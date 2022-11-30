A ONE-NIGHT-ONLY PERFORMANCE OF “TRIBUTES” WITH JOE POSA AND SETH SIKES TO DEBUT IN SOUTH FLORIDA ON JANUARY 14

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenFlorida State
Major discount retail store chain opening a new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersMiami Beach, FL
Two brothers are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
A Denny’s Restaurant in Florida Reopened After InspectionBryan DijkhuizenFlorida State
The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape Vol IV by Darius V. Daughtry Explores Joy, Trauma, Mental Health, and MoreShe Got Game MediaFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
TODAY.com
Meet the 11-year-old breakout artist known as ‘Little Picasso’
Celebrities, art lovers and more are flocking to the “Art Miami” gallery to see the work of 11-year-old Andres Valencia, whose paintings are being compared to Picasso’s and being sold for six figures. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Saturday TODAY.Dec. 3, 2022.
Step Inside GQ’s Miami Art Week Party
On Friday night, GQ and luxury Italian cashmere powerhouse Loro Piana closed out Miami Art Week—which started as an art fair two decades ago, but has since become a full-fledged cultural bonanza that overtakes Miami Beach every December—with an intimate dinner followed by a vibes-heavy afterparty. Hosted by GQ global editorial director Will Welch and chef Mario Carbone, the hang went down at Carbone’s new Design District Italian joint Contessa. Presented by Loro Piana and Belvedere Vodka, the night was full of big fits and ice-cold drinks. (And thanks to our additional sponsor smartwater, everyone stayed plenty hydrated.) At the table were the artists, collectors, fashion folks, and party people who help turn Miami into December's biggest party spot once a year: Joe Jonas, Moses Sumney, Hans Ulrich Obrist, Chloe Wise, and DJ Kitty Cash, who kept the party jamming well into the night. Keep scrolling for an inside look at how it all went down.
Leonardo DiCaprio, Jared Leto and Garcelle Beauvais Help Raise $1 Million for Sean Penn’s CORE
Auctioning off artwork from Leonardo DiCaprio’s personal collection, Wyclef Jean’s guitar and a trip to Rio for a private concert with singer Anitta helped Sean Penn’s disaster relief organization, CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), raise over $1 million in just a few hours on Wednesday night in Miami. Held at Soho House Beach and timed to the annual Art Week, which blankets the city with celebrities, socialites, art collectors and their major spending power, DiCaprio, Jared Leto, Soleil Moon Frye, Nyle DiMarco, The Webster’s Laure Heriard Dubreuil and Aaron Young, Patricia Velasquez, Diplo, Rande Gerber and many more, all turned...
WSVN-TV
Former Air Force pilot finds new heights with comedy act
(WSVN) - An Air Force pilot who grew up in Miami is now flying high in a different career. 7’s Karen Hensel introduces us to this homegrown funnyman in tonight’s 7 Spotlight. Jose Sarduy: “Yeah, my name is Jose, and nobody believes me.”. Believe him. He is...
Jewel of the Seas doctor 'MacGyver's it' to keep 2-pound newborn alive
MIAMI - An incredible story of survival after a child was born prematurely on a cruise ship. He's being treated at a Miami hospital. That 28-year-old mother went into labor while on, "The Jewel of the Seas." At the time, she was 22 weeks along. The little boy was just 2 pounds and 2 ounces when he was born. After the birth, the ship's doctor called Miami neonatologist Dr. Jorge Perez from Kidz Medical Services. Dr. Perez stayed in contact with the ship for the next 12 hours and had to "MacGyver" it to keep that child...
margatetalk.com
Holy Cow Ice Cream Lounge Brings Bold Flavors and Fun to Margate
A new ice cream shop specializing in bringing bold flavors and entertainment options to a traditionally old-fashioned setting is now open in Margate. Holy Cow, located at 1049 State Road 7 in Margate, recently opened its doors to what can best be described as an ice cream lounge Willy Wonka himself would approve of.
Ask Lois: Who are the great Fort Lauderdale chefs and what are the best “hidden gem” restaurants?
“We are returning to live in the area after spending years in Los Angeles. We love it here, but most restaurants taste the same. They taste like Sysco. The food tastes like it was frozen at some point. It’s lacking original flavor and the special touch you can taste when a chef/cook puts a lot of love into the dish. Where are all the chefs in this town and fresh ingredients? What I don’t ...
Hyperallergic
Why Is There No Spanish at Art Basel Miami?
