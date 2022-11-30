ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Early snow Saturday, more on the way Sunday

After a snowy start to the weekend, sunnier and drier weather is on the way for Saturday afternoon. Though a lot of snow will melt this afternoon, any leftover water and slush will refreeze overnight. Another round of lowland snow sweeps through the South Sound on Sunday, but this event looks minor overall.
SEATTLE, WA
klcc.org

More wintry weather on the way for Oregon

Heavy wind and rain tapered off in the Portland metro area Wednesday morning, but they’ve already caused widespread power outages and traffic issues. U.S. 26 has reopened after downed power lines were cleared from the roadway between the Sylvan overpass and the Vista Ridge Tunnel. U.S. 30 is closed about halfway between Astoria and Clatskanie, due to a landslide. Traffic officials Wednesday morning had no estimate for when that highway would reopen.
OREGON STATE
KOMO News

Kitsap County prepares for more winter weather

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Several inches of snow are expected in the region, especially in western Kitsap County, which is now under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 a.m. Saturday. The previous Winter Storm Warning was canceled. The county has opened four severe weather shelters for those seeking shelter...
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Pierce County monitors wet roads amid freezing temperatures

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Crews continued monitoring and treating roads on Thursday as South Sound locals enjoyed the snow. The southern and eastern portions of Pierce County county received more snowfall overnight, including the Bonney Lake Plateau toward Buckley, in addition to Greenwater, Ashford and south toward Eatonville. Heading...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Wednesday Snow Update For Everett, Washington

11:45 AM Update from City of Everett on last night’s efforts by Everett Public Works:. -Saw heavy, wet snowfall from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. -Fallen trees and branches blocked traffic lanes. Many cleared. Others in today’s queue. -780 miles of snow plowed. -95 yards of sand or...
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest

School closures, delays as more freezing temps bring icy roads, more snow

After snow continued to fall for most of Wednesday, Thursday’s below-freezing conditions are creating a mixture of rain, slush, snow and ice on roadways around the Puget Sound region. More schools have canceled or delayed classes again today due to the weather. Snow, power outages, debris, and standing water,...
NEWStalk 870

Is it Legal to Pass a Snow Plow in WA and OR? [VIDEO]

Snow plows make the roads safe for us to reach our destinations. Is it legal to pass a snow plow? From the Oregon Department of Transportation:. As a reminder to motorists, passing on the right is illegal when there is no lane available and the driver does not have a clear view ahead (ORS 811.415). Many, if not most plows have retractable wing plows that extend eight feet into the right lane and use of the wing plow severely restricts a driver’s view into the right lane.
WASHINGTON STATE
AccuWeather

New storm to prolong cold, snowy pattern in Seattle

More wintry weather is heading toward the Pacific Northwest, including Seattle, to begin December following a cold and snowy end to November. Snow is forecast to fall again in the Emerald City from late Friday into Saturday, according to AccuWeather forecasters. While the snowflakes will add to the ambiance of the holiday season, roads and sidewalks could turn slippery to start the weekend. The snow will be the product of a new storm that will brush the coast of the Northwest.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Snoqualmie, Stevens, White passes open for ski season

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — There is plenty of snow in the Cascades to kick off ski season. Three major ski areas in western Washington opened operations on Friday: the Summit at Snoqualmie, Stevens Pass and White Pass. Opening day at Snoqualmie is limited to summit and ikon passholders, and...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSDOT Plow hit by car early Wednesday morning

SPOKANE, Wash.– Washington State Department of Transportation East says a car hit one of its snowplows early this morning. WSDOT says the driver was moving too fast, running into the side of the plow. The plow was not damaged and no one was injured. WSDOT is asking drivers to slow down and give crews space while they clear the roads....
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Another La Niña winter arrives in Seattle and the Puget Sound region

After starting fall off on an unseasonably dry and warm note, the Seattle area is ushering in the coldest start to December in nearly four decades. If the recent snow was any indication, that third consecutive La Niña forecasters have been promising is here. State climatologist Nick Bond spoke with KUOW's Angela King about what's in store for the region.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy