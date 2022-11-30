Read full article on original website
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
wymt.com
Kentucky sweeps Western Kentucky in NCAA Tournament
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The University of Kentucky volleyball team is headed to the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Tournament after an impressive 3-0 sweep of sixth-seeded Western Kentucky on Friday in the second round of the event at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky. The Wildcats won all...
Kentucky Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker
After finishing the 2022 regular season with a disappointing 7-5 record, Kentucky football now has to prepare for its postseason bowl game, while also navigating the chaotic new world that is the transfer portal. The Wildcats are one of many programs that are expected to see plenty of ...
COLUMN: Kentucky Needs Overseas Victory to Build Momentum Back in the Bluegrass
Kentucky basketball has faced a heaping amount of criticism through the first three weeks of the 2022-23 season. If you've taken to social media since Nov. 7, you've probably seen posts referring to the Wildcats "not being good enough" or head coach John Calipari finally "losing his fastball" ...
COMMIT: Illini land Louisville transfer defensive back
Illinois has added its first transfer of the offseason. Louisville defensive back Nicario Harper announced his commitment to Illinois on Saturday. Illinois offered Harper a few weeks ago and visited him in person this week. "First of all I want to thank God for blessing me and allowing me to...
Michigan Daily
Michigan readies for British battle against Kentucky
On Tuesday, the Michigan men’s basketball team went toe-to-toe with No. 3 Virginia, coming up just short of an impressive upset bid after a second half collapse. But on Sunday, the Wolverines have an opportunity to build on that tantalizing performance against another highly-ranked opponent. As Michigan seeks a different outcome in its upcoming matchup against No. 19 Kentucky, it will do so in a different environment — one unfamiliar to both teams.
wdrb.com
Louisville volleyball begins quest for second straight Final Four in NCAA opener tonight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville volleyball team begins NCAA Tournament play Friday night as the No. 2 overall seed with the goal of reaching a second consecutive Final Four – and they wouldn’t have to leave town to do it. The Cardinals (26-2) will...
247Sports
Keaton Upshaw enters transfer portal
Kentucky tight end Keaton Upshaw has announced he will enter the transfer portal after spending five seasons in Lexington. He will have one year of eligibility remaining at his new school. Upshaw caught 27 passes for 326 yards and four touchdowns in his Wildcat career. A native of Lima, Ohio,...
'23 OL Jordan Church Decommits from Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Even though the Louisville football program is in the midst of an unprecedented run of recruiting success, like any other school in college football, they are still prone to the occasional decommit. That's exactly what happened on Friday, as Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy offensive lineman Jordan Church...
wdrb.com
FAST BREAK | Calipari goes to bat for Bellarmine with the NCAA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Before he talked about his team's 80-61 win over Bellarmine on Tuesday night, Kentucky coach John Calipari did some work for the Knights' program from his considerable national pulpit. Calipari said that the NCAA has no excuse for not immediately changing its rules to allow Bellarmine,...
wymt.com
Three more UK football players to transfer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three more University of Kentucky football players will enter the transfer portal, according to reports. Wide receivers Chris Lewis and Tae Tae Crumes along with tight end Keaton Upshaw each announced Friday that they will enter the transfer portal when it opens on Monday. The entry...
wklw.com
Transfer Portal Opening Up to UK Players
* Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke will enter the transfer portal. Smoke finishes his UK career with 291 carries for 1,583 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 5.2 yards per carry ranks him in the Top 10 in school history. The Alabama native played in 12 games this past season, starting four, and rushed 59 times for 277 yards and a score. Smoke joins wide receivers DeMarcus Harris, Chris Lewis, Rashaan Lewis and Chauncey Magwood, who also have declared their intentions to transfer. The NCAA has declared Dec. 5 as the day the transfer portal window opens.
Louisville 2023 recruiting class sits inside Top 20 as early signing period approaches
The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is quickly approaching its early signing day of December 21. Louisville's 2023 recruiting class currently holds 15 and sits among the nation's top 20. The group is ranked No. 18 nationally and fourth in the ACC by the 247Sports Composite team rankings. Five-star target...
wcbi.com
Louisville looks to improve to 11-0 in state championship games on Saturday
Louisville is 10-0 in state championships. The Wildcats will have a chance to make it 11-0 on Saturday. Full preview:
WKYT 27
Friday night high school basketball highlights
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first week of the boys’ and girls’ basketball seasons are underway. Here are the highlights from Friday’s games, including:. Boys - Campbell Co. at George Rogers Clark; Western Hills at Henry Clay; Highlands at Tates Creek; Letcher Central at Frederick Douglass. Girls...
territorysupply.com
12 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Louisville, Kentucky
As the largest city in the Bluegrass State, Louisville is the urban hub of Kentucky and is filled with history, horse racing, and bourbon. However, if you’ve already explored all that Louisville has to offer, or you’re wanting to expand your trip throughout the region for a few days (or maybe you even call this lively city home), you might be looking for some easy weekend road trips from the Derby City.
Kentucky pizzeria boasts top 50 US ranking
Kentucky may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking about pizza, but a restaurant in Louisville is putting its name on the map.
WSAZ
Black Friday turns into big jackpot win in Ky
Ky. (WSAZ) - After only five drawings since the Kentucky Lottery launched its new draw game, there’s been a jackpot winner. Gregory Hatton of Louisville is the first Kentucky 5 jackpot winner, winning $60,000 from Friday night’s drawing. His winning ticket matched the five numbers needed to win...
WKYT 27
Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Christmas parade in a small Kentucky town will be the focus of a major television network. The Great American Family Network is in Stanford to film the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday. Organizers say this will likely be the largest parade Stanford has ever had with possibly 300 entries.
WKYT 27
A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they are investigating an attempted break-in that sparked a shooting. Officers went out to the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road around 1:30 Friday morning for reports of a man getting shot. When they got to the scene, the person had run away. Officers...
Officials break ground on eastern Kentucky prison expansion
When the expansion is complete, Little Sandy Correctional Complex in Elliott County will house 1,882 male inmates and be second-largest state prison in Kentucky, officials said.
247Sports
