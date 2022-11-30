Read full article on original website
Related
US football player lauded for hugging heartbroken Iranian opponent
Team USA football player Antonee Robinson has been lauded after hugging Iranian opponent Ramin Rezian after the US beat Iran 1-0, booting the team out of the World Cup in Qatar and advancing the US to face the Netherlands in the round of 16. “Iran’s regime has tried hard to brainwash its people against the US, but most Americans who’ve been to Iran will tell you it’s among the friendliest places they’ve ever visited,” a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment thinktank, Karim Sadjadpour, tweeted on Wednesday morning after the Tuesday game. “It was a competitive and respectful game...
Cameroon player makes ridiculous move after World Cup goal
Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar made a fairly remarkable mistake during Friday’s World Cup match, and he did it after scoring a goal, no less. Aboubakar scored a header in the 92nd minute against tournament favorite Brazil to give Cameroon an unlikely 1-0 victory in their Group G finale. The forward immediately pulled off his shirt in celebration upon scoring, which is hardly an unprecedented move in soccer.
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
Coach Leaves Team Immediately Following World Cup Elimination
Mexico's Tata Martino didn't waste any time leaving the pitch following his team's elimination from the World Cup on Wednesday. Mexico was able to capture a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in their final group stage match, however, it wasn't enough to reach the knockout round due to Poland's goal differential.
'Angry' Lionel Messi fumes as he misses penalty against Poland to become just the second-ever player to spurn two World Cup penalties since 1966... and warns Argentina must not underestimate 'very difficult' last-16 tie against Australia
Lionel Messi is fuming at himself for missing a penalty during Argentina's 2-0 victory over Poland after he missed the opportunity to score a ninth World Cup goal on Wednesday. Messi saw his dead-ball strike saved by the strong hand of Poland shot-stopper Wojciech Szczesny, with many feeling that was...
NME
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup
The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Report: Christian Pulisic Has 'No Desire' To Renew Contract
Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic reportedly has no intention of renewing his contract with Chelsea.
Advocate
Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar
Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
SB Nation
All 16 remaining World Cup teams ranked by likelihood of winning it all
One of the most entertaining group stages in World Cup history is now behind us. But none of that really matters anymore. The knockout stage is where the chaff really gets separated from the wheat, and we find out who the real contenders are. In anticipation of that, our soccer staff ranked the remaining 16 teams based on how likely we think they are to win the World Cup.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Round Of 16 Fixtures, Schedule & Results
All the details as the World Cup in Qatar reaches the knockout stages.
NBC Sports
Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day
Belgium bowing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Group play was a shocking enough result for the international soccer community digest early Thursday. Hours later, another European giant fell. This time it was Germany, the four-time tournament champion. The 2014 winners have now missed the knockout stage in...
World Cup 2022: Alexi Lalas previews United States' chances at upsetting the Netherlands
The United States is off to the Round of 16 and faces the Netherlands on Saturday morning. Analyst Alexi Lalas says the USMNT has a chance at the upset.
CBS Sports
World Cup bracket so far: FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule, group standings, printable wall chart, match dates, gr
The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is here. Qatar and Ecuador kicked off the tournament and you can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. Thirty-two teams will combine to play 64 games over the 28 days of the tournament. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
Iran's World Cup team gets tepid welcome home, amid protests
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iran’s national soccer team received a subdued welcome home after its World Cup defeat against the United States, a match played against the backdrop of ongoing anti-government protests in Iran. One Iranian man was shot dead celebrating the American victory. The players returned from Qatar late Wednesday, a day after their 1-0 loss. Anti-government protesters, considering the team a symbol of Iran’s clerical rulers, had celebrated the loss in some Iranian cities with fireworks and cheers. One man was shot dead by Iranian security forces in northwest Iran for honking his car horn in support of the U.S. victory, the Oslo-based rights monitor Iran Human Rights reported on Thursday. Iran’s treatment of the players will likely be scrutinized because they refrained from singing the Islamic Republic’s national anthem during their opening World Cup match. Many considered the move a show of solidarity with the protests. The team did sing the anthem in subsequent matches.
Argentina vs Australia LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Lionel Messi and co progress
Argentina avoided an upset against Australia on Saturday to book their spot in the Qatar World Cup quarter-finals, where Netherlands await.A solid start for Australia was undone when Lionel Messi rolled home a tidy finish just after the half-hour mark, before Julian Alvarez pounced on an error by goalkeeper Mathew Ryan to double Argentina’s lead in the second half.But when a Craig Goodwin shot deflected off Enzo Fernandez and past Argentina keeper Emi Martinez, a dramatic finale seemed to be on the cards.Argentina wasted numerous chances to secure the win, and their shot-stopper saved them in the final seconds to see them safely into the last eight.Relive all the action with our live blog below.
Luis Suarez refuses to apologise for infamous World Cup handball: ‘Ghana player missed a penalty, not me’
Luis Suarez has refused to apologise to the nation of Ghana for his infamous handball in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup which led to Ghana’s elimination from the tournament at the expense of Uruguay. The two teams will meet once again on Friday in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, and the reunion has stirred memories of the incident in South Africa.In the dying minutes of extra time, Suarez deliberately used his hands to stop a goal-bound shot from Stephen Appiah which would have sent Ghana through to the World Cup semi-finals. Suarez was sent off...
US National Teams Are Splitting World Cup Prize Money. The Internet Is Mad About It.
The US Men's National Team (USMNT) advanced to the Round of 16 in the men's World Cup with a win over Iran yesterday, and the players on the field aren't the only ones reaping the benefits. Thanks to the new collective bargaining agreement between the USMNT and the US women's national team (USWNT), the men's and women's teams will split the prize money that the men win in this World Cup, including the $13 million they get for qualifying for the next rounds — a first in international soccer.
Pelé responding well to treatment for respiratory infection
SAO PAULO — (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé is responding well to treatment for a respiratory infection and his health condition has not worsened over the latest 24 hours, the Albert Einstein hospital said Saturday. The 82-year-old Pelé has been at the hospital since Tuesday.
