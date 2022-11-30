Grangeville, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Grangeville.
The Kamiah High School basketball team will have a game with Grangeville High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.
Kamiah High School
Grangeville High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Kamiah High School basketball team will have a game with Grangeville High School on November 29, 2022, 19:30:00.
Kamiah High School
Grangeville High School
November 29, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
