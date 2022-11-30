ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

We Found the Exact Lip Combo Wednesday Wears in the Hit Netflix Show

By Elizabeth Denton
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Netflix just announced that its hit show Wednesday surpassed season 4 of Stranger Things as the most-watched English-language series in a week. That’s not surprising to us as everyone we know is addicted to the show. Fans are also obsessed with Wednesday, played by Jenna Ortega, and her soft goth makeup . And now we know exactly what hair and makeup designer Tara McDonald used in the show.

Cat Quinn, M.A.C. Cosmetics Executive Director, Global Trend, posted a video on TikTok and Instagram collaborating with McDonald. She got the makeup artist to spill the exact lip combo that makes Wednesday Wednesday. It’s the perfect deep plum that’s not too edgy for everyday wear but still adds to her spooky look. And it’s pretty easy to achieve.

All you need is M.A.C. Cosmetics Lip Pencil in Nightmoth ($21 at M.A.C. Cosmetics ) and a clear lip balm . We love Kosas Kosasport LipFuel Hyaluronic Acid Lip Balm in Baseline ($18 at Sephora ) and Fresh Sugar Lip Balm in Clear ($24 at Sephora ) because they aren’t too glossy. This isn’t the gym lips trend . You want a more muted look.



Lip Pencil in Nightmoth $21

Buy Now

Quinn shows how the combo looks really pretty if you just use your finger to blot the color onto your lips.

And if you want to get the entire Wednesday look, that’s from M.A.C. Cosmetics, too. Quinn says McDonald used three eyeshadow shades for Wednesday’s soft smoky eye: Brown Script ($17.85 at Macy’s ), Carbon ($21 at Ulta Beauty ) and the sold-out Glitch in the Matrix. Here’s how you do it. Brown Script goes on top and underneath the eyes, Carbon lines under the eyes, and Carbon and Glitch in the Matrix then gets smudged on the top lash line. Add in some dark circles from staying up all night watching the show and you’re set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0jRokcJR00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Lip Product Is 25% Off (& So Is Everything Else On Tatcha’s Site)—But For Today Only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. The world can’t get enough of Tatcha and its skin-loving products. And by world, we mean celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Meghan Markle, and Drew Barrymore, among many others. But join the club (if you haven’t already), because Tatcha is going all out for us this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Known for its celeb-loved skincare essentials, Tatcha is giving us the best gift we could ask for this Black Friday and Cyber Monday: a site-wide sale. Take 25% off of everything,...
StyleCaster

Zoey Deutch Wore an Oversized Sparkly Bow on the Red Carpet That I’m Copying for Holiday Parties

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There’s something that happens around the holidays where I’m drawn to sparkles more than ever. Glitter eyeshadow? Check. Sparkly shoes? Please! So, I’m pretty much drooling over the bow Zoey Deutch wore in her hair on the red carpet on Tuesday. It was for the Los Angeles premiere of her new Amazon movie Something From Tiffany’s, so of course, the star had to bring out the bling. Hairstylist Bridget Brager is responsible for Deutch’s hairstyle, complete with the Lelet NY Sasha...
StyleCaster

Drop Your Buffs: These ‘Survivor’ Gifts Are So Good, They Might Just Apply For The Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you know me on a personal level, you know I’m addicted to the long-standing TV show, Survivor. Before watching, I thought it was just about a bunch of people stranded on an island doing absolutely nothing. But now that I’ve finished 20 of the 42 full seasons and am in the middle of the ongoing 43rd season, I know that the show is much more than randos eating coconuts on a beach. It’s a reality TV show, but one...
StyleCaster

Jennifer Aniston Uses This Tatcha Lip Product to Get Her Plump Pout—& It’s Down to $21 For Today Only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you know Jennifer Aniston for taking on main character roles in ‘Friends’ and ‘The Morning Show’, then you also know that she is a beauty icon. And, honestly, icon is kind of an understatement. We can’t figure out how she has managed to somehow not age one bit. How, Jen, how??  Thankfully, eagle-eye fans were quick to spot some of the hero products Jen uses to prep before her TV gigs. Among the most promising? A Tatcha mask that soothes...
StyleCaster

