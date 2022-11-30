ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky folk anti-hero Cocaine Bear's exploits to get Hollywood treatment

Kentucky - we’re known for our bluegrass and bourbon, and Lexington likes to call itself the Horse Capital of the world, but for many years there’s been a quiet buzz around a certain bear. Come February that buzz is likely to turn into a roar as The Cocaine Bear hits cinema screens near you. WUKY’s Samantha Lederman shopped local to find out more.
Kentucky agriculture on pace to achieve record receipts

Agricultural economists say Kentucky's farm sector is on pace to achieve record-setting cash receipts. That's despite a turbulent year marked by surging inflation and extreme weather. Statewide farm cash receipts this year are projected to approach $8 billion. That would easily surpass the 2021 record-high of $6.9 billion. That's according...
