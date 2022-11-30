ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a dozen people over Thanksgiving Weekend. According to authorities, deputies observed a vehicle near a closed business in Watertown Township on Nov. 27. After an investigation, a 32-year-old woman from Charlotte was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine, and a 33-year-old woman from Lansing was taken into custody for providing false information to police and felon in possession of ammunition. Authorities said the woman from Lansing had an active warrant out for her arrest at the time.

