mynewsla.com
One Killed, Two Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Covina
One person suffered fatal injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Covina Saturday, where paramedics rushed two people to a hospital, authorities said. The crash at North Grand Avenue and East Toni Drive occurred at about 7:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. Firefighters and paramedics dispatched to the location rushed...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Van Nuys Traffic Crash
Authorities Friday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash in Van Nuys. The crash occurred about 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 5800 block of Kester Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Hector Vega, 43, of Sherman Oaks, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County...
mynewsla.com
Attic Fire Damages Single-Story Home in West Los Angeles
An attic fire Saturday damaged a single-story home in West Los Angeles, authorities said. The 18 firefighters dispatched at 10:26 a.m. to 2135 S. Veteran Ave. had the blaze out within 17 minutes of their arrival, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. No injuries were reported. The cause of the...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in West Covina Crash; Man Arrested
A man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in a hit-and-run crash in West Covina that left a woman dead was in custody Friday. The crash occurred around 9:10 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Sunset and Cameron avenues, according to West Covina Police Department Sgt. Stephen McLean.
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Police Department Officers Involved in Crash
Multiple Los Angeles Police Department officers were involved in a crash in South Los Angeles Thursday evening but none were injured. The crash was reported around 8:10 p.m. near the intersection of Adams Boulevard and Flower Street, said Officer Jader Chavez. No further information was immediately available.
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed In Crash In Wildomar
A woman passenger was killed in a crash in Wildomar, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported Friday. The crash occurred around 6:40 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Corydon Street and Plessner Way, according to the department. Deputies began life-saving measures which were taken up by responding paramedics, but...
mynewsla.com
Armed Carjacking Suspect Arrested in Ontario After High-Speed Chase
A man suspected of attempting to carjack three people was arrested in Ontario Thursday evening following a chase that began in downtown Los Angeles. The chase began with Los Angeles Police Department officers in pursuit before he raced onto the Santa Monica (10) Freeway and soon transitioned to the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway at speeds that exceeded 100 mph with California Highway Patrol officers in pursuit, KCAL reported.
mynewsla.com
Person Found Dead at Scene of House Fire in Eagle Rock Area
A person was found dead Friday at the scene of a house fire in the Eagle Rock area. Firefighters sent to the 1400 block of West Hepner Avenue at 8:05 a.m. extinguished the flames in the single-story building in about a half-hour, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. “Three...
mynewsla.com
Collision in Santa Ana Leaves One Dead
One person was killed Wednesday evening when the sport utility vehicle they were driving struck a tree next to a freeway in Santa Ana. Officers from the California Highway Patrol’s Santa Ana Office were called at 9:31 p.m. to where the southbound Orange (57) Freeway meets the westbound Riverside (91) Freeway where they found a Chevrolet Blazer had struck a tree after leaving the freeway at a high speed, a CHP spokesman told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Silver Alert Issued for Man Last Seen in Palmdale
A 66-year-old man last seen in Palmdale was reported missing Saturday. Warren Brown was last seen at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday near Sungate and Grandview drives, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Brown on behalf of the Stockton Police Department. Brown is black, 6...
mynewsla.com
Officials ID Man Shot And Killed In Pomona
A man who was shot and killed in an alley in Pomona was identified Friday, and the investigation was continuing. The shooting happened about 1 a.m. Monday near 600 Karesh Ave., according to Pomona police. Marcelino Vazquez, 32, of Pomona died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County...
mynewsla.com
No One Inside Long Beach Home in Search for Armed Suspect
A search for an armed suspect inside a Long Beach home resulted in no one being found inside the residence, authorities said Saturday. Officers were dispatched at about 6:10 p.m. Friday to the area of Paramount Boulevard and 57th Street regarding a “person with a gun call,” the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Man, 77, Reported Missing from West LA Found
A 77-year-old man reported missing from West Los Angeles has been found, authorities said Thursday. Charles Hess was last seen about 4:30 a.m. Saturday at Nimitz and Bonsall avenues near the Veterans Administration building, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Thursday morning, the California Highway...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead in Walnut Area of LA County; Investigation Underway
A man was found dead Thursday in the Walnut area of Los Angeles County, and an investigation was underway. Deputies were sent to the 1100 block of North Grand Avenue about 7:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the man’s...
mynewsla.com
Body Found in Malibu Area; Investigation Underway
A body was found Thursday in the Malibu area, and an investigation was underway. The body was discovered about 7:40 a.m. near the 33000 block of Mulholland Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity or cause of the death...
mynewsla.com
Investigators Probe Small Plane Crash That Killed 2 at Torrance Airport
An investigation continued Thursday after two people were killed in the crash of a single-engine plane as it attempted to land at Zamperini Field in Torrance. The Arion Lightning airplane with two people aboard crashed just after 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to Eva Lee Ngai of the Federal Aviation Administration. Video from the scene showed the small plane largely crumpled on a grassy area adjacent to the runway.
mynewsla.com
Man Pleads Guilty to DUI Fatal Crash in Seal Beach
A 34-year-old man pleaded guilty Thursday to an alcohol-fueled crash that killed a woman in Seal Beach. The collision occurred at about 3:40 p.m., Nov. 4, 2021, at Seal Beach Boulevard and St. Andrews Drive, near the Leisure World retirement community, according to Lt. Nick Nicholas of the Seal Beach Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested in San Jacinto Killing
A 24-year-old man is in custody in connection with a murder last month in San Jacinto, authorities said Friday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriffs’ Department’s San Jacinto Station responded at 5:50 p.m. on Nov. 5 to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of Jordan Avenue and upon their arrival found a man in the street suffering from a gunshot wound, said Sgt. Ed Baeza.
mynewsla.com
Bass Stepdaughter Hurt in Hit-and-Run While Driving
One of Karen Bass’ stepdaughters suffered minor injuries Thursday when the vehicle she was driving was struck by a hit-and-run driver, the Los Angeles mayor-elect said in a statement. “While driving today, one of my daughters was the victim of a hit-and-run,” according to Bass’ statement. “Thankfully,...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Pimping Woman, Teen in OC
A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping and pandering. On Oct. 26, sheriff’s investigators...
