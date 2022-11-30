ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs vs Broncos bumped out of Sunday Night Football slate in Week 14

By Makenzie Koch, Mike Coutee
KSN News
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — It’s flexing season for the NFL, and this time it’s working against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs and the Denver Broncos have been flexed out of the Week 14 Sunday night slate on Dec. 11.

The Chiefs have already played in five primetime games this season and were originally scheduled to play Sunday night.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Brittany welcome son ‘Bronze’

But the league has now pushed the Chiefs-Broncos game up to 3:05 p.m., and the new Sunday Night Football game will feature the Miami Dolphins at the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Dolphins are currently first in the AFC East and second in the conference, behind only the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, Kansas City is hoping to keep its dominance within the AFC West when the team faces last-place Denver in Week 14.

Many believe the game was flexed out due to the Broncos’ struggles. They entered the season with high expectations after trading for quarterback Russell Wilson and adding a new front office and coaching staff. But so far, it appears the moves are not working out.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

