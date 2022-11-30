ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

15th Annual Christmas Coat Drive at Jonathan’s Cleaners

A local Coachella Valley business is asking the community to help keep our neighbors warm this winter season by collecting coats. John Shone, owner of Jonathan’s Cleaners, is accepting new and used coats of all sizes at several locations around the Coachella Valley to distribute to the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission in Indio.
LA QUINTA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Local Coachella Valley Resident Reflects on World AIDS Day

On December 1, the world takes a moment to commemorate World AIDS Day. This year’s these it “Rock the Ribbon.” This is all in an effort to destigmatized the disease and bring awareness to treatment and prevention. NBC Palm Springs caught up with local valley resident James...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Family Friendly Holiday Events in Southern California

The holiday season is finally here and families in Southern California might be wondering what type of activities they can do in order to begin the celebrations. Don't fret because we've got you and your family covered with fun events happening all over Southern California. Sawdust Winter Fantasy. If you’re...
KESQ News Channel 3

Valley cities amp up security at holiday events

It is the holiday season and crowded events across the Coachella Valley are about to be underway. Holiday parades are planned this year in Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs and Coachella – each with dozens of motorized float entries and thousands of spectators expected. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1etv35hxF0 As organizers prepare to dazzle crowds, officials in Palm Springs The post Valley cities amp up security at holiday events appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
iecn.com

Free Inland Empire family-friendly holiday events and activities

With Christmas just a little over three weeks away and new years exactly a month away, now is the time to start planning holiday outings with family, friends, and loved ones. If your goal is to entertain your children, or connect with the Inland community this holiday season, it can be accomplished with our hand-picked and vetted events that will entertain the entire family.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Changes to nurse practitioner requirements could help underserved valley patients

California's Board of Registered Nursing approved new rules allowing nurse practitioners to treat without physician supervision. The change would allow nurse practitioners to practice more freely. The vote took place on Nov.14, and it's one of the last steps needed to fully implement a 2020 law that will allow nurse practitioners to practice more freely. The post Changes to nurse practitioner requirements could help underserved valley patients appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

Demonstrators Rally in Cathedral City to Keep Rooftop Solar Growing and Affordable

Climate activists, green workers and neighbors alike called on the governor and the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to keep rooftop solar growing and affordable. This comes as the CPUC is considering changes to net energy metering, a state policy that makes solar more affordable by crediting consumers for producing excess energy and sharing it with neighbors.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Broadstone Pays $34MM for Five Industrial Buildings in San Jacinto

Broadstone is growing its holdings in Southern California, recently acquiring several industrial buildings in San Jacinto. According to public documents, an entity linked to the New York-based real estate investment trust purchased the five-building property for $34 million, or approximately $176 per square foot, in a sale that closed in late November. The seller in the transaction was an entity affiliated with Industrial Opportunity Partners.
SAN JACINTO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Demand for respiratory virus medicines increases

 An overwhelming demand for fever-reducing medicines has left some store shelves empty this season. We are tracking the spike in the ‘Triple-demic’ here in the Coachella Valley. We reported on Tuesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations across Riverside County surpassed 200 patients for the first time since the start of August. News Channel 3 reached out to The post Demand for respiratory virus medicines increases appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Inland Empire job market fully recovered from pandemic as supply chain employment continues to grow

The Inland Empire job market recovered faster than anywhere in Southern California, with payrolls and a labor force climbing above pre-pandemic levels, according to a new economic report. The report, released Dec. 1 by the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) as part of its 13th Annual Southern California Economic...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KYMA News 11

Historic investment for the Salton Sea

The Department of the Interior announced that $250M is being invested in the Salton Sea Management Program. The post Historic investment for the Salton Sea appeared first on KYMA.
KESQ News Channel 3

Earthquake reported southwest of the Salton Sea

A minor earthquake was reported in a remote area south of the Salton Sea Thursday morning.  The Magnitude 3.8 quake was centered in a mountain area 7 miles north northwest of Ocotillo Wells at 7:28 a.m. The US Geological Survey user reports showed people feeling light or weak shaking in the El Centro and Brawley The post Earthquake reported southwest of the Salton Sea appeared first on KESQ.
BRAWLEY, CA
KTLA.com

How bad is RSV in California?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Just two weeks after the first death of a child under the age of 5 due to flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) was reported in California, positive tests for RSV have skyrocketed, and they show no signs of slowing down. According to Dr. Jim...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy