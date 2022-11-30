Greenwood Village, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Greenwood Village.
The Roosevelt High School basketball team will have a game with Cherry Creek High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.
Roosevelt High School
Cherry Creek High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Horizon High School basketball team will have a game with Cherry Creek High School on November 30, 2022, 15:00:00.
Horizon High School
Cherry Creek High School
November 30, 2022
15:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
