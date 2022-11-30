Read full article on original website
Biden on rail worker sick leave: ‘We’re going to get it done but not within this agreement’
President Biden on Thursday said he supports increasing paid leave accommodations for rail workers, but that it should be addressed separately from a congressional bill to avoid a work stoppage that he warned could cause a recession. “I think we’re going to get it done, but not within this agreement,”...
First Thing: US House moves to block rail strike, mandate paid sick leave
Lawmakers vote to impose contract deal on dozen unions despite majority of workers rejecting deal. Plus, China altering Covid line
Employer Forced to Pay $500k After Being Caught Stealing Worker's Wages
Urgent Home Care Inc. was fined $521,905 by a court in Arizona.
Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born
Although minimum wage is higher now than it was years ago, it isn't keeping up with the cost of living. Look at how minimum wage has changed over the years.
Attention, Employers! New Overtime Regulations Will Soon Be Here. Are You Ready?
The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) and Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor have gone back and forth regarding overtime regulations, and specifically how much a salaried employee must be paid in order to be exempt. In 2016, the DOL passed regulations raising the salary threshold from $455 per week ($23,360...
Trader Joe’s workers upset about new work schedule policy: ‘a veiled threat’
The grocery is pressuring part-time employees to add work hours, a constraint on some with parenting or school commitments
Krispy Kreme agrees to pay workers more than $1.1 million over wage theft claims
The doughnut-maker agreed to make the payments after investigators uncovered "widespread and systemic" wage theft, the Department of Labor said.
Railroad workers aren't the only Americans without paid sick days
As freight railroad workers look to Congress to provide them with paid sick days, millions of other American employees have no safety net if they fall ill.
They Get Unlimited Sick Leave—While Denying It to Workers
A group of senators with unlimited sick leave voted down a measure on Thursday which would have given rail workers just seven paid days of sick leave—a fair rise considering where they currently stand: zero.It’s a “horrific” decision, according to host Andy Levy on this week’s episode of political podcast The New Abnormal.“How are we discussing the fact that these workers get no paid sick leave?” he asks.“I’m really upset with Joe Biden on this. His whole thing is how much he loves railroads and all this stuff. Well then show a little love for the workers. He talks out...
US judge orders Amazon to ‘cease and desist’ anti-union retaliation
Amazon will be forced to read out a public notice this week to all employees at a warehouse in Staten Island, New York, where workers won the first Amazon union election, stating it will “cease and desist” from retaliating against people involved in union organizing. US district judge...
10 States With the Highest Minimum Wages
Move to this state if you want the highest minimum wage.
Car Wash Cheated $800K From Workers With $7 an Hour Wage, Forced to Pay
Wage theft is a rampant problem for car washes, as evidenced by a California car wash that cheated employees out of more than $800,000. The post Car Wash Cheated $800K From Workers With $7 an Hour Wage, Forced to Pay appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Essence
While Some Rail Companies Rake In Record Profits, Workers Barely Get Sick Leave
On Friday, President Biden signed a bill to stop a rail strike, as workers were set to protest a lack of adequate paid sick leave. On Friday, President Biden signed a bill blocking freight rail workers from going on strike. Earlier this week, he issued a statement calling on Congress...
Former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich warns Republicans to stop 'underestimating' Biden
"Conservatives' hostility to the Biden administration on our terms tends to blind us to just how effective Biden has been on his terms," he wrote.
Possible rail strike impact on Michigan industries
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – President Joe Biden is urging the Senate to take action to avoid a rail strike. It comes as the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to block more than 100,000 rail workers from walking off the job next week. The U.S Senate is now under pressure to stop a rail strike threatening to cut off a major artery in the country's supply chain.According to experts, Michigan's auto and agriculture industries would be hit hardest."It would be devastated due to a state economy that is already facing economic headwinds. You have sincere inflationary costs around gas...
Some University of California striking workers reach deal
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Postdoctoral scholars and academic researchers on Tuesday reached a tentative labor agreement with the University of California but will remain on strike in solidarity with thousands of graduate student workers at all 10 of the university system’s campuses. The union representing the scholars and...
Applications for Jobless Benefits Decline Last Week
"By Matt OttThe number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits came back down last week, hovering near levels suggesting the U.S. labor market has been largely unaffected by the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes.Applications for jobless aid fell to 225,000 for the week ending Nov. 26, a decline of 16,000 from the previous week's 241,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average of claims, which evens out week-to-week swings, inched up by 1,750 to 227,000.Applications for unemployment benefits are a proxy for layoffs, and viewed with other employment data, shows that American workers are enjoying extraordinary job...
Small Iowa rail towns react to Congress rail strike vote
OSCEOLA, Iowa — As the vote to stop the pending rail strike moved from the House to the Senate, railroad union leaders were still calling on Congress to honor what had already been negotiated for. Leadership at SMART Union, which represents Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transit Workers, issued the following statement as the bill […]
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-More than 1,000 New York Times union employees plan walkout over wages
(Add details from union letter) Dec 2 (Reuters) - More than 1,000 union employees at the New York Times Co have pledged to walk out if the news publisher does not agree to a complete and fair contract by Dec. 8, according to a tweet by the union on Friday.
New unemployment claims down, continued claims up
New unemployment claims dropped slightly but continued claims rose above 1.61 million last week, according to the latest Department of Labor report on unemployment benefits.