“Art isn’t about who is a good artist or who is a bad artist. It’s about luck,” Rolán Gastell, the Uber driver who picked me up at Art Basel on Wednesday afternoon, tells me in Spanish as we progress inchmeal down a congested Collins Avenue. “Sometimes, a bad painter with better luck gets famous.” He says he studied agricultural engineering in Cuba and arrived in Miami just a few months ago, and that his uncle is artist Jesús Gastell Soto, whose paintings have been shown in and outside Cuba; Rolán wishes they were on view at Art Basel. I ask him if he plans on visiting the show or any of the other events taking place this week.
Two brothers are giving away millions in Miami
John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
hotelnewsresource.com
The Townhouse Hotel in Miami Beach Sold
LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (Nasdaq: LUXH) announced today that it has acquired the long-term rights to the Townhouse Hotel in South Beach, Florida via a 21-year Master Lease Agreement, inclusive of option. The Townhouse Hotel - which will be powered by the Company’s consumer facing LuxUrban brand - is expected to commence operations in December 2022.
Click10.com
Family hosting 5K in honor of teen who lost his life trying to save a stranger
DAVIE, Fla. – The family of 17-year-old Aden Perry is hosting a 5K in his honor at Vista View Park in Davie on Sunday morning. The 5k will begin at 8 a.m. at 4001 SW 142 Avenue. According to a press release, the Holiday Season of Giving 5K will...
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Fort Lauderdale 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Fort Lauderdale this year? This post covers Christmas Fort Lauderdale 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Fort Lauderdale, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
Old Lisbon to Open in Aventura Next Spring
The family-owned brand’s Aventura location replaces a previous Old Lisbon in Sunny Isles Beach
Miami New Times
November 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings
Miami's restaurant scene was brightened in November by the much-anticipated return of chef Brad Kilgore to Wynwood. Kilgore opened MaryGold's at the Arlo Wynwood hotel, along with Bar Lab's Gabe Orta and Eli Zvi. Other notable openings include Aba, the first Miami-area restaurant by Chicago's Lettuce Entertain You; and a...
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $5.25 Million, This Sophisticated Perfectly Waterfront Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida comes with Sleek Design and Inviting Atmosphere
2881 NE 27th Street Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 2881 NE 27th Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a modern and sophisticated residence features a floor-to-ceiling stone stacked fireplace, large sliding doors leading outside, and full connectivity to the rest of the open concept living areas. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2881 NE 27th Street, please contact Benjamin Lilla (Phone: 954-551-3298) at Engel & Volkers Boca Raton for full support and perfect service.
miamilaker.com
37th Annual Main Street Festival of Lights
The Aguirre Obando family of Pembroke Pines and Miami Lakes have enjoyed the Main Street Festival of Lights so much that they brought a relative visiting from Costa Rica to the 37th annual event. “Everything is bigger and nicer [this year],” Estevaly Obando said in Spanish. The family have attended...
Bissli Grill to Open in Boynton Beach
The new restaurant will open with Mediterranean and Kosher Cuisine
goriverwalk.com
13TH Annual Stone Crab & Seafood Festival
Come out of your shell and catch Riverwalk’s 13th Annual Stone Crab & Seafood Festival, presented by Rivertail Fort Lauderdale. The highly anticipated annual event showcases the best of South Florida seafood restaurants and gourmet food trucks. Throughout the day enjoy great food, cold drinks, music and activities for...
WSVN-TV
Man bitten by raccoon on Miami Beach Boardwalk shares ordeal
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is speaking out and sharing his story days after, he said, he was badly bitten by a raccoon while walking his service dog on the Miami Beach Boardwalk. The victim, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera, said...
shorelocalnews.com
Margate goes big for Small Business Saturday
Margate celebrated Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, with a parade up Ventnor Avenue to Bocca. America Sign Language (ASL) Santa led the way, along with Miss New Jersey 2022 Augustina Mallous; Leslie’s Dance Studio dancers, who performed in front of Bocca; the Playgroups Plus “Candy Express” students, walking and riding in their decorated golf carts; cartoon characters Buzz Lightyear and Minion rode high above the streets in Margate’s 5-ton Storm Truck. Atlantic County Utilities Authority CNG pickup truck delivered Supercan, and the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps, Atlantic City Division marched the parade route. Lucy the Elephant (the inflatable version) glided down Ventnor Avenue and the 95.1 WAYV / 100.7 WZXL van played holiday tunes. Afterwards, children enjoyed a complimentary slice of pizza and beverage at Bocca, along with a wrapped Wawa cookie and craft kit. USADJ Karaoke offered Holiday Songs Karaoke and the Margate Mothers Association will be offered a free holiday craft.
Comments / 0