Eaton County, MI

Related
WILX-TV

Clinton County deputies arrest 3 in 2 separate methamphetamine incidents over holiday weekend

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a dozen people over Thanksgiving Weekend. According to authorities, deputies observed a vehicle near a closed business in Watertown Township on Nov. 27. After an investigation, a 32-year-old woman from Charlotte was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine, and a 33-year-old woman from Lansing was taken into custody for providing false information to police and felon in possession of ammunition. Authorities said the woman from Lansing had an active warrant out for her arrest at the time.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Woman accused of leaving decomposing dogs in Shiawassee County home sentenced to prison

CORUNNA, MI – A Swartz Creek woman will serve time after leaving two decomposing dogs in a locked room at a home she was renting to others in Shiawassee County. Jordan Lee Hoisington appeared before Judge Matthew J. Stewart of the 35th Circuit Court Friday, Dec. 2, and was sentenced to a minimum of 32 to 48 months in prison for one count of animals – killing/torturing.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Clinton County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 in fraud investigation

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two people. According to authorities, the two people were involved in an early November fraud complaint in the Village of Westphalia. Further details were not revealed at the time. Anyone...
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan woman accused of kidnapping 4-year-old daughter arrested in Texas

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 4-year-old girl who was kidnapped from Michigan has been recovered safely in Texas. Background: Kent County Sheriff’s Office seeks 4-year-old girl kidnapped by noncustodial parent. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Zora Armstrong was located Thursday and was turned over to the Texas...
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

Married couple killed in Washtenaw County crash identified

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man and woman who were killed in a single vehicle crash in Augusta Township have been identified by police. Terry Lee Petrowski, 67, and his wife Lorraine Gail Petrowski, 66, both died Nov. 22, in a single vehicle crash after their vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a culvert, according to the Michigan State Police.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Historic railroad bridge on fire in Shiawassee County

DURAND, Mich. (WILX) - A railroad bridge in Shiawassee County was on fire. Officials said on Facebook that the Newberry Road wooden railroad trestle bridge over the Canadian National Railway line was on fire Saturday. The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office advised people to avoid the area while crews attempted to extinguish the fire.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Be alert: Ingham County Sheriff warns farmers of diesel thefts

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for farmers to be vigilant following several fuel thefts. According to authorities, someone has been stealing diesel fuel from tractors in Aurelius and Leslie townships. The Sheriff’s Office wants farmers to be aware of the thefts and to report anything suspicious.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Charlotte police warn of rise in catalytic converter thefts

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Charlotte are warning its residents of an increase in thefts of catalytic converters. Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise because they contain precious metals, including platinum, which have risen sharply in price in the last decade. Because catalytic converters can be untraceable...
CHARLOTTE, MI
WILX-TV

Semi truck driver loses consciousness, crashes in Livingston County

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A semi truck left the road in Livingston County and knocked a utility pole down Thursday morning. The incident happened at about 4 a.m. According to authorities, the driver was on southbound US-23 in Tyrone Township when they blacked out or fell asleep, which caused the truck to leave the road, drive into a ditch, cross Old US-23 and strike the utility pole.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI

