royalexaminer.com
Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland
But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
On economic development, Youngkin says Virginia needs to stop ‘playing small ball’ to beat other states
Speaking to business leaders on Friday, Dec. 2, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Virginia needs to cut taxes, overhaul its workforce development strategy and increase investments in project-ready sites to compete with other states.
‘After School Satan Club’ sparks religious freedom debate in Virginia
"He is just an imaginary figure that we look to because he is the eternal rebel that fought for justice and humanity."
NBC12
What’s next for Virginia’s fourth congressional district
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A truncated election is on the horizon for those living in Virginia’s fourth congressional district after the death of Rep. Donald McEachin. “The action is on the Democratic side. This district is very substantially Democratic and it’s highly highly likely that a Democrat will be elected to succeed Don McEachin,” said Larry Sabato, UVa Center for Politics.
cbs19news
First Night Virginia canceled again
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Once again, a popular New Year’s Eve event has been canceled. First Night Virginia, the second oldest First Night celebration in the United States, posted on its website that this year’s event will not be taking place. At this time, the reasoning for...
$200,000 Virginia grant will support $12.5 million pharmaceutical company investment
(The Center Square) – A pharmaceutical company is investing $12.5 million to establish a new packaging operation in northern Virginia, which will be supported by a $200,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund. Granules India Ltd. will lease 79,000 square feet of space in Manassas for the operation to package and ship pharmaceuticals, according to a news release from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office. It will allow the company to provide services in house, rather than outsource the operation. The $200,000 grant was approved under former...
Former Virginia delegate sues Democratic Party, Gov. Youngkin over 7th Senate District special election
RICHMOND, Va. — A former Virginia delegate is suing the Democratic Party of Virginia and Gov. Glenn Youngkin in a bid to halt the party's nomination process for the upcoming special election for Virginia’s 7th Senate District. Cheryl Turpin filed a nearly 40-page lawsuit asking a judge to...
Tech Experts Tapped to Explore Impact of Gold Mining in Virginia
Virginia Tech faculty members William Hopkins and Robert Bodnar were part of a 13-person technical team convened by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) to provide their subject-matter expertise to produce “The Potential Impacts of Gold Mining in Virginia” report released in early November. Recent increases in gold prices and other factors brought renewed […]
NBC Washington
Virginia Sees Surge in Flu Cases, Other Respiratory Illnesses
Virginia health officials are on high alert due to a dangerous surge in flu cases and other illnesses in the state. Hospitals in Northern Virginia are dealing with a spike in patient volume and a strain on capacity as a result. Flu cases are soaring across the DC area, but...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia’s Attorney General continues investigation into Pink Energy after bankruptcy
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Attorney General is continuing his investigation into a solar energy company that left dozens of residents with faulty equipment before the company declared bankruptcy. The price of loans and equipment is costing customers anywhere from $20,000 to $115,000. Pink Energy customers financed the solar...
cardinalnews.org
Why Youngkin and nuclear proponents say now is the time to bring a small modular nuclear reactor to Southwest Virginia
Second part of a two-part series. Experts say Virginia is capable of building a small modular nuclear reactor today if approvals were in place. Here’s how. Virginia has a long and successful history with nuclear energy and nuclear assets that make it ideally suited to launch a small modular nuclear reactor to generate baseload electricity, nuclear experts and state officials have said in recent weeks.
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious food and excellent service, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Virginia health officials announce first mpox death
RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is reporting the first death of a person diagnosed with monkeypox, now known as “mpox,” in Virginia. The patient was an adult resident of the Eastern Health Region of Virginia. Health officials with VDH said further information about...
Virginia has recorded its first mpox death
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) said the patient who passed away was an adult in the Eastern Health Region of the state.
cbs19news
With flu rising, doctors ask parents to only buy the medicine they need
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A lot of kids are sick, and parents are frantically searching for medicines to treat their kids' symptoms. "We've had probably about 10 percent of the kids, at least, regularly being out for sickness," said Gemma Furman, a nurse at Greenbrier Elementary School. Furman said...
WDBJ7.com
School construction grant program to receive applications in January
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia General Assembly approved major funding for school construction earlier this year, and it appears the Virginia Department of Education will begin accepting applications for competitive grants in January. Members of the Commission on School Construction and Modernization met Thursday afternoon in Richmond. They were...
CDC Map: Metro Richmond shifts to medium; masks recommended for 5 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 5 localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond has shifted back medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Payment of $500 coming to Virginia households
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Did you owe any taxes when you filed last year? If so, here's some good news for you and approximately 3 million other people. You likely have some cash coming your way. Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers like you, a 2022 "stimulus" tax rebate of up to $250 for individual filers, and up to $500 for joint filers.
Spotsylvania restaurant served alcohol after license suspension, Virginia ABC says
After almost two years of issues over health permits and liquor licenses, this week the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) issued a search warrant against a Spotsylvania restaurant for continuing to serve alcohol after their licenses were suspended last year.
This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
