Dec. 2, 2022 — With every passing day from Halloween through Thanksgiving, commercial establishments put on red and green wardrobes to announce must-have gifts for the richest holiday of the year. Trees are decorated with ornaments and strings of lights. Familiar music is piped from speakers everywhere. TV puts on programs about all those “Wonderful Lives” in celluloid. And snowflakes fall.

FLORENCE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO