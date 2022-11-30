ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

NBC12

What’s next for Virginia’s fourth congressional district

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A truncated election is on the horizon for those living in Virginia’s fourth congressional district after the death of Rep. Donald McEachin. “The action is on the Democratic side. This district is very substantially Democratic and it’s highly highly likely that a Democrat will be elected to succeed Don McEachin,” said Larry Sabato, UVa Center for Politics.
cbs19news

First Night Virginia canceled again

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Once again, a popular New Year’s Eve event has been canceled. First Night Virginia, the second oldest First Night celebration in the United States, posted on its website that this year’s event will not be taking place. At this time, the reasoning for...
The Center Square

$200,000 Virginia grant will support $12.5 million pharmaceutical company investment

(The Center Square) – A pharmaceutical company is investing $12.5 million to establish a new packaging operation in northern Virginia, which will be supported by a $200,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund. Granules India Ltd. will lease 79,000 square feet of space in Manassas for the operation to package and ship pharmaceuticals, according to a news release from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office. It will allow the company to provide services in house, rather than outsource the operation. The $200,000 grant was approved under former...
The Roanoke Star

Tech Experts Tapped to Explore Impact of Gold Mining in Virginia

Virginia Tech faculty members William Hopkins and Robert Bodnar were part of a 13-person technical team convened by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) to provide their subject-matter expertise to produce “The Potential Impacts of Gold Mining in Virginia” report released in early November. Recent increases in gold prices and other factors brought renewed […]
NBC Washington

Virginia Sees Surge in Flu Cases, Other Respiratory Illnesses

Virginia health officials are on high alert due to a dangerous surge in flu cases and other illnesses in the state. Hospitals in Northern Virginia are dealing with a spike in patient volume and a strain on capacity as a result. Flu cases are soaring across the DC area, but...
cardinalnews.org

Why Youngkin and nuclear proponents say now is the time to bring a small modular nuclear reactor to Southwest Virginia

Second part of a two-part series. Experts say Virginia is capable of building a small modular nuclear reactor today if approvals were in place. Here’s how. Virginia has a long and successful history with nuclear energy and nuclear assets that make it ideally suited to launch a small modular nuclear reactor to generate baseload electricity, nuclear experts and state officials have said in recent weeks.
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious food and excellent service, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
WUSA9

Virginia health officials announce first mpox death

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is reporting the first death of a person diagnosed with monkeypox, now known as “mpox,” in Virginia. The patient was an adult resident of the Eastern Health Region of Virginia. Health officials with VDH said further information about...
WDBJ7.com

School construction grant program to receive applications in January

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia General Assembly approved major funding for school construction earlier this year, and it appears the Virginia Department of Education will begin accepting applications for competitive grants in January. Members of the Commission on School Construction and Modernization met Thursday afternoon in Richmond. They were...
Jake Wells

Payment of $500 coming to Virginia households

woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Did you owe any taxes when you filed last year? If so, here's some good news for you and approximately 3 million other people. You likely have some cash coming your way. Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers like you, a 2022 "stimulus" tax rebate of up to $250 for individual filers, and up to $500 for joint filers.
Joe Mertens

This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
