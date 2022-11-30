Read full article on original website
crypto907
3d ago
I live less then a half mile away from where they blow stuff up and shoot guns, it sometimes sounds like I’m in a war zone. 😂
Reply
3
Related
webcenterfairbanks.com
Alaska State Troopers seize counterfeit currency, suspect in custody
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A Fairbanks man is in custody at the Fairbanks Correctional Center after an investigation by Alaska State Troopers (AST) revealed a counterfeit operation going on in the Fairbanks area. According to AST, troopers received a tip about counterfeit currency being used around the community on November...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Golden Valley Electric Association Rate Adjustments
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Members of Golden Valley Electric Association (GVEA) will see a decrease in the rate they’re being charged for power on Thursday, December 1. GVEA announced the Fuel and Purchased Power Rate charged to customers has gone down from 12.7 cents per kilowatt hour to 9.2 cents per kilowatt hour. This decrease will be in effect through February 28, 2023. This drop, according to the utility, is caused by oil prices being lower than projected, and the availability of more hydropower from the Bradley Lake Hydroelectric Project.
Alaska Communications expands fiber internet to Anchorage, Fairbanks and Soldotna
ANCHORAGE, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- For Anchorage bed and breakfast owner Kathryn Deal, having slow internet is a matter of having guests – or no guests. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005291/en/ Pictured: Kathryn Deal, owner of Deal’s Bed & Breakfast. (Photo: Business Wire)
webcenterfairbanks.com
Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected cause of death in two North Pole residents
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Alaska State Troopers have released the names of two North Pole residents found dead in a residential workshop a week ago. Jacob Wegner and Robert Melvin Brockway III, both age 40, were found deceased last Wednesday. Carbon monoxide poisoning is the suspected cause of death. The...
alaskapublic.org
Fairbanks-area tourism company proposes helicopter trips to remote Tolovana Hot Springs
A Fairbanks-area tourism operator is proposing to set up a hot tub at the remote Tolovana Hot Springs and take visitors there by helicopter. Borealis Basecamp has applied to the Bureau of Land Management for a permit to operate west of existing cabins and tubs long managed by another company: Tolovana Hot Springs Ltd.
webcenterfairbanks.com
“Freezing Out Senior Hunger” Fairbanks Senior Center kicks off the 2022 Year-End Giving Campaign
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - As the senior population continues to grow in the Interior, recent changes to funding could lead to a reduction in meals provided to those most vulnerable. The Fairbanks Senior Center receives funding from the Nutrition, Transportation, and Support Services (NTS) Grant. With funds from the grant,...
akbizmag.com
Great Harvest Bakery Adds Fairbanks Location
The operator of one Great Harvest Bread Co. in Fairbanks plans to open a second location in early 2023. Tricia Cray has owned her current Great Harvest location on College Road since 2012. The franchise has been doing so well—thanks to her daughters, husband, and mother working by her side—that Cray is ready to expand by February.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks Drama Association prepares first annual holiday play since 2019
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Every year, the Fairbanks Drama Association (FDA) marks the holiday season with a Christmas-themed play for families to enjoy. After two seasons on hiatus, FDA is putting on a production of “The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley,” a romantic play that follows the events of Jane Austen’s 19th-century classic novel “Pride and Prejudice.”
alaskasportsreport.com
UAF’s Kendall Kramer rewrites history book at NCAAs, earns All-America honors with UAA’s Cole Nash
Whether it be on skis or the trails, Fairbanks’ Kendall Kramer has perfected her performance on the sport’s greatest stages. Ten months after earning All-American honors in cross-country skiing, the former West Valley High star today collected All-America honors as a runner at the NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships in University Place, Washington.
Comments / 3