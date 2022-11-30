Corning, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Corning.
The Central Valley High School - Shasta Lake basketball team will have a game with Corning Union High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Central Valley High School - Shasta Lake basketball team will have a game with Corning Union High School on November 29, 2022, 19:30:00.
Varsity Girls Basketball
