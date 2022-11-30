Read full article on original website
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com
15th Annual Christmas Coat Drive at Jonathan’s Cleaners
A local Coachella Valley business is asking the community to help keep our neighbors warm this winter season by collecting coats. John Shone, owner of Jonathan’s Cleaners, is accepting new and used coats of all sizes at several locations around the Coachella Valley to distribute to the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission in Indio.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Local Coachella Valley Resident Reflects on World AIDS Day
On December 1, the world takes a moment to commemorate World AIDS Day. This year’s these it “Rock the Ribbon.” This is all in an effort to destigmatized the disease and bring awareness to treatment and prevention. NBC Palm Springs caught up with local valley resident James...
NBC Los Angeles
Family Friendly Holiday Events in Southern California
The holiday season is finally here and families in Southern California might be wondering what type of activities they can do in order to begin the celebrations. Don't fret because we've got you and your family covered with fun events happening all over Southern California. Sawdust Winter Fantasy. If you’re...
Valley cities amp up security at holiday events
It is the holiday season and crowded events across the Coachella Valley are about to be underway. Holiday parades are planned this year in Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs and Coachella – each with dozens of motorized float entries and thousands of spectators expected. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1etv35hxF0 As organizers prepare to dazzle crowds, officials in Palm Springs The post Valley cities amp up security at holiday events appeared first on KESQ.
iecn.com
Free Inland Empire family-friendly holiday events and activities
With Christmas just a little over three weeks away and new years exactly a month away, now is the time to start planning holiday outings with family, friends, and loved ones. If your goal is to entertain your children, or connect with the Inland community this holiday season, it can be accomplished with our hand-picked and vetted events that will entertain the entire family.
Changes to nurse practitioner requirements could help underserved valley patients
California's Board of Registered Nursing approved new rules allowing nurse practitioners to treat without physician supervision. The change would allow nurse practitioners to practice more freely. The vote took place on Nov.14, and it's one of the last steps needed to fully implement a 2020 law that will allow nurse practitioners to practice more freely. The post Changes to nurse practitioner requirements could help underserved valley patients appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Demonstrators Rally in Cathedral City to Keep Rooftop Solar Growing and Affordable
Climate activists, green workers and neighbors alike called on the governor and the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to keep rooftop solar growing and affordable. This comes as the CPUC is considering changes to net energy metering, a state policy that makes solar more affordable by crediting consumers for producing excess energy and sharing it with neighbors.
theregistrysocal.com
Broadstone Pays $34MM for Five Industrial Buildings in San Jacinto
Broadstone is growing its holdings in Southern California, recently acquiring several industrial buildings in San Jacinto. According to public documents, an entity linked to the New York-based real estate investment trust purchased the five-building property for $34 million, or approximately $176 per square foot, in a sale that closed in late November. The seller in the transaction was an entity affiliated with Industrial Opportunity Partners.
Demand for respiratory virus medicines increases
An overwhelming demand for fever-reducing medicines has left some store shelves empty this season. We are tracking the spike in the ‘Triple-demic’ here in the Coachella Valley. We reported on Tuesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations across Riverside County surpassed 200 patients for the first time since the start of August. News Channel 3 reached out to The post Demand for respiratory virus medicines increases appeared first on KESQ.
Payments of up to $1,050 from the state still owed to millions of people
money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Are you waiting for your Middle Class Tax Refund to come from the state of california? Well, the good news is you're not alone. You and approximately 10 million taxpaying California residents haven’t gotten their money either.
Fontana Herald News
Inland Empire job market fully recovered from pandemic as supply chain employment continues to grow
The Inland Empire job market recovered faster than anywhere in Southern California, with payrolls and a labor force climbing above pre-pandemic levels, according to a new economic report. The report, released Dec. 1 by the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) as part of its 13th Annual Southern California Economic...
fox29.com
10 students at Southern California middle school treated for possible cannabis overdoses
LOS ANGELES - Southern California authorities said ten students were treated for a possible overdose at a middle school in the San Fernando Valley. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to Van Nuys Middle School just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving calls regarding students with medical complaints.
Historic investment for the Salton Sea
The Department of the Interior announced that $250M is being invested in the Salton Sea Management Program. The post Historic investment for the Salton Sea appeared first on KYMA.
Couple helps rescue injured hiker who was stranded in SoCal wilderness for 2 weeks
A stranded hiker managed to survive on his own for two weeks in the Southern California wilderness until he was discovered by a couple on a camping trip nearby.
llu.edu
Alarming rates of HIV in Inland Empire emphasize need for testing for all
San Bernardino and Riverside counties are among the hardest hit by HIV in California, according to the CDC. They are also among the least tested in the nation. Jennifer Veltman, MD, chair of infectious diseases, pushes an initiative for all to get tested for HIV, regardless if one thinks they are at risk.
Earthquake reported southwest of the Salton Sea
A minor earthquake was reported in a remote area south of the Salton Sea Thursday morning. The Magnitude 3.8 quake was centered in a mountain area 7 miles north northwest of Ocotillo Wells at 7:28 a.m. The US Geological Survey user reports showed people feeling light or weak shaking in the El Centro and Brawley The post Earthquake reported southwest of the Salton Sea appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com
How bad is RSV in California?
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Just two weeks after the first death of a child under the age of 5 due to flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) was reported in California, positive tests for RSV have skyrocketed, and they show no signs of slowing down. According to Dr. Jim...
SoCal will see light drizzle, cool temperatures throughout the weekend
The drizzly, cloudy weather is continuing in Southern California through much of the weekend.
Bakersfield Channel
TGIF everyone we have a strong system moving in bringing rain and snow to SoCal
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County get ready for a wet and cold weekend ahead. A strong storm system is continuing to move over head heading Eastward. This will bring intermittent showers to California. These conditions will stick around into early next week. Mountain areas could see snow...
NBC Los Angeles
Back-to-Back Storms Will Bring Rain, Snow to SoCal. See the Wet Weather Timeline
Two back-to-back storms are set to bring rain to Southern California as temperatures remain below normal into a jackets-and-umbrellas kind of weekend. The first storm arrived Thursday before a second system passes through the region this weekend. "Our forecast is getting stormier and stormier," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon.
Comments / 0