Undefeated No. 1 Buckeyes look for third-straight NCFA Championship against No. 2 Gordon StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Playoff Chances: Can the No. 5 Buckeyes still make the CFP?The LanternColumbus, OH
Who Was the Circleville Writer, Terrorizer of a Whole Town?NikCircleville, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Buckeyes ‘set the tone,’ defeat Tennessee State 3-0 to advance to NCAA Tournament second roundThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes rout St. Francis 96-59The LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State rides strong second half to 96-59 win against St. Francis
No. 25 Ohio State came into a game against St. Francis on Saturday on the back of impressive displays in the Maui Invitational against No. 21 Texas Tech and at No. 17 Duke. This weekend’s game brought a bit of a different atmosphere, facing St. Francis at Value City Arena for an early afternoon tip-off.
Predicting The College Football Playoff Top 4 After USC's Loss
TCU (13-0) Ohio State (11-1) That would pit Georgia against Ohio State in one semifinal, with TCU against Michigan in another semifinal. Georgia and Michigan would likely be favored to win their respective games in the semifinals. Of course, that also sets up the possibility of Ohio State and Michigan...
What Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said about a ‘second lease on life’ for Buckeyes in playoff
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day spent the first half of Friday’s Pac-12 championship game driving back from a recruiting visit in Cincinnati. After that investment in the long-term future of the program, he spent the second half watching the immediate future take a new turn. Utah wiped out USC 47-24 in the Pac-12 championship game, likely pushing OSU into the top four teams when the final playoff rankings are announced Sunday at noon on ESPN.
College Football Playoff committee chair details impact of USC's loss on final rankings, Ohio State's chances
Utah’s win Friday night against USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game had a major impact on the College Football Playoff. However, the team that could benefit the most from the result did not even play in the game, nor does it reside in the Pac-12. With the Trojans losing by such a wide margin, the door opened for Ohio State to sneak into the playoff field. Selection committee chair Boo Corrigan joined College GameDay with Rece Davis and outlined the impact of USC’s loss, with a decision yet to be made on how the final four will play out.
Ohio State football star Marvin Harrison Jr’s 2-word reaction to Utah’s win over USC
The Buckeyes are alive! Heading into the final week of the college football season, Ohio State’s playoff hopes were dying. They were ranked fifth in the country, just below USC. However, in a magical final twist to the season, the Utah Utes pulled off a stunning upset of the Trojans, putting the latter’s playoff hopes in jeopardy.
Ohio State football lives: Emergency Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Utah beat USC on Friday night, in much the same way Michigan beat Ohio State last week. The result?. The Ohio State Buckeyes are likely back in the College Football Playoff. With the way the selection committee described it last week, the Buckeyes were probably in with...
Sophomore right tackle Samuel Dominguez (73), senior quarterback Kellyn Gerenstein (4) and junior left tackle Jordan Griffith-Simmon (0) celebrate a second-quarter touchdown during the Ohio State-George Mason game Oct. 10, 2021. Ohio State won, 29-28. Credit: Michael W. Mullen II.
Urban Meyer has shocking Michigan opinion
Throughout his seven seasons as the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Urban Meyer saw the Michigan Wolverines as his biggest rival. But now as a college football analyst for Fox and the Big Ten Network, the two-time national champion head coach sees the Wolverines as something else: the top team in college football. Read more... The post Urban Meyer has shocking Michigan opinion appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Ohio State Could Play In Orange Bowl, Not Rose Bowl If It Misses Playoff
While Ohio State will watch conference championship weekend from home following its 45-23 loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes could still sneak into the College Football Playoff if No. 3 TCU and/or No. 4 USC fall in the Big XII or Pac-12 title games. If both teams win, though, Ohio State...
Eleven Warriors
Four-Star 2024 OL Jordan Seaton Had a “Very Eventful” Visit to Ohio State Saturday, Five-Star Safety KJ Bolden Feels Prioritized by OSU
Justin Frye has already made a big splash to start Ohio State’s 2024 offensive line class by landing the commitment of top-60 prospect Ian Moore. OSU is hoping to keep that momentum in offensive line recruiting going and has made a favorable impression on four-star Washington, D.C. offensive lineman Jordan Seaton.
