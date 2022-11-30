Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Felon Charged with Selling Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to Elsinore Man
A convicted felon accused of supplying a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 34-year-old Lake Elsinore man was charged Friday with second-degree murder. James Dylan Hall, 36, of Lake Elsinore was arrested Wednesday following a three-month Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Jacob Soto. Hall made...
Man killed by San Bernardino Police after allegedly charging officers with wooden bludgeon
A man was shot and killed by police after allegedly charging at officers with a wooden bludgeon in San Bernardino on Wednesday. The suspect, Delfino Avila, was killed at the scene, confirmed San Bernardino Police. Officers responded to reports of suspected arson at a vacant home near 1464 Union St. around 10:42 p.m. The suspect […]
Robbery Suspect Allegedly Opens Fire on Deputies, Manhunt Underway
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Lancaster deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were working a containment set up for a robbery suspect who allegedly shot at deputies Friday evening. At approximately 7:42 p.m., Dec. 2, a Lancaster deputy requested emergency traffic regarding a robbery suspect who was...
California man arrested months after allegedly stabbing his elderly mother
SAN JACINTO, Calif. (TCD) -- A 51-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his 74-year-old mother, leaving her in critical condition. According to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of Sept. 28, deputies responded to the 300 block of South Kirby Street to a report of a domestic assault. At the scene, authorities reportedly found the female victim suffering from several severe stab sounds.
Felon Charged with Stabbing Mom at Her San Jacinto Home
A felon who allegedly attacked his 74-year-old mother at her San Jacinto home, inflicting nearly fatal stab wounds, was charged Friday with attempted murder and other offenses. Pascual Herrera Carlos, 50, was arrested in San Diego County Sunday following a two-month search by law enforcement. The attempted murder charge includes...
Woman Killed In Crash In Wildomar
A woman passenger was killed in a crash in Wildomar, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported Friday. The crash occurred around 6:40 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Corydon Street and Plessner Way, according to the department. Deputies began life-saving measures which were taken up by responding paramedics, but...
Three Texas Men Suspected of Stealing From Bank Customers In Burbank Arrested
Three Texas men suspected of sitting in bank parking lots and watching customers come and go, typically targeting those with envelopes, money bags or coin boxes to rob them, have been arrested, the Burbank Police Department announced Thursday. The first incident of what police called “bank jugging” occurred on Sept....
40-year-old man arrested after committing a string of crimes in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 40-year-old man identified as Rodney Glenn Williams, was arrested after he committed a string of crimes in Victorville. It happened on Friday, November 25, 2022, at approximately 5:13 p.m., when deputies from the Victorville Police Department were dispatched to a traffic collision on the 16000 block of Mojave Drive.
Man Charged with Pimping Woman, Teen in OC
A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping and pandering. On Oct. 26, sheriff’s investigators...
Suspect Arrested in San Jacinto Killing
A 24-year-old man is in custody in connection with a murder last month in San Jacinto, authorities said Friday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriffs’ Department’s San Jacinto Station responded at 5:50 p.m. on Nov. 5 to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of Jordan Avenue and upon their arrival found a man in the street suffering from a gunshot wound, said Sgt. Ed Baeza.
No One Inside Long Beach Home in Search for Armed Suspect
A search for an armed suspect inside a Long Beach home resulted in no one being found inside the residence, authorities said Saturday. Officers were dispatched at about 6:10 p.m. Friday to the area of Paramount Boulevard and 57th Street regarding a “person with a gun call,” the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Probationer Charged with Fatally Shooting Man on San Jacinto Street
A probationer accused of gunning down a man during a confrontation on a San Jacinto street was charged Friday with murder and other offenses. Diego Ernesto Brane, 24, of San Jacinto was arrested Wednesday for the 2019 slaying of Christopher Gutierrez, also of San Jacinto. Along with the murder count,...
Suspect Charged in Connection With Large Drug Seziure in Compton
A 32-year-old man was charged Thursday in connection with a massive drug seizure at a Compton home that included six kilograms of suspected powder fentanyl and more than 250,000 suspected fentanyl pills. In addition to the fentanyl, more than 5.5 pounds of tar heroin, 10 kilograms of powder cocaine and...
Sheriff’s Deputy Charged with On-Duty Assault in Compton
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with unlawfully using a Taser stun gun on someone who had been detained for shoplifting in Compton two years ago, the District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Hiraudi Lopez-Romero, 29, was charged with one felony count of assault under color...
One dead, 2 hospitalized after possible fentanyl use at MoVal hotel
A man died and two women were hospitalized today after possibly ingesting fentanyl in a Moreno Valley hotel room. Riverside County sheriff’s deputies and paramedics were sent to the Best Western Hotel & Suites in the 24800 block of Elder Avenue.
Man Pleads Guilty to DUI Fatal Crash in Seal Beach
A 34-year-old man pleaded guilty Thursday to an alcohol-fueled crash that killed a woman in Seal Beach. The collision occurred at about 3:40 p.m., Nov. 4, 2021, at Seal Beach Boulevard and St. Andrews Drive, near the Leisure World retirement community, according to Lt. Nick Nicholas of the Seal Beach Police Department.
Man Pleads Guilty to Violent Anaheim Robbery Attempt
A 27-year-old man pleaded guilty Thursday and was immediately sentenced to four years and four months in prison for a gang-related shooting and attempted robbery in Anaheim. Bruce Lee Aguilar pleaded guilty to attempted robbery, participating in gang activity and being an accessory after the fact, all felonies. He also admitted a sentencing enhancement for gang activity.
Duo Suspected of Robbing Group During Halloween Night Gathering in MoVal
One of two men suspected of robbing multiple people gathered in a Moreno Valley park on Halloween night was behind bars Friday. Gary Arthur Gonzalez, 23, of Moreno Valley was arrested Thursday alongside his alleged cohort, 36-year-old Gilbert Anthony Gonzales, also of Moreno Valley, on suspicion of armed robbery. Gonzalez...
One Year Ago Today (December 2, 2021)…Trial Begins for Man Accused in Fatal Stabbing a Walmart in Santa Ana
One Year Ago Today (December 2, 2021)…A 26-year-old man repeatedly stabbed another man he was smoking methamphetamine with behind a Walmart store in Santa Ana because the victim made a pass at him, a prosecutor told jurors while the defendant’s attorney said his client acted in self-defense. Joshua...
Indio Police investigate double homicide after bodies found in burned vehicle
The Indio Police Department is investigating a double homicide after two bodies were found inside a burned vehicle Friday morning. The vehicle was found at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Power Line Road, west of Dillon Road and Fargo Canyon Road. Power Line Road is an unpaved service with power lines in the open desert north The post Indio Police investigate double homicide after bodies found in burned vehicle appeared first on KESQ.