The 7 Best Skims Dupes You Can Buy From Target—Starting at Just $5

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There’s no feeling worse than falling in love with a piece of clothing, skincare, or beauty essential only to realize that it’s way, way out of your price range. We’ve all been there. But, that’s where the beauty of dupe goodies come in. Because we’re such fans of these affordable, shopper-approved alternatives, we’ve put in a good amount of effort into finding the absolute best dupes on the market. We’ve found everything from Dyson Airwrap dupes to scents that smell...
StyleCaster

Sagittarius—Your December Horoscope Says You Were Born to Be Wild & It’s Time to Break Free

Prepare to feel like a caged lion that breaks free from its chains, because your Sagittarius horoscope for December 2022 wants to remember who you are. The sun is in Sagittarius, activating your first house of the self and unleashing all your raw, unfiltered power. If there was ever a time to remove the lid, it’s now! However, that doesn’t mean your rambunctious energy won’t attract scrutiny. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on December 1, you may find that coming out of your shell might create discord in your one-on-one relationships. The more...
StyleCaster

Camila Cabello Just Chopped Her Hair into a Trendy Wolf Cut

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. We told you back in May 2021 about TikTokers chopping off their ponytails in search of the perfect shag haircut. It didn’t always work so well. Luckily, hairstylists are pros at what they’re calling the wolf haircut, a style that’s shorter in the front and longer in the back (giving it a mullet vibe) with layered pieces throughout. Celebs love the edgy look. Camila Cabello is the latest to get a wolf haircut from stylist Dimitris Giannetos. Cabello changes her hair up...
StyleCaster

Leo—Your December Horoscope Says Your Joy Is Infectious & it’s Lighting Up Every Room

You’re in the mood to party and your Leo horoscope for December 2022 wants you to indulge in what makes you happy. The holidays are alive, Sagittarius season is underway and the sun is currently moving through your fifth house of fun, romance and creativity. Don’t let anyone harsh your mellow, especially if your joy deserves to spread like wildfire! This month, you’re expressing yourself in newfound ways and reconnecting with what the world adores about you. However, as Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your 11th house of community on December 1, you may feel frustrated by everyone’s need...
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Riding an Emotional Rollercoaster All Week Long—Here’s Why

Three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 28 to December 4, but it’s important to look on the bright side. Easier said than done, but nothing is set in stone. If it feels like you’re taking a couple of steps forward, and twice the amount back, remember there is magic in divine intervention. Applying more pressure onto yourself creates more stress, so consider this your cosmic cue to pause, and allow the energies to flow as they should. As if you needed more encouragement as to why it’s important to remain present, Mars is the planet of action...
StyleCaster

Target’s Beloved Lululemon Belt Bag Dupe Is on Sale For Just $15 & Worth Buying in Every Color

It’s no secret that in fashion, what’s old becomes new down the road, and the beloved fanny pack has recently made it into the limelight again. One particular belt bag that’s taken the shopping world by storm? The Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag. While the $38 price tag is actually super affordable (which is why it’s so popular it sold out!), when we happen to spot a dupe for less than half the price, we’re going to scream it from the rooftops with all you lovely people. As I was perusing Target’s site the other day (as a shopping editor does...
StyleCaster

Scorpio—Your December Horoscope Wants You to Treat Yourself Like Royalty During the Holidays

You’re completely on board with holiday shopping, because your Scorpio horoscope for December 2022 says you’re loving the dopamine hit of each purchase. Sagittarius season is underway, activating your second house of money, luxury and values. Extravagance is in the eye on the beholder, so give yourself permission to spend you money in a way that makes perfect sense to you. However, if you’re spending before you’ve paid off prior credit cards and you’re investing time and energy into someone who’s not reciprocating, it’s time to rethink your priorities. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your eighth house of...
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You to Stay Above the Drama & Prove Your Haters Wrong

Your horoscope for the week of November 28 to December 4 is potent with volatile energy and quaking with potential. And while you may be fully steeped in conflict, you can use this friction to your advantage. Ignore your instinct to get dragged into unnecessary drama and harness your emotions for something that motivates you and empowers you. After all, success is always the best revenge. Although Mars—planet of ambition and motivation—is currently retrograding through Gemini, it will form a trine with stable and disciplined Saturn on November 28, reminding you to play the long game. Don’t start a major project...
StyleCaster

