State Park

HUECO TANKS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man in his 30s was injured while hiking Hueco Tanks State Park Friday afternoon. The combined search and rescue team with the El Paso Fire Department is helping get the man down, according to a spokesman with EPFD. No other information was provided...
EL PASO, TX
NMSU grad workers protest for tuition coverage at campus

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Graduate workers from New Mexico State University held a protest Thursday calling for tuition coverage. A flyer on social media by NMSU grad workers called for graduate workers to picket for tuition coverage and a union contract for the semester. The protest was held...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Gateway West near Hawkins closed after semi-truck fire

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a semi-truck on fire Friday morning. TxDOT cameras showed emergency crews and police blocking off all lanes on Gateway West before Hawkins, near the Fountains at Farah because of the fire. The fire happened at 5 a.m. and no...
EL PASO, TX
Texas governor Greg Abbott accepts Yvonne Rosales' resignation

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas governor Greg Abbott accepted the El Paso District Attorney, Yvonne Rosales, resignation on Friday. Rosales submitted her resignation to the governor on November 28. Rosales' resignation will be effective Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. Rosales' resignation comes after several issues within the El...
TEXAS STATE
Man saves driver from burning car in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Alex Mayorga stationed in El Paso from Hesperia, California pulled a man out of his car after it had rolled over and caught fire on the east side of El Paso late Friday evening. Alex, 21, and his girlfriend Karla Araujo were out on...
EL PASO, TX
Greta Van Fleet band to perform in El Paso in 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Greta Van Fleet will perform in El Paso next year. The rock band was previously scheduled to perform at the Don Haskins Center at the University of Texas at El Paso. The new date is set for March 21, 2023, at 8 p.m. Tickets...
EL PASO, TX
DPS arrests man after vehicle, foot pursuit in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 38-year-old man from El Paso was arrested after the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said he led a trooper on a pursuit on Wednesday. A DPS trooper attempted to stop Rogelio Fernando Guevara near Joe Battle and Zaragoza for a defective tail light when the pursuit began, according to DPS.
EL PASO, TX
Crash in Santa Teresa sends 3 to hospital

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Santa Teresa Friday night, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department. Two cars collided at Pete Domenici Highway and McNutt Rd. The individuals have non-life-threatening injuries, the fire department said. Sunland Park Police...
SANTA TERESA, NM
El Paso DA, former ADA invoke Fifth Amendment at Walmart shooting case hearing

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales and former Assistant District Attorney Curtis Cox repeatedly invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination at hearings in the Walmart mass shooting case this week. Rosales, who was ordered to appear at Thursday's hearing, did not answer any...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso DA shows up for day 2 of Walmart shooting case status hearing

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales showed up to court Thursday after she failed to appear Wednesday. Rosales was facing a "show cause" court order after not appearing Wednesday. The embattled DA was called to the stand to answer questions from the defense. She...
EL PASO, TX
Novipax to open manufacturing facility center in El Paso; create jobs

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Novipax, a leading absorbent manufacturer for the fresh protein, produce, food service and healthcare markets, is opening a new manufacturing facility in the region. This new facility, located southeast of downtown El Paso, will create up to 130 full-time jobs and an investment of...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX

