We Found the Exact Lip Combo Wednesday Wears in the Hit Netflix Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Netflix just announced that its hit show Wednesday surpassed season 4 of Stranger Things as the most-watched English-language series in a week. That’s not surprising to us as everyone we know is addicted to the show. Fans are also obsessed with Wednesday, played by Jenna Ortega, and her soft goth makeup . And now we know exactly what hair and makeup designer Tara McDonald used in the show.

Cat Quinn, M.A.C. Cosmetics Executive Director, Global Trend, posted a video on TikTok and Instagram collaborating with McDonald. She got the makeup artist to spill the exact lip combo that makes Wednesday Wednesday. It’s the perfect deep plum that’s not too edgy for everyday wear but still adds to her spooky look. And it’s pretty easy to achieve.

All you need is M.A.C. Cosmetics Lip Pencil in Nightmoth ($21 at M.A.C. Cosmetics ) and a clear lip balm . We love Kosas Kosasport LipFuel Hyaluronic Acid Lip Balm in Baseline ($18 at Sephora ) and Fresh Sugar Lip Balm in Clear ($24 at Sephora ) because they aren’t too glossy. This isn’t the gym lips trend . You want a more muted look.

Quinn shows how the combo looks really pretty if you just use your finger to blot the color onto your lips.

And if you want to get the entire Wednesday look, that’s from M.A.C. Cosmetics, too. Quinn says McDonald used three eyeshadow shades for Wednesday’s soft smoky eye: Brown Script ($17.85 at Macy’s ), Carbon ($21 at Ulta Beauty ) and the sold-out Glitch in the Matrix. Here’s how you do it. Brown Script goes on top and underneath the eyes, Carbon lines under the eyes, and Carbon and Glitch in the Matrix then gets smudged on the top lash line. Add in some dark circles from staying up all night watching the show and you’re set.