Ohio State would host the No. 12 team in CFP’s new format
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – If the college football season were to end today, Ohio State would make the College Football Playoffs … in 2024. The Rose Bowl, one of six major bowls, was the last in the group to agree to amend its current contract for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, allowing the current four-team […]
atozsports.com
Is Tennessee actually going to get screwed out of an Orange Bowl bid?
Ohio State is reportedly crying because they don’t want to play in the Rose Bowl after they got demolished by Michigan. If the Rose Bowl bows to OSU’s pathetic whining, Tennessee will be pushed out of its place in the Orange Bowl. We talked about it on the Big Orange Podcast this week…
What OSU president’s resignation could mean for Intel plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dr. Kristina Johnson, who announced this week she is resigning as president of Ohio State University, is being applauded for her role in preparing Ohio for one of the state’s biggest projects. Steve Stivers, president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, said Johnson’s replacement will have to be the […]
614now.com
Our list of the dozen quintessential Columbus diners
It’s hard to say what makes a good diner, but we can all agree that—when the timing is right—the diner experience can’t be beat. We say experience because, while the food at all these Columbus spots could absolutely stand alone, the aspect of dining in is an integral part of diners, whether it’s an after-hours bite with friends or an early-morning breakfast to kick off the weekend.
Madison County community mourns volleyball coach killed in crash
LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — The London community and others in Madison County are mourning the loss of a beloved local mother and volleyball coach. Jessica Ernst, 34, died after a car crash on Saturday morning. Parents of kids she coached said she was incredibly involved in the community. “She just is constantly so giving and […]
NBC4 Columbus
Murder of OSU student, Reagan Tokes, on ‘Dateline’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The original 2019 “Dateline NBC” episode covering the murder of Ohio State student Reagan Tokes airs Wednesday at 3 p.m. on NBC4 in the syndicated daily time slot of the true-crime show. The official show description for “Dateline: Unchecked Evil” reads, “College student...
cdrecycler.com
Ohio contractor demolishes former Rumpke MRF
Cincinnati-based Rumpke Waste & Recycling has begun demolition on its material recovery facility (MRF) in Columbus, Ohio, to construct a new MRF at that location. Rumpke says it has contracted with Columbus-based Elford Inc. to perform construction work on the site, while Marengo, Ohio-based Complete Clearing Inc. serves as the demolition contractor on the job. Complete Clearing has performed numerous demolition jobs in the Columbus area, including the demolition of the White Castle headquarters.
columbusmonthly.com
Lost Columbus: Buckeye Steel Castings Anchored the South Side’s Steelton Neighborhood
Even though it wasn’t an industrial power like Cleveland, Columbus did produce shoes, glass, railroad cars, grave vaults, caskets—and steel, in the form of Buckeye Steel Castings. Established near Downtown in 1881, the company made cast-iron farm tools but soon turned to rail car couplers. An 1894 merger created the Buckeye Malleable Iron and Coupler Co. on Russell Street close to North Fourth Street. Renamed Buckeye Steel Castings after it started making that essential metal, it moved to its Parsons Avenue site in 1902 and made both couplers and railroad trucks—the assemblies that hold a rail car’s wheels and bearings in place. Most have four wheels, but the company also produced a special six-wheel assembly—the Buckeye Truck—for extra-heavy loads. In 1901, Buckeye Steel’s manager was Samuel Prescott Bush, a trained mechanic, railroad motive power superintendent and the grandfather and great-grandfather of two U.S. presidents. He was president of the company from 1908 to 1928.
Government Technology
Columbus, Ohio, Garbage Trucks Collect Critical City Data
In the smart city world, the often-overlooked trash truck and its humble sanitation worker are emerging as prime sources of data collection, application and insight. Data-driven enhancements can range from better trash pickup itself to a set of ancillary services that include snow removal, recycling and inspections. If one considers sanitation workers as the collectors of not just trash, but also of data, one can see even more opportunity.
cwcolumbus.com
Bullets fly and bystanders take the brunt at Sheetz shootout in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keimariyon Ross pleaded not guilty Monday to nine counts, including murder, in connection with the shooting last month that killed a bystander at a northeast side gas station. Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was a Youngstown State student who was shot in the head during the shootout....
247Sports
