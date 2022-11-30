Read full article on original website
petsplusmag.com
Pet Food Express Names CEO
Retail executive Denyelle Bruno is joining Pet Food Express as CEO. Bruno brings 25 years of experience with companies such as Apple, Peet’s Coffee & Tea, Tender Greens and Drybar. “Throughout my career, I’ve diligently pursued opportunities in industries in which I am truly passionate, as well as cultures...
petsplusmag.com
Pet Supplies Plus Multi-Unit Operator Signs Deal for 29 Wag N’ Wash Stores
LIVONIA, MI — Pet Supplies Plus, the largest independent pet retailer in North America with over 640 stores in 40 states, announced that its largest multi-unit operator, US Retail Holdings, signed a deal to purchase 29 Wag ‘N Wash stores. This agreement follows their previous development announcement to open 20 additional Pet Supplies Plus stores over the next five years.
