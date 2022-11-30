ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CA

Windsor, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Windsor.

The Maria Carrillo High School basketball team will have a game with Windsor High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.

Maria Carrillo High School
Windsor High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Maria Carrillo High School basketball team will have a game with Windsor High School on November 29, 2022, 19:30:00.

Maria Carrillo High School
Windsor High School
November 29, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

