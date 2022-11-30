Denver, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Denver.
The Englewood High School basketball team will have a game with D'Evelyn High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.
Englewood High School
D'Evelyn High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Pomona High School basketball team will have a game with Denver South High School on November 29, 2022, 18:30:00.
Pomona High School
Denver South High School
November 29, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Denver East High School basketball team will have a game with D'Evelyn High School on November 30, 2022, 14:00:00.
Denver East High School
D'Evelyn High School
November 30, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
Comments / 0