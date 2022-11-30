LIVONIA, MI — Pet Supplies Plus, the largest independent pet retailer in North America with over 640 stores in 40 states, announced that its largest multi-unit operator, US Retail Holdings, signed a deal to purchase 29 Wag ‘N Wash stores. This agreement follows their previous development announcement to open 20 additional Pet Supplies Plus stores over the next five years.

