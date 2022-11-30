Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Welcomes 20 More Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Thousands of dollars more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot: Latest round of cash payments happening nowJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police will pay you for unwanted guns 'no questions asked'
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is hosting a "no-questions-asked" Gun Turn In event Saturday in Edgewater. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. officers will be at Saint Ita Church to collect unwanted or unused guns. Interested residents will receive $100 prepaid gift card for each gun and $10 for BB-guns, air-guns and replica guns.
Federal Prosecutors want 5 years for straw purchaser for gun killing CPD officer Ella French
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Federal prosecutors want five years for the so-called "straw purchaser" who bought the gun used to kill CPD officer Ella French. Jamel Danzy pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to commit federal firearm offenses. Federal guidelines call for up to two years in prison, but prosecutors argue this is a special case.Danzy is set to be sentenced on December 14th. Two brothers are charged in officer French's murder.
Civil rights groups, law enforcement officials react to Safe-T amendment
There’s reaction from civil rights groups and law enforcement to this week’s changes made by Illinois lawmakers to the SAFE-T Act, which goes into effect January 1.
Man who bought gun used to kill CPD Officer Ella French could see 5 years in prison
Federal prosecutors are seeking a five-year prison sentence for the so-called straw purchaser of the gun used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French and wounding her partner. They said the man “shares blame for what happened to those officers.”
theeastcountygazette.com
‘A Matter of Life and Death’: Community Members Slam Chicago Police Department’s Reform Efforts
On Tuesday, the people of Chicago repeated their increasingly common narrative to a federal judge. They recalled discriminatory and traumatizing interactions with Chicago police. A mother said she heard a huge boom, and then police officers burst into her house and told her to get on the floor. She claimed...
fox32chicago.com
Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) abandons plan to knock Lightfoot off mayoral ballot
CHICAGO - Downtown Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) on Friday abandoned plans to try and knock Mayor Lori Lightfoot off the ballot — even after uncovering what he said was a "pattern of fraud" that suggested she may not have the 12,500 valid signatures required by law. After a "cursory...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago advocates call for justice after man says he was tortured into confessing to fatal shooting
CHICAGO - There was a call for justice Friday in the case of a man who says he was arrested and tortured by a Chicago police detective. Darrell Fair has been in jail since 1998 when he was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting. According to advocates, Fair was...
CPS third grader says he was punched by cafeteria 'lunchman,' and mom says she's getting no answers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A third grader at a Chicago public school said he was punched in the cafeteria by a person he calls, "the lunchman." As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported Friday night, surveillance video captured footage that day – but the 8-year-old's mom is not allowed to see it. At Oscar DePriest Elementary School, at 139 S. Parkside Ave. in the South Austin neighborhood, you'll find most kids are happy-go-lucky. Most kids. "They were asking do I feel safe here at the school? Am I okay?" said Jamil Coopwood. The 8-year-old was recapping a conversation with adults at...
fox32chicago.com
Another suburban Chicago resident gets 18 months probation for Jan. 6 role
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A federal judge sentenced another suburban Chicago resident Wednesday to 18 months of probation and 100 hours of community service for entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot there and walking into a senator’s office. Dawn Frankowski, 54, was arrested in Naperville in...
CPD whistleblower: ‘I did what was right and I got screwed.’
Senior leadership of the Chicago Police Department were largely silent as detectives argued over whether to charge an unarmed autistic teenager with assaulting an off-duty officer who had shot the teen early on an August morning in 2017.
Chicago man turns himself in to FBI for alleged involvement in Jan. 6 riot
CHICAGO - A Chicago man who apparently turned himself in to the FBI after it interviewed his associates now faces criminal charges for allegedly ramming the doors of the U.S. Capitol as rioters tried to enter the building on Jan. 6, 2021. James "Mac" McNamara, 61, now faces several charges,...
Illinois lawmakers move ahead with plan to ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines
Just 5 months after the tragic shooting at the Highland Park 4th of July Parade that killed 7 and wounded dozens more, Democrats are pushing a state-wide ban on assault weapons, like the AR-15 used in that attack.
fox32chicago.com
Principal at South Side high school removed due to ongoing investigation: CPS
CHICAGO - The principal of Dunbar Vocational Career Academy on Chicago's South Side was removed from his duties Friday due to an ongoing investigation. CPS said the investigation is into ‘alleged misconduct.’. Director of School Culture Marva Nichols was also removed from the school while the investigation is pending.
Dunbar Vocational Career Academy principal removed amid misconduct investigation
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gerald Morrow, principal of Dunbar Vocational Career Academy in Bronzeville, has been removed from his duties due to an investigation into alleged misconduct.The Chicago Public Schools also said the director of school culture, Marva Nichols, has been suspended while the investigation is pending.CPS did not reveal what kind of misconduct is being investigated."To ensure a student-centered school environment, these individuals have been removed prior to the completion of the investigation," CPS Network 17 Chief of Schools Myron Hester said in a letter to families. "We are fully committed to supporting the Dunbar community through this challenging situation."CPS says former high school Romona Outlaw will serve as administrator-in-charge at Dunbar in the interim.
fox32chicago.com
CTA employee charged with stealing over $350,000 from the agency’s pension fund
CHICAGO - A CTA employee has been charged with stealing more than $350,000 from the agency’s retirement fund by creating fake beneficiary information. Ayanna Nesbitt worked as a retirement clerk handling pension payments for the CTA. She allegedly created and approved fraudulent requests for death benefit payments and refunds on pension contributions, according to the federal charges.
Woman accused of dismembering Chicago landlord appears in court
CHICAGO — The woman accused of killing her Rogers Park landlord and then stuffing her body in a freezer faced a judge Wednesday. Sandra Kolalou faces several charges. During her arraignment Wednesday, defense attorneys for Kolalou said she blurted out that she was innocent and was being framed. Prosecutors believe otherwise. Kolalou, 36, and her […]
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago’s Youngest Mayoral Hopeful, Ja’Mal Green, Wants Cops, Not Taxpayers, To Pay For Police Misconduct
BRONZEVILLE — As the youngest candidate running for Chicago mayor, Ja’Mal Green knows he has a long road ahead. Still, the 27-year-old activist remains undaunted and believes his youth can be an asset. Green, a father of three, joins a crowded race that could put up to 11...
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot to return $43K in campaign contributions that may violate political fundraising rules
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she'll return $43,000 in campaign contributions that may violate political fundraising rules. The campaign cash came from a series of companies owned in part by Carmen Rossi, a registered lobbyist with contracts at City Hall and extensive financial interests in bars and other businesses regulated by the city.
Overhaul coming to CPD's gang database
CHICAGO - There is an overhaul coming to the Chicago Police Department's gang database. This comes after a report found the original database included unverified and outdated information. The new version has a higher criterion for people to be added to the list of known gang members. The gang database...
fox32chicago.com
Proposal would allow state-licensed drug injection sites in Illinois to fight opioid crisis
CHICAGO - A proposal in Springfield would allow state-licensed drug injection sites to open across Illinois in an effort to reduce fatal overdoses amid a nationwide opioid crisis that has hit Cook County particularly hard. State Rep. LaShawn Ford, a Democrat from the Austin neighborhood, introduced the measure last year,...
Comments / 1