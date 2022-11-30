Read full article on original website
Home price growth is slowing most in these California cities, data shows
(NEXSTAR) — Several U.S. cities where home prices skyrocketed due to an influx of new residents during the pandemic are now seeing prices drop quickly — and many of them are here in California. Real estate experts at Redfin looked at year-over-year data back in February and then again in October to find where the price per square foot dropped the most during that time period.
Boebert’s race against Frisch in Colorado goes to recount
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Secretary of State has ordered a recount in the congressional race where Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert led Democrat Adam Frisch by just 550 votes in an unexpectedly tight race. The Associated Press has declared the race too close to call and will await the...
Candlelight vigil planned to honor slain University of Idaho students
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Several candlelight vigils statewide in Idaho will be held on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 30 in honor of the four slain University of Idaho students. Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves were found killed in a homicide that took...
