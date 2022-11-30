ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Chicago police will pay you for unwanted guns 'no questions asked'

CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is hosting a "no-questions-asked" Gun Turn In event Saturday in Edgewater. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. officers will be at Saint Ita Church to collect unwanted or unused guns. Interested residents will receive $100 prepaid gift card for each gun and $10 for BB-guns, air-guns and replica guns.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Federal Prosecutors want 5 years for straw purchaser for gun killing CPD officer Ella French

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Federal prosecutors want five years for the so-called "straw purchaser" who bought the gun used to kill CPD officer Ella French. Jamel Danzy pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to commit federal firearm offenses. Federal guidelines call for up to two years in prison, but prosecutors argue this is a special case.Danzy is set to be sentenced on December 14th. Two brothers are charged in officer French's murder.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPS third grader says he was punched by cafeteria 'lunchman,' and mom says she's getting no answers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A third grader at a Chicago public school said he was punched in the cafeteria by a person he calls, "the lunchman." As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported Friday night, surveillance video captured footage that day – but the 8-year-old's mom is not allowed to see it. At Oscar DePriest Elementary School, at 139 S. Parkside Ave. in the South Austin neighborhood, you'll find most kids are happy-go-lucky. Most kids.  "They were asking do I feel safe here at the school? Am I okay?" said Jamil Coopwood. The 8-year-old was recapping a conversation with adults at...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Principal at South Side high school removed due to ongoing investigation: CPS

CHICAGO - The principal of Dunbar Vocational Career Academy on Chicago's South Side was removed from his duties Friday due to an ongoing investigation. CPS said the investigation is into ‘alleged misconduct.’. Director of School Culture Marva Nichols was also removed from the school while the investigation is pending.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Dunbar Vocational Career Academy principal removed amid misconduct investigation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gerald Morrow, principal of Dunbar Vocational Career Academy in Bronzeville, has been removed from his duties due to an investigation into alleged misconduct.The Chicago Public Schools also said the director of school culture, Marva Nichols, has been suspended while the investigation is pending.CPS did not reveal what kind of misconduct is being investigated."To ensure a student-centered school environment, these individuals have been removed prior to the completion of the investigation," CPS Network 17 Chief of Schools Myron Hester said in a letter to families. "We are fully committed to supporting the Dunbar community through this challenging situation."CPS says former high school Romona Outlaw will serve as administrator-in-charge at Dunbar in the interim.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

CTA employee charged with stealing over $350,000 from the agency’s pension fund

CHICAGO - A CTA employee has been charged with stealing more than $350,000 from the agency’s retirement fund by creating fake beneficiary information. Ayanna Nesbitt worked as a retirement clerk handling pension payments for the CTA. She allegedly created and approved fraudulent requests for death benefit payments and refunds on pension contributions, according to the federal charges.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman accused of dismembering Chicago landlord appears in court

CHICAGO — The woman accused of killing her Rogers Park landlord and then stuffing her body in a freezer faced a judge Wednesday. Sandra Kolalou faces several charges. During her arraignment Wednesday, defense attorneys for Kolalou said she blurted out that she was innocent and was being framed. Prosecutors believe otherwise. Kolalou, 36, and her […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Overhaul coming to CPD's gang database

CHICAGO - There is an overhaul coming to the Chicago Police Department's gang database. This comes after a report found the original database included unverified and outdated information. The new version has a higher criterion for people to be added to the list of known gang members. The gang database...
CHICAGO, IL

