Covington, LA

NOLA.com

Live coverage: French President Emmanuel Macron visits New Orleans

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in New Orleans, marking the first visit by a French leader in almost 50 years. See our live coverage and his full schedule below. (Can't see it? Click here.) Why is Macron in New Orleans?. Macron hopes to highlight historic ties and develop plans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Kim Mulkey expects LSU's road to get much tougher with visit to Tulane

After LSU got some comeuppance in a struggle to beat Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday, coach Kim Mulkey immediately sounded a warning about the Tigers' next opponent. “Wait till Sunday; you ever heard of Tulane?” she said after rattling off the Tigers' problems against the Lions. No. 11 LSU (8-0)...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

How does New Orleans and the Gulf Coast look from space? See these images

Clear skies helped the International Space Station's 24/7 video camera get a comprehensive view of the southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast on Thursday, including New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain. A snippet of the video was published on Thursday by ISS-ABOVE, a service lets individuals and schools know where the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

New Orleans prepares for President Macron

NEW ORLEANS — President Macron is expected to meet with Gov. John Bel Edwards to talk climate change in Louisiana. Louisiana is one of the most at risk states to be impacted by climate change, especially as sea levels continue to rise. Professor Joshua Basseches from Tulane University said,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

E.D. White football falls to St. Thomas More in the Semifinals

3:30 p.m. – Division IV Non-Select – Oak Grove vs. Homer. 7:00 p.m. – Division IV Select – Ouachita Christian vs. Vermilion Catholic. Noon – Division II Select – Lafayette Christian vs. St. Thomas More. 3:30 p.m. – Division III Select – Dunham vs....
THIBODAUX, LA
NOLA.com

Tulane one win away from proving linebacker Nick Anderson a prophet

Tulane had finished its first preseason practice in early August when linebacker Nick Anderson uttered what appeared to be an almost unthinkable proclamation. “I think we are going to break the internet,” he said. “We are going from 2-10 to a conference championship.”. Hopefully those servers have been...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: New records the city didn’t want to turn over reveal more questions about Mayor Cantrell and security detail

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 obtains records the City of New Orleans first refused to turn over after a FOX 8 attorney sent a demand letter to the City Attorney’s Office. The City Attorney first said the records were part of an ongoing investigation. However, a letter from attorney Scott Sternberg argued the timesheets FOX 8 requested were indeed public records and should be turned over.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police searching for missing woman

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a woman reported missing in the Eighth District. According to police, Lynette Felder, 60, was last heard from on Nov. 19 and was reported missing from the 1500 block of Gravier Street. Felder reportedly said she was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

