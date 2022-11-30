ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Denver.

The Englewood High School basketball team will have a game with D'Evelyn High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.

Englewood High School
D'Evelyn High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Pomona High School basketball team will have a game with Denver South High School on November 29, 2022, 18:30:00.

Pomona High School
Denver South High School
November 29, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Denver East High School basketball team will have a game with D'Evelyn High School on November 30, 2022, 14:00:00.

Denver East High School
D'Evelyn High School
November 30, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

