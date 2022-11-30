Read full article on original website
WCTV
Tallahassee Police investigating two shooting scenes
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating two calls of shots fired early Friday morning. TPD says the first call came in around 12:13 a.m. of a shooting at the University Courtyard Apartment complex on the 3000 block of South Adams Street. A Watch Commander with TPD says no one was injured, but couldn’t provide any other details.
WCTV
Cannon found guilty on attempted manslaughter, gun charges in Half Time Liquors shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A jury has found De’Arius Cannon guilty of attempted manslaughter and a gun charge after a week-long trial in Leon County. The jury also found Cannon not guilty of second-degree murder. Cannon is one of four people charged in connection to a shooting in October...
Cannon found not guilty of 2nd degree murder in shooting on W. Pensacola St.
A verdict was reached by a jury in the trial of a man accused of being involved in a mass shooting on West Pensacola Street in October.
TPD makes arrest related to shooting at FAMU's outdoor basketball court
The Tallahassee Police Department announced Thursday that it made an arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred at an outdoor basketball court at Florida A&M University.
WCTV
One seriously injured in a bicycle vs. SUV crash in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash Thursday afternoon that involved an SUV and a bicyclist. The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Monroe Street and Lake Shore Drive. According to TPD, the man who was riding the bicycle sustained...
WCTV
Wakulla county man pedals his way to a complete life transformation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Wakulla County man is filled with joy this holiday season after his year started with a near-death experience. The pandemic sent Isaac Johnson to a dark place, and it took his family and a rekindled passion to rescue himself. Johnson landed in the hospital in...
WCTV
Demolition begins on Killearn Country Club
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Demolition has officially started, a little more than a week after a fire at Killearn Country Club . From weddings to birthdays, crowds gathered on the grounds Friday morning, sharing memories of their time spent at the country club. As WCTV has reported, the State Fire...
TPD investigating shooting on Golden Street
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that took place Thursday morning.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for December 1, 2022
Cheyenne Nichols, 20, Altha, Florida: Violation of county probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Stacey Fuder, 41, Cypress, Florida: Hold for Calhoun County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. John Mears, 36, Sneads, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Thomas, 30, Greenwood, Florida: No driver’s license:...
WCTV
Man shot in leg early Thursday in Frenchtown
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department reported a shooting incident this morning in the Frenchtown area around 9:42 am. The shooting occurred in the 800 block of Golden Street. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, an adult male, suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the leg inside the residence. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 30, 2022
Fatimah Borders, 42, Dothan, Alabama: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Poulson, 39, Springfield, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Teddi Claybaugh, 40, Marianna, Florida: Petit theft: Marianna Police Department. Treivarius Johnson, 20, Marianna, Florida: Burglary to structure/conveyance while armed, grand theft of...
WCTV
Tallahassee store robbed Monday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they are searching for the person who allegedly robbed the On the Mark Food Store Monday evening. According to a Watch Commander with TPD, it happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Orange Avenue. Police said no weapon was...
WCTV
Commissioner Caban names late Jimbo Jackson’s daughter county aide
An overnight shooting in Tallahassee marks the 100th in the Capital city. A shooting early Tuesday morning outside a downtown club injured a man after officials say, the gunfire stemmed from an altercation. Humane Society asking for donation for their animals. Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST. Giving...
WCTV
One person injured, suspects at large after Tallahassee’s 100th shooting incident
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning on the 300 block of West College Avenue. One victim was shot around 1:30 a.m. and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Watch Commander with TPD. When officers arrived on the scene, it was determined...
One killed, four injured in shooting at FAMU basketball court
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — UPDATE (10 p.m.): A spokesperson for FAMU said the initial belief is that none of the victims in a deadly shooting on campus were students at the university. The shooting killed one man and sent four to the hospital, according to police. FAMU and TPD continue...
WCTV
Injury crash shuts down section of Capital Circle Northwest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A section of Capital Circle NW is closed near Deerrun Drive while crews work to clean up a three-car accident that sent at least one person to the hospital. The Florida Highway Patrol tells WCTV troopers arrived on the scene around 12:30 pm Friday afternoon. While...
South Georgia officials address Valdosta High incident
Local South Georgia officials addressed the community following reports of an alleged active shooter incident at Valdosta High School on Wednesday.
WCTV
All roadways reopened after head-on collision in Wakulla County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A major traffic accident in Wakulla County shut down the roadway for roughly two hours late Friday Night. It happened around 9 p.m. on Highway 319 when the driver of a southbound SUV attempted to pass another in the center lane. The SUV collided head-on with another SUV that was traveling northbound near Rainbow Drive, said Sgt. Stone of the Florida Highway Patrol.
usf.edu
FAMU announces a campus safety review following a shooting that left one dead and four injured
Florida A&M University is reviewing its campus safety protocols after one person was killed and four others were injured in an on-campus shooting Sunday. The review includes considering changes to rules regarding the use of indoor and outdoor campus recreational facilities. The shooting took place at about 4:30 p.m. in...