Virgo—Your December Horoscope Wants You to Water Your Roots & Tend to Your Sacred Space

Grab your coziest pair of pajamas and turn on your comfort show, because your Virgo horoscope for December 2022 wants you to feel right at home. Sagittarius season may be wild and uninhibited, but it’s also when the sun is moving through your fourth house of domestic bliss. Get those holiday decorations up and book that flight back to your hometown, because you know you miss your roots! However, spending more time at home—and with family—also has its caveats. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your 10th house of career on December 1, you may find yourself struggling to...
StyleCaster

Taurus—Your December Horoscope Wants You to Stand Up For Yourself, Even if That Scares You

Your Taurus horoscope for December 2022 starts off on a passionate, but intense note. Sagittarius season is underway, bringing the sun to your eighth house of death and rebirth. And although this may coincide with the shedding of skin and the letting go of outdated attachments, it’s also healing you in ways you never knew you needed. However, Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in Gemini in your second house of pride and ownership on December 1, which may shine a light on ways you’ve been cheated out of what you deserve. If someone is taking more than you’ve offered and...
StyleCaster

Aries—Your December Horoscope Says You’re Coming Into Your Power, so Don’t Give Up Now

There’s a whole world out there to explore and your Aries horoscope for December 2022 wants you to spread your reach far and wide. Sagittarius season is lighting a fire in your ninth house of expansion and adventure, opening your eyes to greater depths and deeper experiences. Your increasing wanderlust and desire to see the world may leave you frustrated with things at home. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your third house of communication and close friends on December 1, you may feel tangled in a web of drama and ready to *finally* say your piece. Chances are,...
StyleCaster

It’s Bath & Body Works’ Annual Candle Day & the Deals Are Unreal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Black Friday might be in the rearview but today starts one of the biggest candle sales of the year. Bath & Body Works’ Candle Day 2022 features deep discounts on all of the brand’s 3-wick candles, including old favorites and new holiday scents. In fact, these are the lowest prices since 2020. Seriously. If you’re a Bath & Body Works Loyalty Member, you get to shop first — December 1 at 8 p.m. EST. Becoming a rewards member is a no-brainer...
StyleCaster

The ‘Magic in a Bottle’ Illuminating Serum That’s Like an Eraser For Your Skin Is 40% Off For Another Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Sorry, moisturizer. In our humble opinion, serums are the GOAT of skincare products. Not only do they give your complexion an ethereal cosmic glow, but these products also tackle some of the most annoying skin concerns at the same time—looking at you, dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles. Because serums are formulated with high concentrations, they absorb quickly into the skin. That means you can easily layer other skincare products on top, without worrying that tackiness and stickiness will spoil...
StyleCaster

J-Lo Just Revealed Ben Engraved Her Wedding Ring With a Quote From When They Reunited

Something old, something new. Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring from Ben Affleck looks a lot different than the first one he gave her 20 years ago. J-Lo announced her engagement to Ben on April 8, 2022, in her newsletter, On the JLo, which included a video message to her fans where she shows off her new diamond engagement ring and says, “You’re perfect.” J-Lo also teased the “major announcement” in a Twitter video. “So I have a really exciting and special story to share,” J-Lo said in the video. She also added a diamond ring emoji to her Twitter bio.  The Hustlers star also used...
StyleCaster

Amazon’s Beloved Giant Boho Rug Is Less Than $100 RN—Sound The Alarm

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I can’t be the only one who has experienced the following: You’re shopping for a rug online, when boom! You fall head over heels with one in particular and go to add it to your cart. It’s then that you realize the price you were comfortable with is for the 3×5 size—and you need something way, way bigger. As you select your desired size and watch the price triple, you decide to move on and continue your search. Finding a...
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch Hallmark Channel For Free Now That It’s Christmas Movie Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. ‘Tis the season for cheesy Christmas movies. If you love holiday films as much as we do, you may want to know how to watch Hallmark Channel online for free to see the cheesy Christmas movies everyone will be talking about this season. Hallmark Channel launched in 1992 as a television network targeted toward families with a mix of original movies and TV shows mostly in the romance genre, as well as other acquired lifestyle programs. As of 2015, Hallmark Channel...
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

71K+
Followers
5K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy