KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Suspect named in Rancho Cordova machete attack, UC workers reach deal, bill to protect same-sex marriage
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
A changing of the guard in Sacramento
Three days before California’s new state Legislature is set to be sworn into office — and to convene a special session focused on oil industry profits — it’s still not clear who will occupy two of the seats. As of Thursday evening, Democrat Christy Holstege and Republican Greg Wallis each had 50% of the vote […]
Economic impact of California International Marathon
Set up is well underway for the California International Marathon as the capital city prepares for 14,000 runners, and along with them comes a boost to Sacramento’s economy. According to the marathon, the economic impact is $13 million. For Estelle Bakery & Patisseries, it's a welcome number of new...
Stockton's Mayor to award Nate Diaz a key to the city
STOCKTON, Calif. — 2:30 p.m. Update:. The city of Stockton has canceled its annual tree-lighting ceremony where city official were slated to honor professional fighter Nate Diaz with a key to the city. Coordinators say the ceremony will be rescheduled. Original Story:. Renowned professional mixed martial arts fighter Nate...
'We're in the biotech era': Learn how UC Davis is looking to make cattle and dairy production more sustainable
DAVIS, Calif. — With rising temperatures and worsening drought, scientists are dreaming up ways to ensure farming and agriculture can be better for the environment and more efficient. And they’re making their dreams come true — with genetics. This fall, President Joe Biden issued an executive order...
foxla.com
This California city is most popular destination for people looking to relocate: report
LOS ANGELES - Across the United States, the effects of inflation and a teetering economy are being felt by Americans everywhere from the grocery store and gas pump to Christmas tree lots and for homebuyers - the real estate market. A new report by Redfin found nearly 24% of homebuyers...
Gas prices, campaign $$ database shake up Capitol
What do California gas prices and the state’s unwieldy database for tracking donations to political campaigns have in common? Both were the subject of intense hearings in Sacramento on Tuesday, six days before state lawmakers are set to return to the Capitol to get sworn into office and convene a special session called by Gov. […]
californiaglobe.com
CA GOP Candidate Josh Hoover Defeats Assemblyman Ken Cooley in Assembly 7th District Election
Assemblyman Ken Cooley (D-Rancho Cordova) conceded the Assembly District 7 election to Republican candidate Josh Hoover on Tuesday, ending one of the closest Assembly elections three weeks after election day. Cooley, who previously was the Mayor and a City Councilman of Rancho Cordova in the 2000’s and early 2010’s, was...
KCRA.com
Dave Jones concedes to Angelique Ashby in California State Senate District 8 race
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the race for California's Senate District 8 race, former California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones on Tuesday has conceded. Current Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby as of Tuesday afternoon maintains 51.5% of the votes in one of California's Democrat vs. Democrat races, according to the Associated Press; 99% of the votes have been counted.
KCRA.com
Northern California weekend forecast: Timeline for more Valley rain and Sierra snow
Northern California has a slow-moving weather system moving in over the weekend and bringing more rain and snow. Here's what our weather team says you can expect. Saturday's weather system has arrived and rain will get steadier in the afternoon and into the evening in the Valley. (Video above: 8...
Sacramento 2026 QB Ryder Lyons holds Pac-12, Big 12 offers
Folsom (Calif.) 2026 quarterback Ryder Lyons has been able to watch the recruiting process up close. His older brother, Walker Lyons, is one of the top 2023 recruits in the country. But the younger Lyons has a handful of offers of his own. Colorado offered him a couple weeks ago...
California naturopath who sold fake vaccine cards gets nearly 3 years
SAN FRANCISCO — A naturopathic doctor who sold fake COVID-19 immunization treatments and fraudulent vaccination cards during the height of the coronavirus pandemic was sentenced in California on Tuesday to nearly three years in prison, federal prosecutors said. Juli A. Mazi pleaded guilty last April in federal court in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sacramento suburb Assembly seat flips Republican after Ken Cooley concedes to Josh Hoover
Sacramento’s eastern suburbs will have Republican representation in the California Assembly after Democratic incumbent Ken Cooley on Tuesday conceded to GOP newcomer Josh Hoover. Hoover, a Republican who served as chief of staff to Rocklin Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, received a concession call from Cooley on Tuesday evening, according to...
How likely is Northern California to experience a volcano eruption
CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — Northern California is home to four volcano’s all of which have a threat ranking of high to very high by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), but what does that mean for the security of the communities around them? The four volcanos are Mount Shasta (220 miles north of Sacramento), Medicine Lake […]
Stockton leaders to vote on ending COVID emergency, continuing Flavor Fest | City Council preview
STOCKTON, Calif. — City councilmembers in Stockton will vote Tuesday on 13 different items during the city's second to last scheduled city council meeting of the year. After more than two and a half years, councilmembers may vote to end the city's COVID-19 emergency declaration. The declaration, which suspended the monetary limit on the City Manager's contracting authority, was first approved on March 12, 2020.
What TV channel is Richmond vs Sacramento State football game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (12/3/2022)
The Sacramento State Hornets (11-0) host the Richmond Spiders (9-3) in a second round FCS playoffs college football matchup on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus. • You can watch the Sacramento State vs. Richmond football game live...
West Sacramento elects historic all-women city council
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the first time in West Sacramento City Council history, all members of the board will be women. The final results from the Nov. 8 midterm election have been certified and shows the historic city board. Verna Sulpizio Hull won District 4 over Alex Hirsch,...
More than 700 without power in Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A power outage in the Sacramento-San Joaquin delta has left more than 700 Pacific Gas and Electric customers in the dark Saturday. Seven outages in the delta communities surrounding Isleton, Rio Vista and Walnut Grove have impacted 796 homes and businesses, according to PG&E's outage map.
CHP issues silver alert for San Joaquin, Los Angeles Counties
STOCKTON, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol has issued a silver alert for San Joaquin and Los Angeles Counties in their search for an at-risk, missing 66-year-old man. Authorities are looking for Warren Brown, 66, who was last seen near Sungate Drive and Grandview Drive in Palmdale around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
sjvsun.com
Duarte nearing pick-up victory as eyes turn to Fresno Co. vote update
Modesto nursery owner John Duarte is continuing to inch closer to a victory in the open, north Valley-centric 13th Congressional District. San Joaquin County posted 3,270 votes late Tuesday night, which included 120 in the 13th district. Duarte was already leading Asm. Adam Gray (D–Merced) by 593 votes as the...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
