Troy, ID

Troy, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Troy.

The Potlatch Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Troy Senior High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.

Potlatch Senior High School
Troy Senior High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

Varsity Girls Basketball

Big Country News

Friday Afternoon Structure Fire in Clarkston

CLARKSTON - The City of Clarkston Fire Department was dispatched at around noon today for a structure fire in the 600 block of 8th Street. On arrival there was light smoke coming from a shop converted to a living area. Using the TIC (thermal imaging camera) it was determined where the fire and heat source were located. On gaining access, through the wall, a small amount of charing was found and a few embers. This was quickly taken care of without further damage.
CLARKSTON, WA
pullmanradio.com

WSU Fundraiser Hired To Lead Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation

A Washington State University fundraiser has been hired to lead the Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation. Linda Infranco has been hired as PRH Foundation Executive Director starting January 9th. Infranco has been working at WSU since 2000 most recently as Senior Director of Development for the Honors College. Infranco replaces Rueben...
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Major Winter Storm Warning

There will be a major winter storm starting Tuesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday. Affected areas include Genesee, Plummer, Rosalia, Potlatch, Pullman, Oakesdale, Uniontown, Tekoa, Moscow, La Crosse, and Colfax. Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches along and east of SR-195…3 to 6 inches...
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Murdered U of I students remembered by hometowns

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Many gathered in Coeur d’Alene Wednesday night to remember the lives of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered over two weeks ago. Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were lifelong friends and graduated from Lake City High Schools. Ethan Chapin and his family spent a lot of their time in Priest Lake, and Xana...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
pullmanradio.com

Lumberyard in Pullman to hold Winter Market

Lumberyard in Pullman invites the community to its Winter Market this Saturday from 1 pm to 4 pm. Come browse from local makers including paintings, custom bags, jewelry and more.
PULLMAN, WA
koze.com

Snow Storm Creates Havoc For Lewiston Motorists

Yesterday’s (Mon) snow storm forced the closure of nearly all routes in Lewiston to and from the downtown area to the Orchards. Heavy wet snow began falling around mid-morning and by early afternoon more than 4 inches was measured in the Orchards. As a result, Lewiston Police responded to more than 30 incidents – ranging from slide offs and collisions to stalled vehicles.
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Wintry Conditions on US 95 South of Culdesac

WINCHESTER, ID – The Idaho Transportation Department says US 95 on the Winchester Grade and south is snow-covered and slick. Travel with caution. Between Denver Road (2 miles south of the Cottonwood area) and Webb Cut-Off Road (1 mile south of the Lapwai area). Look out for snow on the roadway. Be prepared for snow.
WINCHESTER, ID
Big Country News

Nearly 100 Crashes On The Palouse Monday with Season’s First Significant Snow-Pullman PD Has the Most With 49 Collisions

PULLMAN - There were nearly a hundred crashes on Monday on the Palouse when the first significant snowstorm of the season caused slick roads. Most of the crashes were in Pullman where the Pullman PD responded to 49 collisions and 11 disabled vehicles. The Washington State University Police Department had one crash and three disabled vehicles. There were 17 crashes in Moscow and two disabled vehicles and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office responded to 11 crashes and one disabled vehicle.
PULLMAN, WA
The Oregonian

Idaho students largely abandon campus after 4 slain; security drives some to class

In a normal year, University of Idaho students would be bustling between classes and the library, readying for the pre-finals cramming period known as “dead week.”. On Wednesday, however, a little under half the students appeared to be gone, choosing to stay home and take classes online rather than return to the town where the killings of four classmates remain unsolved, said Blaine Eckles, the university’s dean of students. Some students who were in attendance were relying on university-hired security staffers to drive them to class because they didn’t want to walk across campus alone.
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho State Journal

Victims' families urge love, kindness as Idaho campus mourns

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — As hundreds of students mourned together inside the University of Idaho's stadium Wednesday night, family members of four slain classmates urged them to raise their eyes from grief and focus on love and the future. “The only cure to pain is love — it's the...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

US 95 North of Lewiston is Icy

LEWISTON, ID – US 95 north of Lewiston is snow and ice-covered. This weather station is reporting ‘ice’ and ‘slick pavement’ in the area.
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

Local law enforcement in Lewiston make multiple Fentanyl arrests

The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office issued details on seven arrests made by Lewiston Police, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, and Idaho State Police. The following is a press release:. Our community has seen a rise in Fentanyl related arrests over the last week. The. Nez Perce County...
LEWISTON, ID
KHQ Right Now

Police clear up remarks by Latah County prosecutor regarding Moscow homicides

The Moscow Police Department had to clear up remarks made by the Latah County prosecutor regarding the investigation into the homicide of four University of Idaho students. Prosecutor Bill Thompson said in an interview that one of the four students was targeted, however MPD said they do not know if the students or the residence were targeted.
MOSCOW, ID
CBS Sacramento

What we know about the investigation into the Idaho college student murders

It's been more than two weeks since four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death on Nov. 13 at a home in Moscow, Idaho — but so far, police say a suspect or suspects have not been identified. Here's what we know so far.What happenedPolice responded to a report of an unconscious person that they received around 11:58 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. There, members of the Moscow Police Department found four University of Idaho students dead on the second and third floors of the home. Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle were roommates who lived in the home...
MOSCOW, ID
