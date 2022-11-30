A Winter Storm Warning for additional snowfall this morning over the Cascades and the Blues. 6″-18″ reported from Saturday night to early Monday morning. An additional 2-6″ in the mountains today. The Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton may see up to an inch of snow this morning. Dry, cold and cloudy this afternoon. High temperatures in the 30s. VERY COLD tonight! Lows in the teens with clearing skies…bundle up tomorrow morning. Dry tomorrow with increasing clouds throughout the day, highs in the low 30s. Chance of rain/snow Wednesday and Thursday. Cold and dry Friday. Tri-Cities Sunrise: 7:16am Sunset: 4:14pm Yakima Sunrise: 7:22am Sunset: 4:18pm.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO