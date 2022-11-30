Read full article on original website
Springfield Twp. shooting under investigation
The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a man wounded Friday night in Springfield Twp.
WILX-TV
Clinton County deputies arrest 3 in 2 separate methamphetamine incidents over holiday weekend
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a dozen people over Thanksgiving Weekend. According to authorities, deputies observed a vehicle near a closed business in Watertown Township on Nov. 27. After an investigation, a 32-year-old woman from Charlotte was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine, and a 33-year-old woman from Lansing was taken into custody for providing false information to police and felon in possession of ammunition. Authorities said the woman from Lansing had an active warrant out for her arrest at the time.
Man dies in prison days after being sentenced for murder
A man has been sentenced to decades in prison for the murder of a woman in Calhoun County earlier this year.
Woman accused of leaving decomposing dogs in Shiawassee County home sentenced to prison
CORUNNA, MI – A Swartz Creek woman will serve time after leaving two decomposing dogs in a locked room at a home she was renting to others in Shiawassee County. Jordan Lee Hoisington appeared before Judge Matthew J. Stewart of the 35th Circuit Court Friday, Dec. 2, and was sentenced to a minimum of 32 to 48 months in prison for one count of animals – killing/torturing.
$1M bond set, trial scheduled for Jackson man charged in fatal stabbing
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A man charged in a fatal stabbing at a Jackson County bar will go before a jury in 2023. Rauss Ball, of Jackson, is scheduled to appear before Jackson County Circuit Judge Thomas Wilson May 15, 2023, to begin a jury trial. Ball faces a single charge of open murder relating to the stabbing death of 27-year-old Taylin Alexander.
Murder victim’s family reacts to Grand Rapids officer-involved shooting
Families in one neighborhood had a front row seat Thursday to something they never wanted to witness— a deadly shooting.
WILX-TV
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 in fraud investigation
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two people. According to authorities, the two people were involved in an early November fraud complaint in the Village of Westphalia. Further details were not revealed at the time. Anyone...
WILX-TV
Michigan woman accused of kidnapping 4-year-old daughter arrested in Texas
ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 4-year-old girl who was kidnapped from Michigan has been recovered safely in Texas. Background: Kent County Sheriff’s Office seeks 4-year-old girl kidnapped by noncustodial parent. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Zora Armstrong was located Thursday and was turned over to the Texas...
Married couple killed in Washtenaw County crash identified
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man and woman who were killed in a single vehicle crash in Augusta Township have been identified by police. Terry Lee Petrowski, 67, and his wife Lorraine Gail Petrowski, 66, both died Nov. 22, in a single vehicle crash after their vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a culvert, according to the Michigan State Police.
Police: Man shot by relative near Kalamazoo
A man was shot by a relative near Kalamazoo on Thursday, police say.
WILX-TV
Historic railroad bridge on fire in Shiawassee County
DURAND, Mich. (WILX) - A railroad bridge in Shiawassee County was on fire. Officials said on Facebook that the Newberry Road wooden railroad trestle bridge over the Canadian National Railway line was on fire Saturday. The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office advised people to avoid the area while crews attempted to extinguish the fire.
Police: 1 shot, wounded in Grand Rapids
Police are investigating after one person was shot and injured early Friday.
GRPD: Man stabbed over trespassing argument
Police say a man was stabbed in Grand Rapids on Wednesday.
Ingham Sheriff: Suspect stealing diesel from farm tractors
According to the Ingham County Sheriff's office, an unknown person is going around stealing diesel from tractors in Aurelis and Leslie Townships.
WILX-TV
Be alert: Ingham County Sheriff warns farmers of diesel thefts
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for farmers to be vigilant following several fuel thefts. According to authorities, someone has been stealing diesel fuel from tractors in Aurelius and Leslie townships. The Sheriff’s Office wants farmers to be aware of the thefts and to report anything suspicious.
fox2detroit.com
Man shot by police pleads guilty after pointing gun at officers outside Lansing hospital
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man pleaded guilty this week after pointing a gun at police officers in the parking lot of the Sparrow Hospital St. Lawrence Campus in Lansing last year. Gregory McDowell Jr., 47, was wanted for assault with intent to murder and absconding from probation when...
WILX-TV
Charlotte police warn of rise in catalytic converter thefts
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Charlotte are warning its residents of an increase in thefts of catalytic converters. Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise because they contain precious metals, including platinum, which have risen sharply in price in the last decade. Because catalytic converters can be untraceable...
Teen found under blanket in accused trafficker’s car was taken from U.P. foster home
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, MI – A teen girl who was found hiding under a blanket in the backseat of an accused sex trafficker’s vehicle was taken from an Upper Peninsula foster home, WLUC reports. Terrence Donte Clay, 38, of Comstock Park, was stopped and arrested at the south end...
WILX-TV
Semi truck driver loses consciousness, crashes in Livingston County
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A semi truck left the road in Livingston County and knocked a utility pole down Thursday morning. The incident happened at about 4 a.m. According to authorities, the driver was on southbound US-23 in Tyrone Township when they blacked out or fell asleep, which caused the truck to leave the road, drive into a ditch, cross Old US-23 and strike the utility pole.
WILX-TV
DeWitt priest accused of stealing $830K from 3 priests charged with 7 felonies
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese’s St. Francis Retreat Center was charged with seven felonies Thursday. Prosecutors allege Father David Rosenberg, 70, stole money from three retired priests who lived at the center and used the money to fund his charity. Rosenberg is...
