mynewsla.com
LA City Council Approves Phase Out of Oil Drilling, Ban on New Wells
The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously Friday to phase out oil drilling in the city, approving an ordinance that bans new oil and gas extraction. The council voted 12-0 for the ordinance, which amends the municipal code to make existing extraction activities a nonconforming use in all zones. “This...
mynewsla.com
Robert Luna Sworn In as New Los Angeles County Sheriff
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna was sworn in Saturday as Los Angeles County’s next sheriff, capping a hard-fought campaign that led to the ouster of incumbent Alex Villanueva. “Today I stand before you wearing this brand-new uniform — and now I have a badge to go with...
mynewsla.com
DHS Bulletin Warns of Potential Threats; LA LGBT Center Vows Safety
The Department of Homeland Security issued a nationwide law enforcement bulletin Wednesday raising concerns of possible threats by domestic extremists toward the LGBTQ, Jewish and other communities, but the Los Angeles LGBT Center insisted its facility is “safe and protected.”. “In the coming months, threat actors could exploit several...
mynewsla.com
Garcetti Promotes Interim Department of Cultural Affairs GM to Permanent Role
Mayor Eric Garcetti promoted Daniel Tarica, the interim general manager of the Department of Cultural Affairs, to the permanent post Wednesday. Tarica has worked for the city for over 20 years, according to the mayor’s office. He will oversee programs and services managed by the department, as well as build relationships with cultural nonprofits, artists and other city agencies.
mynewsla.com
COVID Cases Surging in L.A. County
COVID-19 infections continue surging in Los Angeles County, with the rising rates of new cases and hospital admissions again pushing the county into the “medium” COVID activity level, the public health director said Thursday, adding that another indoor masking mandate could be imposed soon. County Public Health Director...
mynewsla.com
Tentative Settlement Reached in LAPD Shooting of Former City Librarian
A mid-trial tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed against the city of Los Angeles by a former city librarian who alleges she was wrongfully shot in the left hip by an LAPD officer at her Silver Lake home in 2017. Attorneys for plaintiff Shellie Cooke and the...
mynewsla.com
Luna Announces Sheriff’s Department Leadership Appointments
Incoming Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Wednesday a 28-year department veteran will serve as his interim undersheriff, becoming the first woman to hold the position in the history of the sheriff’s department. April Tardy currently serves as chief of the department’s Central Patrol Division. Luna also...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Pimping Woman, Teen in OC
A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping and pandering. On Oct. 26, sheriff’s investigators...
mynewsla.com
Silver Alert Issued for Man Last Seen in Palmdale
A 66-year-old man last seen in Palmdale was reported missing Saturday. Warren Brown was last seen at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday near Sungate and Grandview drives, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Brown on behalf of the Stockton Police Department. Brown is black, 6...
mynewsla.com
Attic Fire Damages Single-Story Home in West Los Angeles
An attic fire Saturday damaged a single-story home in West Los Angeles, authorities said. The 18 firefighters dispatched at 10:26 a.m. to 2135 S. Veteran Ave. had the blaze out within 17 minutes of their arrival, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. No injuries were reported. The cause of the...
mynewsla.com
Rain in the Forecast for Los Angeles County
Two storms are expected to pass through parts of Los Angeles County, the first arriving Thursday and the second expected on Saturday, according to reports from the National Weather Service. Forecasters say the first storm system will enter Los Angeles County Thursday morning with moderate to heavy rains at times...
mynewsla.com
Riverside County Sees Slight Decrease in COVID Hospitalizations
The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County decreased by seven people to 210, according to the latest state numbers released Saturday. Of those patients, 24 were being treated in intensive care, unchanged from the previous day. One month ago, 79 people were hospitalized throughout the...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead in Walnut Area of LA County; Investigation Underway
A man was found dead Thursday in the Walnut area of Los Angeles County, and an investigation was underway. Deputies were sent to the 1100 block of North Grand Avenue about 7:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the man’s...
mynewsla.com
Bass Stepdaughter Hurt in Hit-and-Run While Driving
One of Karen Bass’ stepdaughters suffered minor injuries Thursday when the vehicle she was driving was struck by a hit-and-run driver, the Los Angeles mayor-elect said in a statement. “While driving today, one of my daughters was the victim of a hit-and-run,” according to Bass’ statement. “Thankfully,...
mynewsla.com
No One Inside Long Beach Home in Search for Armed Suspect
A search for an armed suspect inside a Long Beach home resulted in no one being found inside the residence, authorities said Saturday. Officers were dispatched at about 6:10 p.m. Friday to the area of Paramount Boulevard and 57th Street regarding a “person with a gun call,” the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Shooting in Los Angeles Leaves One Dead
A person was shot to death in the Central Alameda area south of downtown Los Angeles Wednesday, authorities said. The shooting happened around noon Wednesday in the 5800 block of Compton Avenue, near East Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. No additional information was immediately...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Van Nuys Traffic Crash
Authorities Friday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash in Van Nuys. The crash occurred about 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 5800 block of Kester Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Hector Vega, 43, of Sherman Oaks, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County...
mynewsla.com
Body Found in Malibu Area; Investigation Underway
A body was found Thursday in the Malibu area, and an investigation was underway. The body was discovered about 7:40 a.m. near the 33000 block of Mulholland Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity or cause of the death...
mynewsla.com
Man, 77, Reported Missing from West LA Found
A 77-year-old man reported missing from West Los Angeles has been found, authorities said Thursday. Charles Hess was last seen about 4:30 a.m. Saturday at Nimitz and Bonsall avenues near the Veterans Administration building, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Thursday morning, the California Highway...
mynewsla.com
Sheriff’s Deputy Charged with On-Duty Assault in Compton
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with unlawfully using a Taser stun gun on someone who had been detained for shoplifting in Compton two years ago, the District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Hiraudi Lopez-Romero, 29, was charged with one felony count of assault under color...
