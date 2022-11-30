ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CalMatters

A changing of the guard in Sacramento

Three days before California’s new state Legislature is set to be sworn into office — and to convene a special session focused on oil industry profits — it’s still not clear who will occupy two of the seats. As of Thursday evening, Democrat Christy Holstege and Republican Greg Wallis each had 50% of the vote […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Economic impact of California International Marathon

Set up is well underway for the California International Marathon as the capital city prepares for 14,000 runners, and along with them comes a boost to Sacramento’s economy. According to the marathon, the economic impact is $13 million. For Estelle Bakery & Patisseries, it's a welcome number of new...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Stockton's Mayor to award Nate Diaz a key to the city

STOCKTON, Calif. — 2:30 p.m. Update:. The city of Stockton has canceled its annual tree-lighting ceremony where city official were slated to honor professional fighter Nate Diaz with a key to the city. Coordinators say the ceremony will be rescheduled. Original Story:. Renowned professional mixed martial arts fighter Nate...
STOCKTON, CA
CalMatters

Gas prices, campaign $$ database shake up Capitol

What do California gas prices and the state’s unwieldy database for tracking donations to political campaigns have in common? Both were the subject of intense hearings in Sacramento on Tuesday, six days before state lawmakers are set to return to the Capitol to get sworn into office and convene a special session called by Gov. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Dave Jones concedes to Angelique Ashby in California State Senate District 8 race

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the race for California's Senate District 8 race, former California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones on Tuesday has conceded. Current Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby as of Tuesday afternoon maintains 51.5% of the votes in one of California's Democrat vs. Democrat races, according to the Associated Press; 99% of the votes have been counted.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

How likely is Northern California to experience a volcano eruption

CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — Northern California is home to four volcano’s all of which have a threat ranking of high to very high by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), but what does that mean for the security of the communities around them? The four volcanos are Mount Shasta (220 miles north of Sacramento), Medicine Lake […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Stockton leaders to vote on ending COVID emergency, continuing Flavor Fest | City Council preview

STOCKTON, Calif. — City councilmembers in Stockton will vote Tuesday on 13 different items during the city's second to last scheduled city council meeting of the year. After more than two and a half years, councilmembers may vote to end the city's COVID-19 emergency declaration. The declaration, which suspended the monetary limit on the City Manager's contracting authority, was first approved on March 12, 2020.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

West Sacramento elects historic all-women city council

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the first time in West Sacramento City Council history, all members of the board will be women. The final results from the Nov. 8 midterm election have been certified and shows the historic city board. Verna Sulpizio Hull won District 4 over Alex Hirsch,...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

More than 700 without power in Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A power outage in the Sacramento-San Joaquin delta has left more than 700 Pacific Gas and Electric customers in the dark Saturday. Seven outages in the delta communities surrounding Isleton, Rio Vista and Walnut Grove have impacted 796 homes and businesses, according to PG&E's outage map.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sjvsun.com

Duarte nearing pick-up victory as eyes turn to Fresno Co. vote update

Modesto nursery owner John Duarte is continuing to inch closer to a victory in the open, north Valley-centric 13th Congressional District. San Joaquin County posted 3,270 votes late Tuesday night, which included 120 in the 13th district. Duarte was already leading Asm. Adam Gray (D–Merced) by 593 votes as the...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy