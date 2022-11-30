ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood Village, CO

Greenwood Village, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Greenwood Village.

The Roosevelt High School basketball team will have a game with Cherry Creek High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.

Roosevelt High School
Cherry Creek High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Horizon High School basketball team will have a game with Cherry Creek High School on November 30, 2022, 15:00:00.

Horizon High School
Cherry Creek High School
November 30, 2022
15:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
David Heitz

Landmark status considered for home that resembles cartoon house

(Denver, Colo.) A famous Denver house resembling something out of “The Flintstones” may become Denver’s latest landmark. The home at 401 N. Madison St. went up in 1979 and served as the personal residence of an architect and trailblazer in energy conservation, Richard L. Crowther. The house is an expression of a country uneasy with the global energy crisis of the 1970s.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

5 students at JFK High School treated for medical issues

Five students at John F. Kennedy High School in southwest Denver were treated for medical issues on Thursday morning. Denver Public Schools told CBS News Colorado that the medical issues may stem from drugs. One student was rushed to the hospital and the other four were treated and released to parents. The condition of the hospitalized student remains unknown. 
DENVER, CO
travellemming.com

4 Best Outlet Malls in Colorado in 2022 (By a Local)

Wondering where the best outlet malls in Colorado are? Well, there aren’t many anymore!. I’m not sure whether it’s because times are a-changing or if the pandemic caused closures (probably both), but the Colorado outlets are dwindling in number. One popular outlet, The Outlets at Loveland, appears to be the most recent casualty.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Aurora police shootout update: Reward offered

Interim Aurora Police Chief addressed the media after officers were in a shootout on Wednesday night, and the suspects are still on the run. Interim Aurora Police Chief addressed the media after officers were in a shootout on Wednesday night, and the suspects are still on the run. Pinpoint Weather...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Freshman QB Owen McCown to enter transfer portal, leave Colorado

BOULDER — The most talented quarterback on Colorado's roster is leaving the program. True freshman Owen McCown, the son of 18-year NFL veteran Josh McCown, announced he was entering the transfer portal after spending just one season with the Buffs. Thank you Buff Nation! pic.twitter.com/NRdRoWmRnh— Owen McCown (@OwenMcCown7) December 2, 2022 McCown appeared in four...
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

What’s the median salary in Colorado?

Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. 12.3 9am WX. Denver weather: Dry weekend before next storm. After a...
COLORADO STATE
milehighcre.com

Student Housing Property Opposite Denver University Sells for $24.5M

Berkadia recently announced the sale of University Lofts — a 36-unit, 98-bed, mixed-use student housing property located at 2373 E. Evans Ave. in Denver — for $24.5 million, to an undisclosed buyer. Senior Managing Director Kevin Larimer of Berkadia Detroit, Brandon Buell of Berkadia Houston, and Senior Director...
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Aurora may 'fill it up' for $5 million

The City of Aurora may buy $5 million worth of fuel in advance if it can get a good price. The Aurora City Council will consider Monday putting fuel prices for 2024 out for competitive bid. Companies under consideration for the contract include Chief Petroleum, Hill Petroleum, Offen Petroleum and Rhinehart Oil. These vendors will provide price quotes on unleaded and diesel fuels.
AURORA, CO
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy