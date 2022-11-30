ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

TheDailyBeast

They Get Unlimited Sick Leave—While Denying It to Workers

A group of senators with unlimited sick leave voted down a measure on Thursday which would have given rail workers just seven paid days of sick leave—a fair rise considering where they currently stand: zero.It’s a “horrific” decision, according to host Andy Levy on this week’s episode of political podcast The New Abnormal.“How are we discussing the fact that these workers get no paid sick leave?” he asks.“I’m really upset with Joe Biden on this. His whole thing is how much he loves railroads and all this stuff. Well then show a little love for the workers. He talks out...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Detroit

Possible rail strike impact on Michigan industries

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – President Joe Biden is urging the Senate to take action to avoid a rail strike. It comes as the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to block more than 100,000 rail workers from walking off the job next week. The U.S Senate is now under pressure to stop a rail strike threatening to cut off a major artery in the country's supply chain.According to experts, Michigan's auto and agriculture industries would be hit hardest."It would be devastated due to a state economy that is already facing economic headwinds. You have sincere inflationary costs around gas...
MICHIGAN STATE
Cheddar News

Applications for Jobless Benefits Decline Last Week

"By Matt OttThe number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits came back down last week, hovering near levels suggesting the U.S. labor market has been largely unaffected by the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes.Applications for jobless aid fell to 225,000 for the week ending Nov. 26, a decline of 16,000 from the previous week's 241,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average of claims, which evens out week-to-week swings, inched up by 1,750 to 227,000.Applications for unemployment benefits are a proxy for layoffs, and viewed with other employment data, shows that American workers are enjoying extraordinary job...
WHO 13

Small Iowa rail towns react to Congress rail strike vote

OSCEOLA, Iowa — As the vote to stop the pending rail strike moved from the House to the Senate, railroad union leaders were still calling on Congress to honor what had already been negotiated for. Leadership at SMART Union, which represents Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transit Workers, issued the following statement as the bill […]
IOWA STATE

