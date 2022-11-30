Read full article on original website
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Former Dolphins Star O.J. McDuffie Takes Part in Event at Broward Middle School
Students at a middle school in Dania Beach got a pretty cool surprise Thursday when a special guest came to speak: former Miami Dolphins star wide receiver O.J. McDuffie. The nine-year NFL veteran spoke to the students at Olsen Middle School as part of their REACH program. McDuffie said programs...
Four Takeaways From Miami’s 5-7 2022 Season
Did the Hurricanes live up to the preseason hype? Absolutely not. Was it a disaster of a season? Good question.
Ex-NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning takes a shot at current NBA stars who engage in load management
Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning had a message for current NBA players that load manage in a recent interview on ESPN. Mourning and Shaquille O’Neal, two of the greatest big men in Heat history, talked about the previous generation paving the way for current players. “No more load management,”...
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Two more Canes enter portal. Cristobal bullish on incoming class, explains what he wants
A six-pack of Miami Hurricanes notes on a Thursday:
Miami Heat Will Have To Deal With Al Horford In Boston For Another Two Years
The Miami Heat have seen a lot of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford over the years. On Thursday, they learned they will get to face Horford for at least two more seasons. According to ESPN, he signed a two-year contract extension with the Celtics. In Wednesday's victory against the Heat,...
The root of Acheampong's arrival on Miami commit list began with basketball in hand
In some weird ways, you could say four-star Miami defensive line commit Collins Acheampong was destined for a football career from the moment he picked up a basketball at Fairmont Prep (Calif.).
NBA Champions Shaq and Alonzo Mourning Talk Charity, Pickleball and the State of Pro Basketball
Former teammates Shaquille O'Neal and Alonzo Mourning are working together again to refurbish a basketball court in Miami. In an interview with CNBC, the 2006 NBA champions reflected on the state of the NBA and their advice to younger players. NBA champions Shaquille O'Neal and Alonzo Mourning are reuniting to...
Boston Celtics Sign 5x NBA All-Star To A Contract Extension
The Boston Celtics have announced a contract extension with Al Horford.
How ‘It's Called Soccer' Chants Became USMNT Fans' Newest Motto
The United States Men's National Team has advanced to the round of 16 in this year's 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The U.S. has had quite a path to the knockout stages and the fans have been there for every step along the way. They even started their own chant to show how supportive they are of their favorite soccer team.
