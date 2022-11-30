Read full article on original website
Related
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather: Bundle up! A cold snap this weekend, light snow possible Sunday
Temperatures are much colder this morning than yesterday morning! Northerly winds will continue to bring more cold air in for the weekend. Highs only in the 20s and low 30s today. Back down into the single digits and teens overnight. Saturday will bring some areas of fog and frigid morning hours, below freezing and partly cloudy Saturday afternoon. Light snow possible Sunday. Tracking accumulations to be about 1-2″ Sunday night. Prepare for slick spots Monday morning! The colder-than-normal trend continues next week. Tri-Cities Sunrise: 7:21am Sunset: 4:12pm Yakima Sunrise: 7:27am Sunset: 4:16pm.
ifiberone.com
Frigid Friday: Record-breaking temperature lows expected on Friday for Moses Lake, Ephrata areas; Wenatchee to see single digits
MOSES LAKE - Bundle up and stay inside if you can, it’s going to get exceptionally cold on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Record-breaking temperatures that will take thermometers into the single digits are expected in the Wenatchee Valley and upper Columbia Basin early Friday. Meteorologists tell...
Some snow into the Puget Sound region overnight
Friday snow is always a little bit different than Monday through Thursday snow. Monday through Thursday snow is mostly an inconvenience. Friday snow loads up the ski resorts, looks festive on the lawns, and is generally part of the holiday wonder. All this is to say that we’re going to have Friday snow.
Yakima Herald Republic
Here’s how the city handles snow and ice removal in Yakima
Yakima drivers trudged through some snow and sludge after the first substantial snowfall of the season, but most well-traveled routes were clear as of Wednesday. The city’s plan for ice and snow removal is working as it should, city spokesperson Randy Beehler said. “Today’s a really good example of...
Why Don’t We Get More Snow in Tri-Cities? Complicated…
This week, we're hearing about (and seeing) snow in Wapato, even Walla Walla. North of Spokane, from Deer Park to Colville, from Sandpoint, ID to Post Falls, 8-16 inches of snow. But why not us? (picture taken locally in Kennewick a few years ago) At one point on Wednesday, November...
dailyfly.com
Washington State Snow And Traction Restrictions Have Arrived
King County – The Washington State Patrol Commercial Vehicle Division wants drivers to protect themselves and their passengers while traveling over our States Mountain passes this year. It takes only one unprepared or careless driver to slow or stop traffic. After last years unprecedented three pass closures, and the...
Wednesday winter weather across the valley
REGIONAL – Kittitas and Yakima Counties are in for their first significant snowfall of the 2022 winter season. We’ll see more rain in the Tri-Cities area into the lower parts of the valley, however, it is possible we’ll see a little snow as well. This will make for travel conditions to be messy, especially for the morning commute. PLAN AHEAD!...
q13fox.com
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Lowland snow will impact most of us Tuesday afternoon
SEATTLE - Talk about a chilly day! We were about 5-10 degrees cooler this afternoon making for a cold one. On top of that, we had isolated bursts of lowland snow across portions of the area. That'll be nothing compared to what's headed our way tomorrow (for some). Before we get into the good stuff, here is a recap of today's high:
kpq.com
NWS Issues Winter Weather Warning For Wenatchee And Region
What stared off as a forecast for a major winter storm Monday evolved into a Winter Storm Watch Monday evening, and finally into a Winter Storm Warning overnight Tuesday morning for North Central and Eastern Washington. National Weather Service meteorologist Valerie Thaler says the rapid increase in intensity has to...
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather: Mountain snow continues Monday, light valley AM snow before cold & cloudy afternoon -Briana
A Winter Storm Warning for additional snowfall this morning over the Cascades and the Blues. 6″-18″ reported from Saturday night to early Monday morning. An additional 2-6″ in the mountains today. The Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton may see up to an inch of snow this morning. Dry, cold and cloudy this afternoon. High temperatures in the 30s. VERY COLD tonight! Lows in the teens with clearing skies…bundle up tomorrow morning. Dry tomorrow with increasing clouds throughout the day, highs in the low 30s. Chance of rain/snow Wednesday and Thursday. Cold and dry Friday. Tri-Cities Sunrise: 7:16am Sunset: 4:14pm Yakima Sunrise: 7:22am Sunset: 4:18pm.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: I-90 reopened after crashes, winter weather
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- NONSTOP LOCAL WEATHER ALERT:. I-90 is now reopened for traffic in both directions from Ellensburg to Cle Elum. According to the Washington Department of Transportation chains are required for driving in the area. UPDATE:. I-90 West is expected to open around 2 p.m. on November 30. According to...
The Wussification Of Yakima: School Snow Days!
With Wednesday (November 30th) being the first major snow fall of the season, it also brought with it the first batch of school closures and delays. A few were closed; many were delayed. What caught my eye was some of the reactions on social media (more specifically, the Yakima Scan Facebook page). One in particular comment caught my eye.
Yakima Herald Republic
Giant trucks, thousands of Christmas lights part of Yakima Valley's holiday tradition
Manuel Vega and his son Emmanuel stood near a semi-truck coated with thousands of small blue lights. The lights were draped over the truck’s cab and flowed down its doors and hood, casting a hue of deep blue onto everything around them. Manuel’s truck was just one of the...
WEATHER UPDATE: Winter Weather Advisory issued; up to 3″ snow expected
Local @SeattleWXGuy Michael Snyder concurs with the National Weather Service that we may see snow in the South King County region this week, but it will likely be mixed with rain. As is typical with weather predictions for the Northwest, experts aren’t sure when, where or how much of the...
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima yard waste collection extended until December 12
YAKIMA, Wash.- Still waiting for those last few leaves to fall? The City of Yakima is extending its yard waste collection service through Monday, December 12. The collection service was originally set to end on Wednesday, November 30. “Due to the unusual warm weather this year, much of the foliage...
Ellensburg fire causes $7 million in loss, two buildings destroyed by flames
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Just after midnight on Friday morning, Kittitas County Fire and Law Enforcement agencies received reports of a fire at Al Dahra ACX, which is a hay press and exporter, located in the 6000th block of Vantage Highway. Once they arrived on scene, crews found two buildings involved in the fire: one, a maintenance building for ACX, and...
Seattle to Pasco Was a 14-Hour Road Trip on First Highway Over Snoqualmie [PHOTOS]
Since the 1700s, Cascade passes have been a pathway for travelers from both the west and the east. At first, it was only used by a handful of explorers (when it was an ancient Indian trail). Now, present-day - thousands of people make the trip just about every hour. Crossing...
nbcrightnow.com
I-90 westbound closed near Cle Elum
Westbound I-90 exit 84 at Cle Elum is closed due to a blocking collision. According to the Washington Department of Transportation, traffic is being diverted off of exit 84 onto Oaks Avenue. Detours are available via local roads. There is currently no timetable for when I-90 westbound will reopen.
kpq.com
National Weather Service Warns of Major Winter Storm Starting Tuesday Night
A major winter storm is projected to blow over the north central region on Tuesday night, continuing well into Wednesday. Expect moderate snow early on Monday morning, followed by temperatures dropping on Monday night going into Tuesday morning. Higher elevated areas in the Cascades should expect over 12 inches of...
Washington drivers gear up for winter weather conditions
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — With a winter weather warning in effect over the weekend, the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be prepared for anything. For anyone driving through the Snoqualmie Pass, WSDOT encourages drivers to have traction/snow tires, as well as chains packed and ready...
Comments / 1